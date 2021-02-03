221 of the Best Names for Golden Retrievers
Need a creative jumpstart for naming your sweet new golden? These options will have you beaming from ear to ear.
Without a doubt, golden retrievers are adorable, heroic, smart, talented, and full of personality! It's no wonder they're celebrated with special recognition each year: February 3rd is National Golden Retriever Day.
Goldens are loving family companions, and consistently rank high on lists of most popular dog breeds, so pet parents often search for just the right moniker that tells the world how fabulous these dogs are! When choosing the perfect name for your dog, draw inspiration from numerous sources. We've selected more than 170 of our favorite names for golden retrievers to help you get started.
Most Popular Golden Retriever Names
Here's a list of the top 10 most popular golden retriever names, as collected by Rover.com, loved by dog parents around the world.
- Charlie
- Cooper
- Bailey
- Bella
- Daisy
- Max
- Luna
- Buddy
- Lucy
- Sadie
Best Girl Golden Retriever Names
Whether it's a flower, a jewel, or the best friend you spent languid summer days with at camp, give your precious furry girl a cute golden retriever name that makes you smile every time you call it out!
- Luna
- Nala
- Maggie
- Gracie
- Lucy
- Molly
- Penny
- Winnie
- Sandy
- Ruby
- Rosy
- Lilly
- Sophie
- Dixie
- June
- Sasha
- Phoebe
- Lulu
- Riley
- Piper
- Marley
Best Boy Golden Retriever Names
Your good boy deserves a good golden retriever name that looks sharp etched into his hefty harness or collar.
- Gus
- Bentley
- Leo
- Scout
- Jack
- Milo
- Oakley
- Winston
- Hank
- Lucky
- Kobe
- Archie
- Harper
- Hunter
- Louie
- Baxter
- Wrigley
- Tucker
- Murphy
- Finn
Cutest Golden Retriever Names
Golden retriever dog names don't have to be serious! Maximize the adorableness of your new pup by encouraging the kids to suggest names, or do a social-media callout for suggestions. Here are some adorable ideas.
- Bingo
- Ginger
- Ollie
- Boomer
- Pepper
- Obi
- Biscuit
- Simba
- Bear
- Ivy
- Goose
- Dash
- Bunny
- Fluffy
- Amor
- Dolce
- Bubbles
- Chloe
- Button
Badass Golden Retriever Names
If we're honest, it's a stretch to look at the sweet, fluffy face of a golden retriever puppy and think, "This is a badass dog!" But, maybe his or her attitude will change our minds pretty quickly! So just in case, here are some ruff and ready name options.
- Chase
- Zeke
- Ranger
- Ace
- Xena
- Moose
- Chief
- Rocco
- Maverick
- Loki
- Rebel
- Harley
- Apollo
- Thor
- Rocky
- Tank
- Atlas
- Viper
- Minerva
- Zeus
- Remington
Uncommon Unique Golden Retriever Names
This list of unique names might have the exact description you've been looking for, or be a launchpad for brainstorming an uncommon title of your own.
- Jax
- Koda
- Winter
- Summer
- Maui
- Aspen
- Bowie
- Cosmo
- Dimitri
- Comet
- Adelaide
- Shiloh
- Arya
- Blue
- Ophelia
- River
Adorable Food Names for Golden Retriever Dogs and Puppies
Food often plays a large part in how people name their dogs, and these creative golden retriever names are no exception! If your little cupcake just can't get enough treats, one of these sweet names might just be mint to be.
- Sourdough
- Apricot
- Butternut
- Whiskey
- Cinnamon
- Cheddar
- Pumpkin
- Taco
- Bonbon
- Muffin
- Cookie
- Pancake
- Jellybean
- Sugar
- Peaches
- Berry
- Carrots
- Peanut
Celebrity Golden Retriever Names
Celebrities such as musician Adam Levine, actor Neal Patrick Harris, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, gymnast Shawn Johnson, and talk show host Conan O'Brien are just a few famous folk who've relished heaps of goldie love! Give your new pup some flare (and totally win at celebrity trivia) with one of these celebrity golden retriever names.
- Gary
- Nash
- Luke
- Layla
- Elvis
- Poker
- Ella
- Waylon
- Moses
- Rumpy
- Bambi
- Birdie
- JJ
- Jones
- Howie
- Emmie
- Coco
Names of Famous Golden Retrievers
One of the most famous presidential pets who made a home in the White House was Gerald R. Ford's golden, Liberty, given to him as a gift by his daughter, Susan. President Ronald Reagan had one, too, who he dubbed Victory. Another notable retriever, Pinky, won "Best in Breed" at the 2014 Westminster Dog Show. So if you want to flaunt some pedigree from dog celebrities, try one of these golden retriever names in movies and books or from television shows and commercials.
- Parker/Enzo (The Art of Racing in the Rain)
- Digby (Pushing Daisies)
- Duke (Bush’s Baked Beans)
- Brinkley (You’ve Got Mail)
- Bud/Comet (Air Bud, Full House)
- Brandon (Punky Brewster)
- Speedy (The Drew Carey Show)
- Shadow (Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey)
- Alex (Stroh’s Beer)
- Napoleon (Napoleon)
- Shelby (Smallville)
- Barkley (Subaru)
- Levie/Jesse (Sue Thomas: F.B. Eye)
- Beau (Wargames, A Year in the Life, Purina dog food commercials)
- Spray (Flipper)
Popular Golden Retriever Names on Instagram
You've probably already spent a lot of time on social oohing and aahing over these luscious-locked furballs, but when you actually click #goldenretriever on Instagram, it's a golden overload! Gain additional inspiration from this golden retriever dog names list of popular pup influencers.
- Kona
- Chester
- Theo
- Molson
- Ray Charles
- Marshall
- Maple
- Flufie
- Hugo
- Booker
- Ellie
- Kiko
- Watson
- Huxley
- Cricket
- Rusty
- Glee
- Champ
- Kylo
- Vader
- Scout
- Lizzie
Golden Retriever Names Inspired by Their Luscious Coats
Some obvious classic choices, such as Goldie, Joy, or Blondie, are top golden retriever names because of how they describe these dogs' silky golden fur and pleasant disposition. The rest of these names remind us of how beautiful these precious pups are—inside and out!
- Sunny
- Lemonade
- Dandelion
- Bee
- Butterscotch
- Fawn
- Honey
- Dijon
- Amber
- Amarillo
- Oro
- Ducky
- Chick
- Pikachu
- Corn
- Sunflower
- Tiara
- Queen
- Sequin
- Tawny
- Banana
- Caramel
- Minion
- Daffodil
- Canary
- Spongebob
- Leaf
- Rose
- Homer
- Lemon
- Lion
- Smiley