221 of the Best Names for Golden Retrievers

Need a creative jumpstart for naming your sweet new golden? These options will have you beaming from ear to ear.

Without a doubt, golden retrievers are adorable, heroic, smart, talented, and full of personality! It's no wonder they're celebrated with special recognition each year: February 3rd is National Golden Retriever Day.

Goldens are loving family companions, and consistently rank high on lists of most popular dog breeds, so pet parents often search for just the right moniker that tells the world how fabulous these dogs are! When choosing the perfect name for your dog, draw inspiration from numerous sources. We've selected more than 170 of our favorite names for golden retrievers to help you get started.

Most Popular Golden Retriever Names

Here's a list of the top 10 most popular golden retriever names, as collected by Rover.com, loved by dog parents around the world.

Charlie

Cooper

Bailey

Bella

Daisy

Max

Luna

Buddy

Lucy

Sadie

Best Girl Golden Retriever Names

Whether it's a flower, a jewel, or the best friend you spent languid summer days with at camp, give your precious furry girl a cute golden retriever name that makes you smile every time you call it out!

Luna

Nala

Maggie

Gracie

Lucy

Molly

Penny

Winnie

Sandy

Ruby

Rosy

Lilly

Sophie

Dixie

June

Sasha

Phoebe

Lulu

Riley

Piper

Marley

Best Boy Golden Retriever Names

Your good boy deserves a good golden retriever name that looks sharp etched into his hefty harness or collar.

Gus

Bentley

Leo

Scout

Jack

Milo

Oakley

Winston

Hank

Lucky

Kobe

Archie

Harper

Hunter

Louie

Baxter

Wrigley

Tucker

Murphy

Finn

Cutest Golden Retriever Names

Golden retriever dog names don't have to be serious! Maximize the adorableness of your new pup by encouraging the kids to suggest names, or do a social-media callout for suggestions. Here are some adorable ideas.

Bingo

Ginger

Ollie

Boomer

Pepper

Obi

Biscuit

Simba

Bear

Ivy

Goose

Dash

Bunny

Fluffy

Amor

Dolce

Bubbles

Chloe

Button

Badass Golden Retriever Names

If we're honest, it's a stretch to look at the sweet, fluffy face of a golden retriever puppy and think, "This is a badass dog!" But, maybe his or her attitude will change our minds pretty quickly! So just in case, here are some ruff and ready name options.

Chase

Zeke

Ranger

Ace

Xena

Moose

Chief

Rocco

Maverick

Loki

Rebel

Harley

Apollo

Thor

Rocky

Tank

Atlas

Viper

Minerva

Zeus

Remington

Uncommon Unique Golden Retriever Names

This list of unique names might have the exact description you've been looking for, or be a launchpad for brainstorming an uncommon title of your own.

Jax

Koda

Winter

Summer

Maui

Aspen

Bowie

Cosmo

Dimitri

Comet

Adelaide

Shiloh

Arya

Blue

Ophelia

River

Adorable Food Names for Golden Retriever Dogs and Puppies

Food often plays a large part in how people name their dogs, and these creative golden retriever names are no exception! If your little cupcake just can't get enough treats, one of these sweet names might just be mint to be.

Sourdough

Apricot

Butternut

Whiskey

Cinnamon

Cheddar

Pumpkin

Taco

Bonbon

Muffin

Cookie

Pancake

Jellybean

Sugar

Peaches

Berry

Carrots

Peanut

Celebrity Golden Retriever Names

Celebrities such as musician Adam Levine, actor Neal Patrick Harris, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, gymnast Shawn Johnson, and talk show host Conan O'Brien are just a few famous folk who've relished heaps of goldie love! Give your new pup some flare (and totally win at celebrity trivia) with one of these celebrity golden retriever names.

Gary

Nash

Luke

Layla

Elvis

Poker

Ella

Waylon

Moses

Rumpy

Bambi

Birdie

JJ

Jones

Howie

Emmie

Coco

Names of Famous Golden Retrievers

One of the most famous presidential pets who made a home in the White House was Gerald R. Ford's golden, Liberty, given to him as a gift by his daughter, Susan. President Ronald Reagan had one, too, who he dubbed Victory. Another notable retriever, Pinky, won "Best in Breed" at the 2014 Westminster Dog Show. So if you want to flaunt some pedigree from dog celebrities, try one of these golden retriever names in movies and books or from television shows and commercials.

Parker/Enzo (The Art of Racing in the Rain)

Digby (Pushing Daisies)

Duke (Bush’s Baked Beans)

Brinkley (You’ve Got Mail)

Bud/Comet (Air Bud, Full House)

Brandon (Punky Brewster)

Speedy (The Drew Carey Show)

Shadow (Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey)

Alex (Stroh’s Beer)

Napoleon (Napoleon)

Shelby (Smallville)

Barkley (Subaru)

Levie/Jesse (Sue Thomas: F.B. Eye)

Beau (Wargames, A Year in the Life, Purina dog food commercials)

Spray (Flipper)

Popular Golden Retriever Names on Instagram

You've probably already spent a lot of time on social oohing and aahing over these luscious-locked furballs, but when you actually click #goldenretriever on Instagram, it's a golden overload! Gain additional inspiration from this golden retriever dog names list of popular pup influencers.

Kona

Chester

Theo

Molson

Ray Charles

Marshall

Maple

Flufie

Hugo

Google

Booker

Ellie

Kiko

Watson

Huxley

Cricket

Rusty

Glee

Champ

Kylo

Vader

Scout

Lizzie

Golden Retriever Names Inspired by Their Luscious Coats

Some obvious classic choices, such as Goldie, Joy, or Blondie, are top golden retriever names because of how they describe these dogs' silky golden fur and pleasant disposition. The rest of these names remind us of how beautiful these precious pups are—inside and out!