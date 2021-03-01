From cultural to mythological, this terrific list of dog names will inspire you!

275+ of the Best German Shepherd Names for Your Pawsome Canine Partner

According to the American Kennel Club, German shepherds are repeatedly the second most popular dog breed on its annual list, just one notch below Labrador retrievers. And it's no wonder! These courageous, regal, and intelligent dogs—also known as Alsatians—are also gentle family pets dedicated to their human companions.

Their distinctive personalities make them worthy of the best moniker, so we've put together a list of over 275 German shepherd dog names to spark your imagination!

Cool German Shepherd Names

Break out the shades and the bling as these cool names tell the world about your hip pup. Only you know the big mush puppet hiding under that too-cool-for-school attitude!

Farrah

River

Monty

Sonic

Nia

East

Drake

Kona

Venus

Shadow

Elon

Lane

Quinn

Kai

Raven

Halsey

Forest

Elvis

Annika

Suki

Batiste

Tide

Jet

Tenley

Sheena

Knox

Fir

Beckett

Jazz

Calyx

Zander

Enrique

Nico

Skye

Indigo

Strong German Shepherd Dog Names

These athletic, powerful medium- to large-sized dogs can amaze you with their spirit and perseverance, so give them a name that reflects their strength.

Isa (strong-willed)

Kenzo (strong and healthy)

Nina (fire)

Anders (manly)

Bree (power and strength)

Pacome (strong nature)

Lenna (lion-hearted)

Zale (power of the sea)

Kelsey (brave)

Adira (noble and powerful)

Griffin (strong lord)

Sage (wise)

Emerson or Emersyn (brave and powerful)

Mahogany (rich and strong)

Oz (warrior of God)

Ryker (strength)

Asta (divine strength)

Etana (strength of purpose)

Kano (masculine power)

Minka (strong-willed warrior)

German Names for German Shepherds

Honor your dog's heritage with these namen aus Deutschland. Plus they're great conversation starters at the dog park.

Caspar

Riesling

Lena

Süsser/Süsse

Franz

Sabine

Blitz

Dieter

Petra

Elyna

Jannik

Mahler

Aldo

Sascha

Liebling

Bärchen

Rommel

Oskar

Mairke

Schatzi

Fritz

Female German Shepherd Names

Whether she joins your family as a puppy or an adult, certain dogs seem to name themselves. She might just look like a Daisy—who knows?

Bambi

Andra

Payton

Serena

Zuri

Coco

Pearl

Honey

Oki

Trixie

Yasmin

Babs

Stella

Elsa

Aster

Willa

Sugar

Magnolia

Zoe

Portia

Fiona

Belle/Bella

Adele

Una

Piper

Yumi

German Shepherd Boy Names

Calling out to your dog like he's a regular dude keeps him firmly in the bro pack. In fact, names like Max, Charlie, and Jack were some of the most popular dog names of 2020.

Archie

Ike

Joey

Gus

Andy

Parker

Ned

Levi

Barry

Otis

Buddy

Tex

Chester

Quincy

Hank

Ralph

Starsky

Clyde

Vinnie

Eddie

Jake

Super Cute German Shepherd Dog Names

These pups have such playful sides that it's only natural to want to give them cute tags and speak to them in funny voices.

Pez

Banjo

Jolly

Pepper

Funko

Wishbone

Dimples

Twinkie

Pikachu

Zippo

Squirtle

Lolo

Bucky

Jenga

Smooch

Fonzie

Zipper

Rowlf

Nola

Buffy

Badass German Shepherd Names

Announce these and see if your dog barks twice with approval! Except they're so badass, they'll probably just sniff, lift their muzzle, and trot away without acknowledging you.

Bruno

Crag

Striker

Harley

Ink

Diesel

Nikita

Tank

Rambo

Dude

Kong

Nash

Vader

Butch

Jada

Duke

Zena

Spike

Vito

Rivka

King

Rocco

Blaze

Vixen

Brock

Unique German Shepherd Names to Help Your Dog Stand Out

Your dog is one-of-a-kind, so she needs a name as special as she is.

Cedric

Marisol

Serafina

Roman

Inez

Duncan

Moira

Echo

Zeke

Paris

Augustine

Maple

Briar

Maddox

Hazel

Chord

Eloise

German Shepherd Names Inspired by Famous Celebrities

These options come from a variety of sources, including college mascots, movies, video games, pop culture, and more.

Alyx (Half-Life 2)

Mando (The Mandalorian)

Leeloo (The Fifth Element)

Enzo (The Art of Racing in the Rain)

Geralt (The Witcher)

Kobe (basketball star)

Rin or Rin Tin Tin (dog actor)

Marvel (Marvel comic books)

Lizzo (musician)

Anya (Shepherd: The Hero Dog)

Barkin (All Dogs Go to Heaven)

Tuffy (North Carolina State University)

Khaleesi (Game of Thrones)

Zelda (Legend of Zelda)

Ace (Batman comic books)

Deckard (Bladerunner)

Hanzo (Overwatch)

Strongheart (dog actor)

Shuri (Black Panther)

Gorillaz (musicians)

German Shepherd Names Inspired by Mythology

A dog this noble can carry a moniker of an ancient god or goddess well. Plus it sounds awesome when you call her to dinner: "Athena! Here girl!"

Loki

Xena

Apollo

Indra

Gandalf

Chen

Nike

Dalia

Jimmu

Odin

Isis

Luna

Chanda

Hermes

Anil

Spartacus

Freya

Rama

Pax

Vulcan

Grimhilt

Balder

Devi

Jupiter

K'awi

Signy

Akna

Nanaya

Fergus

Kamala

Thor

Ziva

Artemis

Hela

Manu

Taranis

Names of German Shepherd Dog Heroes

Right now, our top favs include Arlo, the K-9 hero dog shot in the line of duty; Sadie, who saved her owner when he had a stroke; and Major and Champ, President Biden's dogs who live with him and First Lady Jill Biden in the White House. There are many military German Shepherd hero dogs, too. Here are some others.

Names to Emulate These German Shepherd Insta-Influencers

Without a doubt, there are few pastimes we like more than seeing what pets are up to on social! Here are a few top contenders under #germanshepherd.