275+ of the Best German Shepherd Names for Your Pawsome Canine Partner
From cultural to mythological, this terrific list of dog names will inspire you!
According to the American Kennel Club, German shepherds are repeatedly the second most popular dog breed on its annual list, just one notch below Labrador retrievers. And it's no wonder! These courageous, regal, and intelligent dogs—also known as Alsatians—are also gentle family pets dedicated to their human companions.
Their distinctive personalities make them worthy of the best moniker, so we've put together a list of over 275 German shepherd dog names to spark your imagination!
Cool German Shepherd Names
Break out the shades and the bling as these cool names tell the world about your hip pup. Only you know the big mush puppet hiding under that too-cool-for-school attitude!
- Farrah
- River
- Monty
- Sonic
- Nia
- East
- Drake
- Kona
- Venus
- Shadow
- Elon
- Lane
- Quinn
- Kai
- Raven
- Halsey
- Forest
- Elvis
- Annika
- Suki
- Batiste
- Tide
- Jet
- Tenley
- Sheena
- Knox
- Fir
- Beckett
- Jazz
- Calyx
- Zander
- Enrique
- Nico
- Skye
- Indigo
RELATED: 190+ Cool Names for Your New Dog
Strong German Shepherd Dog Names
These athletic, powerful medium- to large-sized dogs can amaze you with their spirit and perseverance, so give them a name that reflects their strength.
- Isa (strong-willed)
- Kenzo (strong and healthy)
- Nina (fire)
- Anders (manly)
- Bree (power and strength)
- Pacome (strong nature)
- Lenna (lion-hearted)
- Zale (power of the sea)
- Kelsey (brave)
- Adira (noble and powerful)
- Griffin (strong lord)
- Sage (wise)
- Emerson or Emersyn (brave and powerful)
- Mahogany (rich and strong)
- Oz (warrior of God)
- Ryker (strength)
- Asta (divine strength)
- Etana (strength of purpose)
- Kano (masculine power)
- Minka (strong-willed warrior)
German Names for German Shepherds
Honor your dog's heritage with these namen aus Deutschland. Plus they're great conversation starters at the dog park.
- Caspar
- Riesling
- Lena
- Süsser/Süsse
- Franz
- Sabine
- Blitz
- Dieter
- Petra
- Elyna
- Jannik
- Mahler
- Aldo
- Sascha
- Liebling
- Bärchen
- Rommel
- Oskar
- Mairke
- Schatzi
- Fritz
Female German Shepherd Names
Whether she joins your family as a puppy or an adult, certain dogs seem to name themselves. She might just look like a Daisy—who knows?
- Bambi
- Andra
- Payton
- Serena
- Zuri
- Coco
- Pearl
- Honey
- Oki
- Trixie
- Yasmin
- Babs
- Stella
- Elsa
- Aster
- Willa
- Sugar
- Magnolia
- Zoe
- Portia
- Fiona
- Belle/Bella
- Adele
- Una
- Piper
- Yumi
German Shepherd Boy Names
Calling out to your dog like he's a regular dude keeps him firmly in the bro pack. In fact, names like Max, Charlie, and Jack were some of the most popular dog names of 2020.
- Archie
- Ike
- Joey
- Gus
- Andy
- Parker
- Ned
- Levi
- Barry
- Otis
- Buddy
- Tex
- Chester
- Quincy
- Hank
- Ralph
- Starsky
- Clyde
- Vinnie
- Eddie
- Jake
RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs
Super Cute German Shepherd Dog Names
These pups have such playful sides that it's only natural to want to give them cute tags and speak to them in funny voices.
- Pez
- Banjo
- Jolly
- Pepper
- Funko
- Wishbone
- Dimples
- Twinkie
- Pikachu
- Zippo
- Squirtle
- Lolo
- Bucky
- Jenga
- Smooch
- Fonzie
- Zipper
- Rowlf
- Nola
- Buffy
RELATED: Cute Dog Names for Your Adorable Pup
Badass German Shepherd Names
Announce these and see if your dog barks twice with approval! Except they're so badass, they'll probably just sniff, lift their muzzle, and trot away without acknowledging you.
- Bruno
- Crag
- Striker
- Harley
- Ink
- Diesel
- Nikita
- Tank
- Rambo
- Dude
- Kong
- Nash
- Vader
- Butch
- Jada
- Duke
- Zena
- Spike
- Vito
- Rivka
- King
- Rocco
- Blaze
- Vixen
- Brock
Unique German Shepherd Names to Help Your Dog Stand Out
Your dog is one-of-a-kind, so she needs a name as special as she is.
- Cedric
- Marisol
- Serafina
- Roman
- Inez
- Duncan
- Moira
- Echo
- Zeke
- Paris
- Augustine
- Maple
- Briar
- Maddox
- Hazel
- Chord
- Eloise
RELATED: 150 Unique Dog Names You'll Love
German Shepherd Names Inspired by Famous Celebrities
These options come from a variety of sources, including college mascots, movies, video games, pop culture, and more.
- Alyx (Half-Life 2)
- Mando (The Mandalorian)
- Leeloo (The Fifth Element)
- Enzo (The Art of Racing in the Rain)
- Geralt (The Witcher)
- Kobe (basketball star)
- Rin or Rin Tin Tin (dog actor)
- Marvel (Marvel comic books)
- Lizzo (musician)
- Anya (Shepherd: The Hero Dog)
- Barkin (All Dogs Go to Heaven)
- Tuffy (North Carolina State University)
- Khaleesi (Game of Thrones)
- Zelda (Legend of Zelda)
- Ace (Batman comic books)
- Deckard (Bladerunner)
- Hanzo (Overwatch)
- Strongheart (dog actor)
- Shuri (Black Panther)
- Gorillaz (musicians)
German Shepherd Names Inspired by Mythology
A dog this noble can carry a moniker of an ancient god or goddess well. Plus it sounds awesome when you call her to dinner: "Athena! Here girl!"
- Loki
- Xena
- Apollo
- Indra
- Gandalf
- Chen
- Nike
- Dalia
- Jimmu
- Odin
- Isis
- Luna
- Chanda
- Hermes
- Anil
- Spartacus
- Freya
- Rama
- Pax
- Vulcan
- Grimhilt
- Balder
- Devi
- Jupiter
- K'awi
- Signy
- Akna
- Nanaya
- Fergus
- Kamala
- Thor
- Ziva
- Artemis
- Hela
- Manu
- Taranis
Names of German Shepherd Dog Heroes
Right now, our top favs include Arlo, the K-9 hero dog shot in the line of duty; Sadie, who saved her owner when he had a stroke; and Major and Champ, President Biden's dogs who live with him and First Lady Jill Biden in the White House. There are many military German Shepherd hero dogs, too. Here are some others.
- Haus (saved child from rattlesnake)
- Zoran (patrol explosive detector dog)
- Chips (World War II sentry dog)
- Luca (police K-9)
- Rek (explosive detection dog)
- Dasher (protected child during storm)
- Ty (search and rescue dog)
- Mazz (guided firefighters to children trapped in home)
- Finn (police K-9)
- Rex (protected homeowner from intruders)
- Adak (explosive detection dog)
RELATED: 5 Hero Pets Who Saved Us in 2020
Names to Emulate These German Shepherd Insta-Influencers
Without a doubt, there are few pastimes we like more than seeing what pets are up to on social! Here are a few top contenders under #germanshepherd.
- Lance
- Moki
- Zas
- Iris
- Mojito
- Phoenix
- Ozzy
- Jade
- Mimi
- Logan
- Storm
- Yeti
- Cas
- Drako
- Beau
- Bosely
- Kaos
- Murphy
- Freja
- Linc
- Donner
- Murray
- Cario
- Topi
- Sable
- Boyka
- Lola
- Grizzly Bane
- Willow
- Tulsa
- Chewy
- Jax
- Strider
- Presley