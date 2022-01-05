While a name like Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons ... (you get the idea) may be a bit much for your dog, one of these other (shorter) names based on your favorite characters might just do the trick.

130 Game of Thrones Dog Names to Bring Out Your Pup's Inner Direwolf

Now hold the door ... you're considering adopting a dog? How exciting! One of the most important jobs you have as a prospective pet parent (besides acquiring a vast treasury of toys, beds, and treats for your new pup) is to pick out a name. And if you're like the millions of other Game of Thrones fans across the world, the hit show is chock full of cool names to take inspiration from.

Whether your pup is sweet like Samwell Tarley, fiercely intelligent like Tyrion Lannister, or as mysterious as Melisandre, one of these Game of Thrones dog names will likely spark an idea or two.

Fierce Female Dog Names from Game of Thrones

These women were some of the strongest people in all of Westeros by far, perfect for naming your tough pupper after. As Daenerys Targaryen once said, "All men must die, but we are not men."

Arya

Myrcella

Shae

Missandei

Ellaria

Gilly

Margaery

Meera

Talisa

Tyene

Obara

Olenna

Lysa

Osha

Septa Unella

Male Game of Thrones Dog Names

A dog named after one of these guys will probably raise a ruckus, that's for sure!

Theon

Petyr

Littlefinger

Robert

Ned

Tommen

Robb

Rickon

Gendry

Oberyn

Bran

Benjen

Samwell

Stannis

Roose

Ramsey

Grey Worm

Renly

Sparrow

Euron

Mance

Hot Pie

Jaqen

Dickon

Game of Thrones Names for Dogs With an Inner Direwolf

Perfect for the dog that will stay by your side through it all! Well, the direwolves surely would have stuck by their humans longer if they weren't so expensive to CGI.

Ghost

Lady

Nymeria

Grey Wind

Summer

Shaggydog

Names for Dogs Who Know Winter Is Coming

Winter comes every single year for us real people, so these names are fitting for at least a fourth of the time. (And if you live in Alaska or Minnesota, probably half the time.)

Night King

Snow

Winter

White Walker

Raven

Jojen

Lyanna Mormont

Eddison Tollett

Game of Thrones Dog Names Based on Knights and Their Trusty Swords

Man's best friend is either a dog or a sword or both, there is no in between.

Brienne

Oathkeeper

Jamie

Widow

Kingslayer

Needle

Dagger

Dragonglass

Heartsbane

Longclaw

Gregor

Bronn

Barristan

Davos

Podrick

Names for Red Dogs Based on GOT's Red-Headed Characters

"Gingers are beautiful. We've been kissed by fire." –Tormund

Tormund

Sansa

Melisandre

Ygritte

Catelyn

Dog Names Based on Arya's "List"

We humans wouldn't want to be on this list, but it might give your dog an edgy persona at the dog park.

Ilyn

Polliver

Rorge

Meryn

Walder Frey

Beric

Thoros

Joffrey

Cersei

Game of Thrones Dog Names Based on the Targaryen Family Crest

Arguably the coolest (and most dysfunctional and tragic) GOT family to be in.

Daenerys

Viserys

Aegon

Aenys

Aelinor

Aerys

Rhaegar

GOT Names for Dogs Who Know Nothing

Don't let your doggo near any caves anytime soon.

John Snow

Game of Thrones Dog Names Based on Westeros' Magical Creatures

"Dracarys" would also make a pretty badass name.

Drogon

Rhaegal

Viserion

Direwolf

Wight

Giant

Dragon

Bear

Manticore

Warg

Game of Thrones Names for Big Dogs Based on Larger-Than-Life Characters

If you're adding a Great Dane or a Newfoundland to your fam, one of these names would be fitting, don't you think?

The Mountain

The Hound

Hodor

Wun Wun

Dongo

Names for Dogs Who Wish They Were Good Enough for Khaleesi

Unfortunately, they all either ended up single or died *shrug*. But don't let that stop you from naming your pup one of these cool names if they happened to be one of your favorite characters! Plus, if you name your dog Tyrion, you can get him this bandana that says, "I Drink and I Know Things."

Khal Drogo

Daario

Jorah

Tyrion

Dog Names Inspired by the Game of Thrones Cast's Real Names

Even though the show ended in 2019 (we won't talk about that ending) many of these actors went on to be big stars after the show, so you can continue to enjoy their work for years to come.