130 Game of Thrones Dog Names to Bring Out Your Pup's Inner Direwolf
While a name like Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons ... (you get the idea) may be a bit much for your dog, one of these other (shorter) names based on your favorite characters might just do the trick.
Now hold the door ... you're considering adopting a dog? How exciting! One of the most important jobs you have as a prospective pet parent (besides acquiring a vast treasury of toys, beds, and treats for your new pup) is to pick out a name. And if you're like the millions of other Game of Thrones fans across the world, the hit show is chock full of cool names to take inspiration from.
Whether your pup is sweet like Samwell Tarley, fiercely intelligent like Tyrion Lannister, or as mysterious as Melisandre, one of these Game of Thrones dog names will likely spark an idea or two.
Fierce Female Dog Names from Game of Thrones
These women were some of the strongest people in all of Westeros by far, perfect for naming your tough pupper after. As Daenerys Targaryen once said, "All men must die, but we are not men."
- Arya
- Myrcella
- Shae
- Missandei
- Ellaria
- Gilly
- Margaery
- Meera
- Talisa
- Tyene
- Obara
- Olenna
- Lysa
- Osha
- Septa Unella
Male Game of Thrones Dog Names
A dog named after one of these guys will probably raise a ruckus, that's for sure!
- Theon
- Petyr
- Littlefinger
- Robert
- Ned
- Tommen
- Robb
- Rickon
- Gendry
- Oberyn
- Bran
- Benjen
- Samwell
- Stannis
- Roose
- Ramsey
- Grey Worm
- Renly
- Sparrow
- Euron
- Mance
- Hot Pie
- Jaqen
- Dickon
Game of Thrones Names for Dogs With an Inner Direwolf
Perfect for the dog that will stay by your side through it all! Well, the direwolves surely would have stuck by their humans longer if they weren't so expensive to CGI.
- Ghost
- Lady
- Nymeria
- Grey Wind
- Summer
- Shaggydog
Names for Dogs Who Know Winter Is Coming
Winter comes every single year for us real people, so these names are fitting for at least a fourth of the time. (And if you live in Alaska or Minnesota, probably half the time.)
- Night King
- Snow
- Winter
- White Walker
- Raven
- Jojen
- Lyanna Mormont
- Eddison Tollett
Game of Thrones Dog Names Based on Knights and Their Trusty Swords
Man's best friend is either a dog or a sword or both, there is no in between.
- Brienne
- Oathkeeper
- Jamie
- Widow
- Kingslayer
- Needle
- Dagger
- Dragonglass
- Heartsbane
- Longclaw
- Gregor
- Bronn
- Barristan
- Davos
- Podrick
Names for Red Dogs Based on GOT's Red-Headed Characters
"Gingers are beautiful. We've been kissed by fire." –Tormund
- Tormund
- Sansa
- Melisandre
- Ygritte
- Catelyn
Dog Names Based on Arya's "List"
We humans wouldn't want to be on this list, but it might give your dog an edgy persona at the dog park.
- Ilyn
- Polliver
- Rorge
- Meryn
- Walder Frey
- Beric
- Thoros
- Joffrey
- Cersei
Game of Thrones Dog Names Based on the Targaryen Family Crest
Arguably the coolest (and most dysfunctional and tragic) GOT family to be in.
- Daenerys
- Viserys
- Aegon
- Aenys
- Aelinor
- Aerys
- Rhaegar
GOT Names for Dogs Who Know Nothing
Don't let your doggo near any caves anytime soon.
- John Snow
Game of Thrones Dog Names Based on Westeros' Magical Creatures
"Dracarys" would also make a pretty badass name.
- Drogon
- Rhaegal
- Viserion
- Direwolf
- Wight
- Giant
- Dragon
- Bear
- Manticore
- Warg
Game of Thrones Names for Big Dogs Based on Larger-Than-Life Characters
If you're adding a Great Dane or a Newfoundland to your fam, one of these names would be fitting, don't you think?
- The Mountain
- The Hound
- Hodor
- Wun Wun
- Dongo
Names for Dogs Who Wish They Were Good Enough for Khaleesi
Unfortunately, they all either ended up single or died *shrug*. But don't let that stop you from naming your pup one of these cool names if they happened to be one of your favorite characters! Plus, if you name your dog Tyrion, you can get him this bandana that says, "I Drink and I Know Things."
- Khal Drogo
- Daario
- Jorah
- Tyrion
Dog Names Inspired by the Game of Thrones Cast's Real Names
Even though the show ended in 2019 (we won't talk about that ending) many of these actors went on to be big stars after the show, so you can continue to enjoy their work for years to come.
- Sophie
- Maisie
- Emilia
- Nikolaj
- Iain
- Jack
- Peter
- Gwendoline
- Kit
- Jason
- Carice
- Jerome
- Conleth
- Oona
- Liam
- Iwan
- Michiel
- Indira
- Nathalie
- Sibel
- Isaac