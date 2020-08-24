150 Funny Dog Names for Your Hilarious Pet

If you've got a silly streak, you'll want to think beyond the basic dog names like Spot, Buddy, or Bella. We sampled some of the best comedic, political, sports, and pop culture inspirations to create this list of punny, funny dog names for both girl and boy dogs.

Survey the list and see if you can find a match for your dog's personality, keeping in mind that the longer, more elaborate a dog's name is, the less likely your dog will have a clue it's his. When creating a completely over-the-top name, you'll want to shorten it to a single syllable (or two) for daily use. A sweet and sassy Lucille Ball might be called Lucy, for instance.