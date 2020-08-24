150 Funny Dog Names for Your Hilarious Pet
If you've got a silly streak, you'll want to think beyond the basic dog names like Spot, Buddy, or Bella. We sampled some of the best comedic, political, sports, and pop culture inspirations to create this list of punny, funny dog names for both girl and boy dogs.
Survey the list and see if you can find a match for your dog's personality, keeping in mind that the longer, more elaborate a dog's name is, the less likely your dog will have a clue it's his. When creating a completely over-the-top name, you'll want to shorten it to a single syllable (or two) for daily use. A sweet and sassy Lucille Ball might be called Lucy, for instance.
Whether you find inspiration in irony and wordplay or a character that cracks you up, let this list inspire you to find a name that will make you smile.
Funny Names for Male Dogs
- Freddie Mercury
- Mister Miyagi
- Butter Face
- Carl Spackler
- Eddie Haskell
- Screech
- Uncle Buck
- Ricky Bobby
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Kramer
Funny Names for Female Dogs
- Kitty
- Mouse
- Grandma
- Spanx
- Lady Rover
- Moneypenny
- Miss Havisham
- Sally O'Malley
- Suffragette
- Slingback
Funny, Punny Dog Names
- Groucho Barks
- Bark Twain
- Kanye Westie
- Mary Puppins
- Jimmy Chew
- Snoop Dog
- Dogzilla
- Pup Tart
- Chew-barka
- Little Bow Wow
Funny Names for Black Dogs
- Black Hole
- Black Friday
- Black Ops
- Black Sabbath
- Black Swan
- Black Tie
- Blackjack
- Black and Tan
- Black and Decker
- Black Betty
Funny Names for White Dogs
- White Fang
- White Noise
- White Board
- White Bread
- White Claw
- White Castle
- White Elephant
- White Gravy
- White House
- White Knight
Funny Dog Names Based on TV Characters
- Pikachu
- Fonzie
- Homer
- Cartman
- Urkel
- Phineas
- Liz Lemon
- Tootie
- Sookie St. James
- Kimmy Schmidt
Funny Dog Names Inspired by Presidential Pets
- Sweet Lips and Drunkard (Washington)
- Satan (Adams)
- Grizzle (Jefferson)
- Le Beau (Tyler)
- Punch (Buchanan)
- Fido (Lincoln)
- Juno and Shep (Hayes)
- Veto (Garfield)
- Hector (Cleveland)
- Dash (Harrison)
- Sailor Boy (Roosevelt)
- Laddie Boy (Harding)
- Boston Beans (Coolidge)
- Weegie (Hoover)
- Murray the Outlaw of Falahill or Fala (FDR)
- Feller (Truman)
- Clipper (JFK)
- Him and Her (Johnson)
- Liberty (Ford)
- Grits (Carter)
- Millie (George H.W. Bush)
- Miss Beazley (George W. Bush)
Funny Dog Names Inspired by Book Characters
- Katniss Everdeen (The Hunger Games)
- Sherlock Holmes
- Bilbo Baggins
- Peter Rabbit
- Moby Dick
- Hester Prynne (The Scarlet Letter)
- Jane Eyre
- Willy Wonka (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)
- Zuri (Pride)
- Walter Lee (A Raisin in the Sun)
Funny Names for Little Dogs
- Mac Daddy
- Chuck Norris
- Marshmallow
- Pee Wee
- Chunk
- Chickpea
- Porkchop
- Cocoa Puff
- Tic Tac
- Zipper
Funny Names Based on Dog Characters in Movies
- Toto (The Wizard of Oz)
- Slinky Dog (Toy Story)
- Bruiser (Legally Blonde)
- Butkus (Rocky)
- Winky (Best in Show)
- Nutmeg (Isle of Dogs)
- Rowlf the Dog (Muppets)
- The Tramp (Lady and the Tramp)
- Frankenweenie (Frankenweenie)
- Gidget (Secret Life of Pets)
- Puffy (Something About Mary)
- Spitz (Fantastic Mr. Fox)
- Verdell (As Good As It Gets)
- Harvey (E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial)
- Sh*thead (The Jerk)
- Hooch (Turner & Hooch)
- Chance (Homeward Bound)
- Scrappy Doo (Scooby Doo)
- Jerry Lee (K-9)
- Snots (National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation)
Funny Dog Names Inspired by Your Favorite Toys
- G.I. Joe
- LEGO
- Barbie
- Hot Wheels
- Betty Spaghetty
- Paddington
- Jenga
- Candy Land
- Polly Pocket
- Betsy Wetsy
- Micro Machine
- Lite Brite
Funny Dog Names Inspired by Professional Athletes
(Yes, these are real people!)
- World B. Free (NBA)
- Razor Shines (MLB)
- God Shammgod (NBA)
- Boof Bonser (MLB)
- Ron Tugnutt (NHL)
- Bake McBride (MLB)
- Guy Whimper (NFL)
- Wonderful Terrific Monds Jr. (NFL)
- Dick Butkus (NFL)
- Dick Trickle (NASCAR)
- Larry Playfair (NHL)
- Milton Bradley (MLB)
- I.M. Hipp (NFL)
- Stubby Clapp (MLB)
- Tommy Gunn (NCAA Basketball)
- Austen Powers (NCAA Basketball)