161 French Dog Names That Are Très Bon

From French athletes to French pastries, there’s dog name inspiration around every petite corner.

Ooh, la la! French, one of the most popular romance languages, is the official tongue in 29 different countries around the world. Of course, there's Europe, but there are also multiple francophone nations in Africa, Asia, and North America. And that means many people across the globe have some French ancestry in their family tree.

When it comes to naming your nouveau pooch, why not pull some inspiration from French? From sweet French pastries to famous landmarks, there are plenty of fun-filled options to choose from on our list that honor your family heritage or remind you of all the reasons you love traveling in France.

Male French Dog Names

Comment s'appelle, Monsieur? These French boy dog names are refined and fun to call out at the dog park.

Albert

Antoine

Absolon

Beaumont

Claude

Corbin

Curtis

Durant

Fabien

Florian

Frederic

Gabriel

Gaston

Henri

Hubert

Hugo

Jacques

Javier

Jean

Julien

Laurent

Louis

Luc

Marc

Martin

Matisse

Maurice

Noel

Olivier

Pascal

Paul

Phillippe

Pierre

Raphael

Samuel

Stéphane

Sébastien

Timothée

Victor

Female French Dog Names

Your favorite Mademoiselle deserves a beautiful name.

Amélie

Adeline

Bella

Bernadette

Bridgette

Camille

Cecile

Charlotte

Chloé

Clara

Claudette

Dominique

Éloise

Ésmee

Fleur

Gabrielle

Geneviѐve

Giselle

Isabelle

Iva

Josephine

Juliette

Katriane

Lisette

Louise

Lucille

Margeaux

Marie

Noelle

Odette

Patrice

Renée

Roxanne

Sabine

Simone

Sylvie

Violetta

Zara

Cute French Dog Names

Pick from some of the cutest French words for your pooch.

Petit(e)

Peu

Bonbon

Bijoux

Bisous

Brindille

Cherie

Chouchou

Escargot

Étoile

Jolie

Libellule

Papillon

Soirée

Sweet French Dog Names

Your sweetie pie deserves a name inspired by a sweet treat! These cute food names for dogs inspired by French desserts are *chef's kiss*.

Macaron

Tulipe

Crème brûlée

Crepe

Savarin

Palmier

Madeleine

Soufflé

Croissant

Suzette

Tarte

Tatin

Eclair

Galette

Cannelé

Financier

Brioche

Mont Blanc

Mousse

Praline

French Destination Dog Names

For everyone with the travel bug, here are some French-inspired destination dog names from the country of love and romance.

Franc or Frank

Paris

Lyon

Geneva

Rochelle

Nice

Marseille

Toulouse

Bordeaux

Louvre

Triomphe

Eiffel

Notre Dame

Pompidou

Versailles

Chapelle

Fontaine

Sporty French Dog Names

Name your athletic pup after a famous French athlete! Go sports!

Pogba

Thierry

Griezmann

Bianchi

Joakim

Gobert

Mbappé

Mauresmo

Deschamps

Roussimoff

Longo

Yannick

Manaudou

Tony Parker

Moscato

Zidane

André the Giant

Trendy French Dog Names

Encourage your pup to strut their stuff with a fancy name to match, inspired by some of the chicest French brand names.

Chanel

Gaultier

Yves Saint Laurent

Cardin

Dior

Hermès

Givenchy

L’Oreal

Garnier

Celine

Lacroix

Louboutin

Vuitton

Lancôme