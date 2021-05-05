161 French Dog Names That Are Très Bon

From French athletes to French pastries, there’s dog name inspiration around every petite corner.

By Maddie Topliff
May 05, 2021
Credit: Rico / Adobe Stock

Ooh, la la! French, one of the most popular romance languages, is the official tongue in 29 different countries around the world. Of course, there's Europe, but there are also multiple francophone nations in Africa, Asia, and North America. And that means many people across the globe have some French ancestry in their family tree.

When it comes to naming your nouveau pooch, why not pull some inspiration from French? From sweet French pastries to famous landmarks, there are plenty of fun-filled options to choose from on our list that honor your family heritage or remind you of all the reasons you love traveling in France.

Male French Dog Names

Comment s'appelle, Monsieur? These French boy dog names are refined and fun to call out at the dog park.

  • Albert
  • Antoine
  • Absolon
  • Beaumont
  • Claude
  • Corbin
  • Curtis
  • Durant
  • Fabien
  • Florian
  • Frederic
  • Gabriel
  • Gaston
  • Henri
  • Hubert
  • Hugo
  • Jacques
  • Javier
  • Jean
  • Julien
  • Laurent
  • Louis
  • Luc
  • Marc
  • Martin
  • Matisse
  • Maurice
  • Noel
  • Olivier
  • Pascal
  • Paul
  • Phillippe
  • Pierre
  • Raphael
  • Samuel
  • Stéphane
  • Sébastien
  • Timothée
  • Victor

Female French Dog Names

Your favorite Mademoiselle deserves a beautiful name.

  • Amélie
  • Adeline
  • Bella
  • Bernadette
  • Bridgette
  • Camille
  • Cecile
  • Charlotte
  • Chloé
  • Clara
  • Claudette
  • Dominique
  • Éloise
  • Ésmee
  • Fleur
  • Gabrielle
  • Geneviѐve
  • Giselle
  • Isabelle
  • Iva
  • Josephine
  • Juliette
  • Katriane
  • Lisette
  • Louise
  • Lucille
  • Margeaux
  • Marie
  • Noelle
  • Odette
  • Patrice
  • Renée
  • Roxanne
  • Sabine
  • Simone
  • Sylvie
  • Violetta
  • Zara

Cute French Dog Names

Pick from some of the cutest French words for your pooch.

  • Petit(e)
  • Peu
  • Bonbon
  • Bijoux
  • Bisous
  • Brindille
  • Cherie
  • Chouchou
  • Escargot
  • Étoile
  • Jolie
  • Libellule
  • Papillon
  • Soirée

Sweet French Dog Names

Your sweetie pie deserves a name inspired by a sweet treat! These cute food names for dogs inspired by French desserts are *chef's kiss*.

  • Macaron
  • Tulipe
  • Crème brûlée
  • Crepe
  • Savarin
  • Palmier
  • Madeleine
  • Soufflé
  • Croissant
  • Suzette
  • Tarte
  • Tatin
  • Eclair
  • Galette
  • Cannelé
  • Financier
  • Brioche
  • Mont Blanc
  • Mousse
  • Praline

French Destination Dog Names

For everyone with the travel bug, here are some French-inspired destination dog names from the country of love and romance.

  • Franc or Frank
  • Paris
  • Lyon
  • Geneva
  • Rochelle
  • Nice
  • Marseille
  • Toulouse
  • Bordeaux
  • Louvre
  • Triomphe
  • Eiffel
  • Notre Dame
  • Pompidou
  • Versailles
  • Chapelle
  • Fontaine

Sporty French Dog Names

Name your athletic pup after a famous French athlete! Go sports!

  • Pogba
  • Thierry
  • Griezmann
  • Bianchi
  • Joakim
  • Gobert
  • Mbappé
  • Mauresmo
  • Deschamps
  • Roussimoff
  • Longo
  • Yannick
  • Manaudou
  • Tony Parker
  • Moscato
  • Zidane
  • André the Giant
  • Yannick

Trendy French Dog Names

Encourage your pup to strut their stuff with a fancy name to match, inspired by some of the chicest French brand names.

  • Chanel
  • Gaultier
  • Yves Saint Laurent
  • Cardin
  • Dior
  • Hermès
  • Givenchy
  • L’Oreal
  • Garnier
  • Celine
  • Lacroix
  • Louboutin
  • Vuitton
  • Lancôme

If French didn't turn out to be your forte, don't fret. Check out our other heritage-inspired dog names, like our Japanese, Irish, German, or Spanish dog names lists. Better yet, check them all out just in case you find the perfect name there!

