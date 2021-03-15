206 French Bulldog Names for Your New Monsieur or Madame

They can't swim, they can't fly, but boy, are French bulldogs cute. With their bat-like ears and short little legs, they deserve all of the love we have to give them. If you're looking to adopt your first (or second, or third) Frenchie, you're going to need a name. Luckily, we've done our best to bring you the best French bulldog names this town has ever seen—if the World Wide Web was a town, at least.

Whether you're in the market for French names or English names (since these pups actually originated in England alongside their lace-making companions), we've covered our bases to give you a wide variety of unique monikers to bestow upon your furry friend. From common French words to French cuisine, you have a lot of dog names to choose from.

Male French Bulldog Names

These boy names for Frenchies will make sure your dog is the most gentlemanly gentleman in the room.

Albert

Alexandre

Ames

Bale

Beau

Beaufort

Bo

Bruce

Calvin

Chauncey

Claud

Cort

Curcio

D’or

Danton

Darrell

Davet

Delrick

Eloy

Emil

Gentry

Fabien

Fabre

Fletcher

Florenz

Henri

Jaq

Jaimie

Javier

Jean

Lionel

Louis

Mansel

Marcel

Noel

Norm

Orson

Patric

Paul

Quincy

Female French Bulldog Names

You have an elegant lady on your hands now. "Paint me like one of your French girls!" –Your dog, probably.

Adele

Adrienne

Aimee

Albertina

Belle

Bernette

Cadence

Carlotta

Cecille

Celeste

Desire

Devan

Eloise

Estelle

Floria

Fontanne

Gabrielle

Georgette

Ivonne

Jacqueline

Linette

Madalene

Margeaux

Noelle

Odelette

Papillon

Philippe

Rachelle

Cute French Bulldog Names

Don't Frenchies' faces just scream "squish me?" There's only one right answer.

Bebe

Boo

Buttons

Cutie

Squishy

Cookie

Dottie

Pip

Socks

Mini

Poof

Honey

Bun

Bloom

Badass French Bulldog Names

Cool dogs come in small packages—or something like that.

Ace

Rocky

Blaze

Hulk

Zelda

Tornado

Thunder

Ferocious

Rowdy

Dynamite

Domino

Elektra

Funny French Bulldog Names

Give these friendly jokesters a funny name to match their demeanor.

Bozo

Teeny

Waffle

Piglet

Squirt

Bunny

Pancake

Pickle

Checkers

Spud

Porky

Loaf

Names for Blue French Bulldogs

Blue French bulldogs look like they rolled around in a fireplace. Too cute.

Oil

Bleu

Soot

Smoky

Navy

Indigo

Cobalt

Violet

Silver

Rain

Tinman

Names for Cream French Bulldogs

Their colorless coat makes these guys rare!

Sugar

Blanchard

Milk

Snowball

Oatmeal

Eggs

Butter

Chowder

Dove

Dumpling

Marshmallow

Noodle

Pearl

Curd

French Names for French Bulldogs

Frenchies were originally from England before they made their way to France, but the French fell in love with these adorable dogs, much like everyone who meets them.

Madame (Ma’am)

Monsieur (Sir)

Peu (Little)

Mignon/nne (Cute)

Petit/e (Small)

Pêche (Peach)

Patate (Potato)

Pomme (Apple)

Tarte (Pie/Cake)

Gris/e (Grey)

Chien/chienne (Dog)

Voilà (Here)

Chouchou (Pet)

Frére (Brother)

Sœur (Sister)

Ami/amie (Friend)

Chéri (Darling)

Sympa (Friendly)

Jambon (Ham)

Fromage (Cheese)

French Bulldog Names Inspired by French Cheese and Cuisine

A cultural staple of France, just like these furry friends.

Banon

Cabécou

Chevrotin

Faisselle

Langres

Livarot

Mimolette

Morbier

Munster

Pélardon

Salers

Boeuf (beef)

Cassoulet (slow-cooked casserole)

Croque (hot sandwich, typically with ham)

Croissant (twisted buttery roll)

Gougeres (French cheese puffs)

Palmiers (elephant ear-shaped cookies)

Caneles (sweet rum cakes)

French Bulldog Names Inspired by French Creatives

Writers, designers, and artists, oh my!

Chanel

Monet

Édith

Voltaire

Proust

Degas

Matisse

Gaultier

Vuitton

Louboutin

Dior

Givenchy

Famous Celebrity French Bulldog Names

Some of your fave celebs have owned a Frenchie one time or another.

