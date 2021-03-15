206 French Bulldog Names for Your New Monsieur or Madame
Fun fact: the French bulldog’s origin story actually starts in England.
They can't swim, they can't fly, but boy, are French bulldogs cute. With their bat-like ears and short little legs, they deserve all of the love we have to give them. If you're looking to adopt your first (or second, or third) Frenchie, you're going to need a name. Luckily, we've done our best to bring you the best French bulldog names this town has ever seen—if the World Wide Web was a town, at least.
Whether you're in the market for French names or English names (since these pups actually originated in England alongside their lace-making companions), we've covered our bases to give you a wide variety of unique monikers to bestow upon your furry friend. From common French words to French cuisine, you have a lot of dog names to choose from.
Male French Bulldog Names
These boy names for Frenchies will make sure your dog is the most gentlemanly gentleman in the room.
- Albert
- Alexandre
- Ames
- Bale
- Beau
- Beaufort
- Bo
- Bruce
- Calvin
- Chauncey
- Claud
- Cort
- Curcio
- D’or
- Danton
- Darrell
- Davet
- Delrick
- Eloy
- Emil
- Gentry
- Fabien
- Fabre
- Fletcher
- Florenz
- Henri
- Jaq
- Jaimie
- Javier
- Jean
- Lionel
- Louis
- Mansel
- Marcel
- Noel
- Norm
- Orson
- Patric
- Paul
- Quincy
Female French Bulldog Names
You have an elegant lady on your hands now. "Paint me like one of your French girls!" –Your dog, probably.
- Adele
- Adrienne
- Aimee
- Albertina
- Belle
- Bernette
- Cadence
- Carlotta
- Cecille
- Celeste
- Desire
- Devan
- Eloise
- Estelle
- Floria
- Fontanne
- Gabrielle
- Georgette
- Ivonne
- Jacqueline
- Linette
- Madalene
- Margeaux
- Noelle
- Odelette
- Papillon
- Philippe
- Rachelle
Cute French Bulldog Names
Don't Frenchies' faces just scream "squish me?" There's only one right answer.
- Bebe
- Boo
- Buttons
- Cutie
- Squishy
- Cookie
- Dottie
- Pip
- Socks
- Mini
- Poof
- Honey
- Bun
- Bloom
Badass French Bulldog Names
Cool dogs come in small packages—or something like that.
- Ace
- Rocky
- Blaze
- Hulk
- Zelda
- Tornado
- Thunder
- Ferocious
- Rowdy
- Dynamite
- Domino
- Elektra
Funny French Bulldog Names
Give these friendly jokesters a funny name to match their demeanor.
- Bozo
- Teeny
- Waffle
- Piglet
- Squirt
- Bunny
- Pancake
- Pickle
- Checkers
- Spud
- Porky
- Loaf
Names for Blue French Bulldogs
Blue French bulldogs look like they rolled around in a fireplace. Too cute.
- Oil
- Bleu
- Soot
- Smoky
- Navy
- Indigo
- Cobalt
- Violet
- Silver
- Rain
- Tinman
Names for Cream French Bulldogs
Their colorless coat makes these guys rare!
- Sugar
- Blanchard
- Milk
- Snowball
- Oatmeal
- Eggs
- Butter
- Chowder
- Dove
- Dumpling
- Marshmallow
- Noodle
- Pearl
- Curd
French Names for French Bulldogs
Frenchies were originally from England before they made their way to France, but the French fell in love with these adorable dogs, much like everyone who meets them.
- Madame (Ma’am)
- Monsieur (Sir)
- Peu (Little)
- Mignon/nne (Cute)
- Petit/e (Small)
- Pêche (Peach)
- Patate (Potato)
- Pomme (Apple)
- Tarte (Pie/Cake)
- Gris/e (Grey)
- Chien/chienne (Dog)
- Voilà (Here)
- Chouchou (Pet)
- Frére (Brother)
- Sœur (Sister)
- Ami/amie (Friend)
- Chéri (Darling)
- Sympa (Friendly)
- Jambon (Ham)
- Fromage (Cheese)
French Bulldog Names Inspired by French Cheese and Cuisine
A cultural staple of France, just like these furry friends.
- Banon
- Cabécou
- Chevrotin
- Faisselle
- Langres
- Livarot
- Mimolette
- Morbier
- Munster
- Pélardon
- Salers
- Boeuf (beef)
- Cassoulet (slow-cooked casserole)
- Croque (hot sandwich, typically with ham)
- Croissant (twisted buttery roll)
- Gougeres (French cheese puffs)
- Palmiers (elephant ear-shaped cookies)
- Caneles (sweet rum cakes)
French Bulldog Names Inspired by French Creatives
Writers, designers, and artists, oh my!
- Chanel
- Monet
- Édith
- Voltaire
- Proust
- Degas
- Matisse
- Gaultier
- Vuitton
- Louboutin
- Dior
- Givenchy
Famous Celebrity French Bulldog Names
Some of your fave celebs have owned a Frenchie one time or another.
- Minnie Pearl (Reese Witherspoon)
- Dali (Hugh Jackman)
- Peaches (Hilary Duff)
- Pippa and Penny (John Legend and Chrissy Teigen)
- Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustavo (Lady Gaga)
- Creme Brûlée and Bete Noire (Martha Stewart)
- Popeye (Eva Longoria)
- Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson)
- Django (Leo DiCaprio)
- Carmela (Jonah Hill)
- Gypsy Rose (Madonna)
- Juno and Legend (Michael Phelps)
- Scooter (Zach Braff)
- Juelz (Snoop Dogg)
- Julio and Oscar (Mario Lopez)
- K-Ball (Taraji P. Henson)
- Trappy (2 Chainz)
- Pistachio (Christina Perri)
- Deco (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez)
You're all set! Au revoir, ma chérie!