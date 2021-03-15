206 French Bulldog Names for Your New Monsieur or Madame

Fun fact: the French bulldog’s origin story actually starts in England.

By Maddie Topliff
March 15, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: Jessica Peterson / Getty

They can't swim, they can't fly, but boy, are French bulldogs cute. With their bat-like ears and short little legs, they deserve all of the love we have to give them. If you're looking to adopt your first (or second, or third) Frenchie, you're going to need a name. Luckily, we've done our best to bring you the best French bulldog names this town has ever seen—if the World Wide Web was a town, at least.

Whether you're in the market for French names or English names (since these pups actually originated in England alongside their lace-making companions), we've covered our bases to give you a wide variety of unique monikers to bestow upon your furry friend. From common French words to French cuisine, you have a lot of dog names to choose from.

Male French Bulldog Names

These boy names for Frenchies will make sure your dog is the most gentlemanly gentleman in the room.

  • Albert
  • Alexandre
  • Ames
  • Bale
  • Beau
  • Beaufort
  • Bo
  • Bruce
  • Calvin
  • Chauncey
  • Claud
  • Cort
  • Curcio
  • D’or
  • Danton
  • Darrell
  • Davet
  • Delrick
  • Eloy
  • Emil
  • Gentry
  • Fabien
  • Fabre
  • Fletcher
  • Florenz
  • Henri
  • Jaq
  • Jaimie
  • Javier
  • Jean
  • Lionel
  • Louis
  • Mansel
  • Marcel
  • Noel
  • Norm
  • Orson
  • Patric
  • Paul
  • Quincy

RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs

Female French Bulldog Names

You have an elegant lady on your hands now. "Paint me like one of your French girls!" –Your dog, probably.

  • Adele
  • Adrienne
  • Aimee
  • Albertina
  • Belle
  • Bernette
  • Cadence
  • Carlotta
  • Cecille
  • Celeste
  • Desire
  • Devan
  • Eloise
  • Estelle
  • Floria
  • Fontanne
  • Gabrielle
  • Georgette
  • Ivonne
  • Jacqueline
  • Linette
  • Madalene
  • Margeaux
  • Noelle
  • Odelette
  • Papillon
  • Philippe
  • Rachelle

RELATED: 240 Creative Girl Dog Names

Cute French Bulldog Names

Don't Frenchies' faces just scream "squish me?" There's only one right answer.

  • Bebe
  • Boo
  • Buttons
  • Cutie
  • Squishy
  • Cookie
  • Dottie
  • Pip
  • Socks
  • Mini
  • Poof
  • Honey
  • Bun
  • Bloom

RELATED: 150+ Cute Dog Names for Your Adorable Pup

Badass French Bulldog Names

Cool dogs come in small packages—or something like that.

  • Ace
  • Rocky
  • Blaze
  • Hulk
  • Zelda
  • Tornado
  • Thunder
  • Ferocious
  • Rowdy
  • Dynamite
  • Domino
  • Elektra

RELATED: 150 of the Most Badass Dog Names You've Ever Heard

Funny French Bulldog Names

Give these friendly jokesters a funny name to match their demeanor.

  • Bozo
  • Teeny
  • Waffle
  • Piglet
  • Squirt
  • Bunny
  • Pancake
  • Pickle
  • Checkers
  • Spud
  • Porky
  • Loaf

RELATED: 150 Dog Names for Your Hilarious Pet

Names for Blue French Bulldogs

Blue French bulldogs look like they rolled around in a fireplace. Too cute.

  • Oil
  • Bleu
  • Soot
  • Smoky
  • Navy
  • Indigo
  • Cobalt
  • Violet
  • Silver
  • Rain
  • Tinman

RELATED: Wondering How These Russian Dogs Turned Blue?

Names for Cream French Bulldogs

Their colorless coat makes these guys rare!

  • Sugar
  • Blanchard
  • Milk
  • Snowball
  • Oatmeal
  • Eggs
  • Butter
  • Chowder
  • Dove
  • Dumpling
  • Marshmallow
  • Noodle
  • Pearl
  • Curd

RELATED: The Best 150 Dog Names For Your White Pup

French Names for French Bulldogs

Frenchies were originally from England before they made their way to France, but the French fell in love with these adorable dogs, much like everyone who meets them.

  • Madame (Ma’am)
  • Monsieur (Sir)
  • Peu (Little)
  • Mignon/nne (Cute)
  • Petit/e (Small)
  • Pêche (Peach)
  • Patate (Potato)
  • Pomme (Apple)
  • Tarte (Pie/Cake)
  • Gris/e (Grey)
  • Chien/chienne (Dog)
  • Voilà (Here)
  • Chouchou (Pet)
  • Frére (Brother)
  • Sœur (Sister)
  • Ami/amie (Friend)
  • Chéri (Darling)
  • Sympa (Friendly) 
  • Jambon (Ham)
  • Fromage (Cheese)

RELATED: Get Your Dog's Tail Wagging With These Specific Words

French Bulldog Names Inspired by French Cheese and Cuisine

A cultural staple of France, just like these furry friends.

  • Banon
  • Cabécou
  • Chevrotin
  • Faisselle
  • Langres
  • Livarot
  • Mimolette
  • Morbier
  • Munster
  • Pélardon
  • Salers
  • Boeuf (beef)
  • Cassoulet (slow-cooked casserole)
  • Croque (hot sandwich, typically with ham)
  • Croissant (twisted buttery roll)
  • Gougeres (French cheese puffs)
  • Palmiers (elephant ear-shaped cookies)
  • Caneles (sweet rum cakes)

RELATED: 153 of the Cutest Food Names for Dogs That Like Snacks as Much as You Do 

French Bulldog Names Inspired by French Creatives

Writers, designers, and artists, oh my!

  • Chanel
  • Monet
  • Édith
  • Voltaire
  • Proust
  • Degas
  • Matisse
  • Gaultier
  • Vuitton
  • Louboutin
  • Dior
  • Givenchy

RELATED: From Wags to Riches: One Pup's Fashionable Journey to Superstar Status

Famous Celebrity French Bulldog Names

Some of your fave celebs have owned a Frenchie one time or another.

  • Minnie Pearl (Reese Witherspoon)
  • Dali (Hugh Jackman)
  • Peaches (Hilary Duff)
  • Pippa and Penny (John Legend and Chrissy Teigen)
  • Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustavo (Lady Gaga)
  • Creme Brûlée and Bete Noire (Martha Stewart)
  • Popeye (Eva Longoria)
  • Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson)
  • Django (Leo DiCaprio)
  • Carmela (Jonah Hill)
  • Gypsy Rose (Madonna)
  • Juno and Legend (Michael Phelps)
  • Scooter (Zach Braff)
  • Juelz (Snoop Dogg)
  • Julio and Oscar (Mario Lopez)
  • K-Ball (Taraji P. Henson)
  • Trappy (2 Chainz)
  • Pistachio (Christina Perri)
  • Deco (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez)

RELATED: French Bulldog Wilbur Elected Mayor of Small Kentucky Town 

You're all set! Au revoir, ma chérie!

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com