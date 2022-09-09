100+ Football Dog Names for Your Sporty Canine
There's nothing quite like the excitement that comes with football season starting. Whether you're a high school, college, or NFL devotee, the thrill of seeing your favorite team play is worth waiting all year! However, there's one thing that just might be more exciting than football season finally starting: welcoming a new playful pup into the family.
As pet parents, we're our dogs' biggest fans. So, why not pay honor them with a name inspired by our favorite sport? No matter the outcome of the game—OK, maybe a little depending on the game—every day will feel like a victory thanks to your canine companion.
Before you get your dog their very own jersey, take a peek at our list of our favorite football dog names inspired by everything from athletes to teams and even football terminology.
Male Football Dog Names
Looking for inspiration from prominent figures in football to the game itself? These monikers are paw-fect for your star player.
- Jack
- Lombardi
- Butler
- Damien
- Bud
- Heisman
- Ford
- Bowden
- Pick
- Dallas
- Joe
- Lincoln
- Moose
- Walter
- Ray
- Gridiron
- Patrick
- Coach
- Madden
- Bill
- Rookie
- Soldier
- Rooney
- Pro
- Skol
- Lambeau
Female Football Dog Names
One of these names is sure to match your sporty girl's playful personality.
- Mary
- Brittanee
- Sowers
- Carolina
- Gill
- Violet
- Fantasy
- Bailey
- Sami
- Kathryn
- Duffy
- Rose
- Marjorie
- Abbey
- Liz
- Georgia
- Rae
- Zelee
- Sugar
- Malissa
- KaLena
- Paralee
- Sweetness
Football Team Dog Names
Whether you simply want to give your dog an awesome name or you'd like to pay homage to your favorite team, you really can't go wrong with one of these iconic team names.
- Cowboy
- Packer
- Bronco
- Niner
- Buc
- Raider
- Bear
- Titan
- Chief
- Giant
- Falcon
- Ram
- Saint
- Colt
- Viking
- Charger
- Bill
- Raven
- Jet
- Steeler
Football Player Dog Names
Your dog can run and catch with anyone, so they deserve the name of some of the game's best players.
- Payton (Walter Payton)
- Otto (Otto Graham)
- Luck (Andrew Luck)
- Brady (Tom Brady)
- Reggie (Reggie White)
- Brees (Drew Brees)
- Gronk (Rob Gronkowski)
- Lawrence (Lawrence Taylor)
- Vinnie (Vinnie Clark)
- Reed (Ed Reed)
- Lamar (Lamar Jackson)
- Bart (Bart Starr)
- J.J. (J.J. Watt)
- Champ (Champ Bailey)
- Lott (Ronnie Lott)
- Deacon (Deacon Jones)
- Emmitt (Emmitt Smith)
- Cam (Cam Newton)
- Willie (Willie Brown)
- Odell (Odell Beckham Jr.)
- Manning (Peyton Manning)
- Montana (Joe Montana)
- Tebow (Tim Tebow)
- Jerry (Jerry Rice)
- Whizzer (Byron "Whizzer" White)
- Elway (John Elway)
Football Term Dog Names
Want to get creative with your canine companion's name? Have too many football idols to choose just one? Consider one of these football terms to show everyone your dog's a natural pro.
- Juke
- Blitz
- Blue
- Chip
- Rover
- Sam
- QB
- Pylon
- Goat
- Wild
- Gunner
- Mike
- Spot
- Mo
- Zone
- Rush
- Will