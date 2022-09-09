100+ Football Dog Names for Your Sporty Canine

There's no better team than you and your furry MVP.

There's nothing quite like the excitement that comes with football season starting. Whether you're a high school, college, or NFL devotee, the thrill of seeing your favorite team play is worth waiting all year! However, there's one thing that just might be more exciting than football season finally starting: welcoming a new playful pup into the family.

As pet parents, we're our dogs' biggest fans. So, why not pay honor them with a name inspired by our favorite sport? No matter the outcome of the game—OK, maybe a little depending on the game—every day will feel like a victory thanks to your canine companion.

Before you get your dog their very own jersey, take a peek at our list of our favorite football dog names inspired by everything from athletes to teams and even football terminology.

Male Football Dog Names

Looking for inspiration from prominent figures in football to the game itself? These monikers are paw-fect for your star player.

Jack

Lombardi

Butler

Damien

Bud

Heisman

Ford

Bowden

Pick

Dallas

Joe

Lincoln

Moose

Walter

Ray

Gridiron

Patrick

Coach

Madden

Bill

Rookie

Soldier

Rooney

Pro

Skol

Lambeau

Female Football Dog Names

One of these names is sure to match your sporty girl's playful personality.

Mary

Brittanee

Sowers

Carolina

Gill

Violet

Fantasy

Bailey

Sami

Kathryn

Duffy

Rose

Marjorie

Abbey

Liz

Georgia

Rae

Zelee

Sugar

Malissa

KaLena

Paralee

Sweetness

Football Team Dog Names

Whether you simply want to give your dog an awesome name or you'd like to pay homage to your favorite team, you really can't go wrong with one of these iconic team names.

Cowboy

Packer

Bronco

Niner

Buc

Raider

Bear

Titan

Chief

Giant

Falcon

Ram

Saint

Colt

Viking

Charger

Bill

Raven

Jet

Steeler

Football Player Dog Names

Your dog can run and catch with anyone, so they deserve the name of some of the game's best players.

Payton (Walter Payton)

Otto (Otto Graham)

Luck (Andrew Luck)

Brady (Tom Brady)

Reggie (Reggie White)

Brees (Drew Brees)

Gronk (Rob Gronkowski)

Lawrence (Lawrence Taylor)

Vinnie (Vinnie Clark)

Reed (Ed Reed)

Lamar (Lamar Jackson)

Bart (Bart Starr)

J.J. (J.J. Watt)

Champ (Champ Bailey)

Lott (Ronnie Lott)

Deacon (Deacon Jones)

Emmitt (Emmitt Smith)

Cam (Cam Newton)

Willie (Willie Brown)

Odell (Odell Beckham Jr.)

Manning (Peyton Manning)

Montana (Joe Montana)

Tebow (Tim Tebow)

Jerry (Jerry Rice)

Whizzer (Byron "Whizzer" White)

Elway (John Elway)

Football Term Dog Names

Want to get creative with your canine companion's name? Have too many football idols to choose just one? Consider one of these football terms to show everyone your dog's a natural pro.