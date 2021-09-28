130+ Flower Names for Dogs as Beautiful as Blooming Blossoms
Embrace your pup's inner flower child with one of these botanical-inspired names.
Whether you're a nature-lover or not, floral names are a timeless choice for humans and dogs alike. And although you've likely met a pup named Daisy or Rose, there are countless other unique flower names for dog parents to choose from. So whether you love to grow your own garden or just appreciate a fresh bouquet, we've dug up a large list of flower names to choose from for your new pup.
This list contains some names inspired by pretty plants that are toxic for dogs. So before letting your pup frolic through flowers that match her new moniker, make sure it's a dog-safe plant!
Flower Names for Girl Dogs
From the classic Lily and Violet to the unique Zinnia and Leilani, these floral-inspired names are perfect for your gorgeous girl.
- Fleur
- Lily
- Iris
- Rosemary
- Ivy
- Jasmine
- Lavender
- Primrose
- Irene
- Cynthia
- Leilani
- Lotus
- Tulip
- Rosalind
- Daphne
- Heather
- Marguerite
- Magnolia
- Zinnia
- Marigold
- Orchid
- Flora
- Veronica
- Violet
- Viola
- Briar
- Allysa (Allysum)
Flower Names for Boy Dogs
Floral names aren't just for girls, and these names for boy dogs are proof!
- Bud
- Bloom
- Aster
- Florian
- Garland
- Cane
- Fern
- Pine
- Bacopa
- Aciano
- Ren
- Indigo
- Rhodes
- Oliver
- Aloe
- Cosmos
- Dusty
- Watson (Watsonia)
- Daffy (Daffodil)
Flower Names for Black Dogs
While your black dog may not resemble a typical white daisy or a red rose, she can still embody a floral name inspired by one of these mysterious black flowers.
- Pansy
- Calla
- Dahlia
- Hellebore
- Diabolo
- Beauty
- Odessa
- Alcea
- Baccara
- Widow
- Cosmos
- Penny
- Elder
- Susan
- Hock (Black Hollyhock)
- Molly (Molly Sanderson Viola)
Flower Names for White Dogs
Adopt an adorable white dog? Consider one of these dog names inspired by classic and elegant white flowers.
- Daisy
- Snowdrop
- Phlox
- Bouvardia
- Camellia
- Anemone
- Peony
- Yucca
- Lobelia
- Nemesia
- Gardenia
- Hydrangea
- Angelonia
- Shasta (Shasta Daisy)
- William (Sweet William)
- Hibi (Hibiscus)
- Steph (Stephanotis)
- Anne (Queen Anne's Lace)
- Baby (Baby's Breath)
Red Flower Names for Dogs
Red is one of the rarer dog coat colors, so embrace your pup's uniqueness with the name of a red flower.
- Rose
- Aster
- Gerbera
- Amaryllis
- Scarlet
- Freesia
- Holly
- Salvia
- Yarrow
- Canna
- Azalea
- Cardinal
- Chrysanthemum
- Pentas
- Verbena
- Ant (Anthurium)
Cute Flower Names for Dogs
If your pup is as sweet as a flower, give her one of these adorably cute flower names.
- Blossom
- Poppy
- Buttercup
- Petunia
- Rosa
- Clover
- Petal
- Meadow
- Rue
- Posy
- Mari (Marigold)
- Sunny (Sunflower)
- Honey (Honeysuckle)
- Perrie (Perriwinkle)
Dog Names Inspired by Other Elements of Nature
Flowers are great, but they're just one part of the great outdoors. Consider giving your puppy one of these nature-inspired monikers.
- Elm
- Peach
- Dawn
- Wave
- Ocean
- Leaf
- Coral
- Aurora
- Sage
- River
- Winter
- Snow
- Rain
- Basil
- Willow
- Autumn
- Maple
- Woody
- Phoenix
- Berry
- Summer
- Robin
- Bear
- Nado (Tornado)