150+ Famous Dog Names for Your Prestigious Pup
Choose a name for your dog inspired by these ideas handpicked by Hollywood's best.
If you're looking to name your new four-legged friend, try a name inspired by a famous dog! These dogs are actors, characters in art and literature, historical figures, celebrity pets, and more. With such a wide range of options, you're sure to find the perfect famous dog name good enough for your all-star pup.
Famous Female Dog Names
Even celebrities get excited to name their dogs! Try one of these names for your girl dog, tested and approved by your favorite celebrities.
- Augie (Ellen Degeneres' dog)
- Penny (Chrissy Teigen's dog)
- Daisy (Jessica Simpson's dog)
- Poppy (Sandra Bullock's dog)
- Isaboo (Rachel Ray's dog)
- Tinkerbell (Paris Hilton's dog)
- Lola (Hilary Duff's dog)
- Pearl (Lea Michele's dog)
- Bess (Sienna Miller's dog)
- Zelda (Zoey Deschanel's dog)
- Sophie (Miley Cyrus' dog)
- Winnie (Selena Gomez's dog)
- Francesca (Martha Stewart's dog)
- Gertie (Katherine Heigl's dog)
- Allegra (Hugh Jackman's dog)
Famous Names for Male Dogs
One of these names for boy dogs based on famous celebrity pups will have him feeling like the king of the castle (more than he already does).
- Gustavo (Lady Gaga's dog)
- Joe (Karlie Kloss' dog)
- Harley (Kate Upton's dog)
- Mighty (Orlando Bloom's dog)
- Norman (Jennifer Aniston's dog)
- Finn (Amanda Seyfried's dog)
- Winston (Gwen Stefani's dog)
- Billie (Ryan Reynolds' dog)
- Petey (John Legend's dog)
- Nash (P!nk's dog)
Famous Dog Names from Movies and TV Shows
Choosing a name from a favorite movie or TV show is a great way to find a dog name that is both unique and recognizable.
- Lassie, from "Lassie Come Home"
- Toto, from "The Wizard of Oz"
- Beethovan, from the "Beethovan" films
- Benji, from the "Benji" films
- Cheddar, from "Brooklyn 99"
- Old Yeller, from "Old Yeller"
- Max, from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"
- Buddy, from "Air Bud"
- Paul Anka, from "Gilmore Girls"
- Comet, from "Full House"
- Barkley, from "Sesame Street"
- Eddie, from "Frasier"
- Marley, from "Marley & Me"
- Dug, from "Up"
- Jerry Lee, from "K-9"
- Rufus, from "Legally Blonde"
- Hachi, from "Hachi: A Dog's Tale"
- Petey, from "The Little Rascals"
- Foo-Foo, from "The Muppet Show"
- Jack, from "The Artist"
- Otis, from "The Adventures of Milo and Otis"
- Blue, from "Blue's Clues"
- Oscar, from "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
- Scooby-Doo, from "Scooby-Doo"
- Snoopy, from "Peanuts"
- Clifford, from "Clifford the Big Red Dog"
- Astro, from "The Jetsons"
- Brian, from "Family Guy"
- Bruiser, from "Legally Blonde"
Internet-Famous Dog Names
Who says dogs can't be celebrities, too? Name your future doggy-influencer after one of these pups who found fame on social media.
- Hamilton, who sheds light on the life of a NYC pug
- Scout, a published author and known for #stuffonscoutshead
- Harlow and Sage, the dachshund duo
- Manny, a French bulldog from Chicago and known for being a "philanthro-pup"
- Marnie, who took the internet by storm, raising awareness for senior dog adoptions and capturing millions of hearts in the process. Her parents still update her instagram in her memory
- Maddie, who is always posting jaw-dropping travel pics with her dad all over the world
- Bunny, who has to be one of the smartest and most chatty dogs on the internet
- Tuna, who is known for his adorable and meme-worthy smiles
- Sushi, a TikTok star
- Atlas, a hilarious golden retriever
- Timmy, known for his unique proportions
- Boo, one of the first internet famous dogs who got her start on Facebook for being the cutest Pomeranian and earning the title of the "world's cutest dog"
- Marutaro, a Shiba Inu from Japan who is now an internet sensation and even has his own merchandise line
- Doug, People's Choice Award winner and the most followed pug on the internet
Famous Dog Names from History
Some of the most well-known and influential dogs have left their paw prints on events throughout history. Name your personal canine hero after one of these historical ones.
- Balto, a Siberian husky who successfully helped to bring life-saving diphtheria medicine to Nome, Alaska in the 1920s
- Trakr, the Search and Rescue German shepherd named by "Time" as one of the ten most heroic animals of all time after the September 11th attacks
- Peritas, Alexander the Great's guard dog
- Jofi, Sigmund Freud's assistant chow chow
- Laika, the first live animal to go into orbit around the Earth in 1957
- Chips, the most decorated dog from World War II
- Barry, a famous rescue dog in Switzerland, saving over 40 people from 1800 to 1812
- Soter, a Greek guard dog in 456 B.C.E who saved Corinth's residents from oncoming attacks
- Bud Nelson, the first dog to cross the United States in an automobile in 1903
- Bosco, the honorary mayor of Sunol, California from 1981 to 1994
- Smoky, a Yorkshire terrier credited with being the world's first therapy dog during World War II
- Buddy, America's first guide dog
Dog Names Inspired by Celebrities
Choose one of these celebrity-inspired names for the star of your heart.
- Oprah (Winfrey)
- Ariana (Grande)
- Taylor (Swift)
- Beyoncé
- Charlie (Chaplin)
- Nicki (Minaj)
- Orlando (Bloom)
- Heath (Ledger)
- Adele
- Keira (Knightly)
- Orville (Peck)
- Nicolas (Cage)
- Shia (LaBeouf)
- Laverne (Cox)
- Audrey (Hepburn)
- Doris (Day)
- Marilyn (Monroe)
- Britney (Spears)
- Leonard (Nimoy)
- Aretha (Franklin)
- Marlon (Brando)
- Uma (Thurman)
- Dolly (Parton)
- Shania (Twain)
- Yogi (Berra)
- Rue (McClanahan)
- Redford (Robert Redford)
- Elliot (Page)
- Whoopi (Goldberg)
- Harry (Styles)
- Leo (DiCaprio)
- Freddy (Mercury)
- Demi (Lovato)
- Beau (Bridges)
- Ringo (Starr)
- Mickey (Rooney)
- Mila (Kunis)
Presidential Dog Names
From George Washington to Barack Obama and beyond, there has usually been at least one dog in the white house, keeping the first family company. Try one of these presidential dog names for your own pooch-in-chief.
- Mopsey, one of George Washington's dogs
- Juno, John Adams' dog
- Le Beau, John Tyler's greyhound
- Lara, James Buchanan's Newfoundland
- Nellie, one of Rutherford Hayes' German shepherds
- Manchu, Theodore Roosevelt's Pekingese
- Tiny Tim, Calvin Coolidge's chow chow
- Yukon, Herbert Hoover's American Eskimo dog
- Meggie, Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Scottish terrier
- Feller, Harry Truman's cocker spaniel
- Heidi, Dwight D. Eisenhower's Weimaraner
- Shannon, John F. Kennedy's English cocker spaniel
- Vicky, Richard Nixon's poodle
- Liberty, Gerald Ford's golden retriever
- Millie, George H.W. Bush's English springer spaniel
- Buddy, Bill Clinton's Labrador retriever
- Bo, Barack Obama's late Portuguese water dog
- Champ, Joe Biden's late German shepherd
Famous Dog Names from Art & Literature
Dogs serve as muses for some of the greatest artists and authors. Try one of these dog names from art and literature for your intelligent and cultured pooch.
- Maurice, from Andy Warhol's "Portrait of Maurice"
- Argos, from "The Odyssey"
- Tock, from "The Phantom Tollbooth"
- Lump, Pablo Picasso's dachshund and model for his sketch, "Dog"
- Buck, from "The Call of the Wild"
- Mr. Xoletl, Frida Kahlo's dog depicted in her painting, "The Love Embrace of the Universe"
- Nana, from "Peter Pan"
- Fang, from the "Harry Potter" series
- Fluffy, from the "Harry Potter" series
- Ripper, from the "Harry Potter" series
- Sirius, from the "Harry Potter" series
- Bulls-Eye, from "Oliver Twist"
- Bob, the Newfoundland subject of Edwin Landseer's "A Distinguished Member of the Humane Society"
- Little Ann, from "Where the Red Fern Grows"
- Old Dan, from "Where the Red Fern Grows"
- Bandit, from "Little House on the Prairie"