140+ Fall Dog Names for Your Very 'Gourd' Pup

From spunky to spooky, these autumn-inspired monikers are sure to be a great fit for the apple of your eye.
By Yvonne Villasenor September 08, 2022
Credit: skynesher / Getty

Stunning foliage, hot apple cider, sweater weather, and pumpkin everything. Fall is the season of change. So, what better way to welcome your new canine companion than with a name that celebrates the season furever? We've compiled a list of our favorite fall dog names for your sweet pup-kin!

With a dog named after the best season of the year, you have to make sure they live and breathe the pumpkin-everything season. Prepare for some special memories in autumn together, like visiting dog-friendly pumpkin patches, having festive photoshoots, wearing matching Halloween costumes, and baking warm pumpkin dog treats.

At the end of the day, nothing beats cozying up on the couch with your furry friend by your side. PSL in hand for you, and homemade fall dog treat for your pup. From names inspired by Halloween or Thanksgiving, the changing trees, or the sights and smells of the season, you're sure to find the perfect fall name for your pup.

Male Fall Dog Names

Sure, a fall breeze is cool, but your boy is even cooler! One of these names is bound to match his colorful personality.

  • Red
  • Woody
  • Count
  • Blaze
  • Russell
  • Phoenix
  • Griffin
  • Smokey
  • Ash
  • Rowan
  • Casper
  • Zero
  • Hickory
  • Jack
  • Crispin
  • Rusty
  • Pepper
  • Heath
  • Oakley
  • Poe
  • Burton
  • River
  • Copper
  • Wolf
  • Praline
  • Sawyer
  • Forest
  • Radley
  • Bruno
  • Adam
  • Helsing
  • Salem
  • Reese
  • Dallas
  • Boogey
  • Ember
  • Avery
  • Spider
  • Bram
  • Pugsley
  • Shadow
  • Frankie
  • Ichabod

Female Fall Dog Names

Your gal is as sweet as pumpkin pie! These fall-inspired monikers will have you and your girl dog celebrating your favorite season all year round.

  • Honey
  • Apple
  • Goldie
  • Cinnamon
  • Brandy
  • Scarlet
  • Espresso
  • Hazel
  • Ruby
  • Acacia
  • May
  • Raven
  • Bella
  • Amber
  • Nyx
  • Sapphire
  • Orla
  • Rosemary
  • Candy
  • Teresa
  • Moon
  • Ivy
  • Willow
  • Dulce
  • Breezy
  • Maize
  • Wheatley
  • Nova
  • Sienna
  • Blair
  • Coraline
  • Roux
  • Penny
  • Sage
  • Elvira
  • Juniper
  • Storm
  • Robin
  • Buffy
  • Margot
  • Aspen
  • Wednesday

Cute Fall Dog Names

What better way to show the world just how cute your adorable, autumnal pup is than with an equally cute name to match?

  • Boo
  • Maple
  • Berry
  • Pumpkin
  • Olive
  • Boots
  • Noodle
  • Cocoa
  • Bean
  • Cookie
  • Ginger
  • Hershey
  • Squash
  • Chestnut

Unique Fall Dog Names

Fall is a special season that brings a whole lot of magic—much like your dog! Consider one of these unique names for your one-of-a-kind pooch.

  • Cypress
  • Autumn
  • Calabaza
  • Libra
  • October
  • Dusk
  • Wicker
  • Topaz
  • Annona
  • Fern
  • Sparrow
  • Acorn
  • Octavia
  • Cider
  • Marigold
  • Aki
  • Harvest
  • Opal
  • Nutmeg
  • Leaf
  • Saffron
  • Jora
  • Russet
  • Scorpio
  • Latte
  • Aurelia
  • Sorrell
  • Twilight

Thanksgiving Dog Names

Want a name that conveys the gratitude you feel for your canine companion every day? Here are some great options that go hand-in-hand with the holiday.

  • Pecan
  • Mac
  • Potato
  • Truffles
  • Grace
  • Muffin
  • Turkey
  • Biscuit
  • Yam
  • Charlie (Brown)
  • Marshmallow
  • Gravy
  • Caramel
  • Toddy
  • Blessing
  • Macy (Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade)
  • Peanut
  • Cranberry

