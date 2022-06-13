When it comes to deciding what to call your pup, you'll have no shortage of options when it comes to dog Pokémon names.

Pokémon is perhaps the best suited of all the nerdy fandoms for pet names. With games going back to 1996's Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green, there are currently 898 creatures in the Pokedex. That's more than 20 years' worth of names, so surely one of those can apply to your Pokémon pup, right?

You have a nearly bottomless trove of potential names for your doggo: the Pokémon who resemble dogs, cute Pokémon, and even the unheralded creatures you've always loved. Electric dog Pokémon? Yup. Fire dog Pokémon? Of course! A whole category for Eevee names? Why not?

There are plenty of good Pokémon names to go around, and we've got 132 of the best right here. No Poké Balls required.

Names of Pokémon Dogs

First and most obvious, there are the Pokémon who are dogs—or at least doglike enough to be generally accepted as such. Those are Pokémon dog name no-brainers

Arcanine

Growlithe

Ninetales

Vulpix

Granbull

Houndoom

Houndour

Smeargle

Snubbull

Electrike

Manectric

Mightyena

Nickit

Poochyena

Thievul

Herdier

Lillipup

Stoutland

Zorua

Zoroark

Braixen

Delphox

Fenniken

Furfrou

Boltund

Lycanroc

Rockruff

Yamper

Zacian

Zamazenta

Cute Pokémon Names for Dogs

But you don't have to be a dog for your name to work for dogs! Sometimes you just want a cute name from the franchise you love, and Pokémon has plenty of cute names to choose from.

Pikachu

Cubchoo

Mew (humorously ironic for a dog)

Mewtwo (if your ironically named dog has a sibling)

Sobble

Togepi

Bidoof

Munchlax

Snorlax

Piplup

Shaymin

Squirtle

Jigglypuff

Chimchar

Phanpy

Togedemaru

Litleo

Komala

Pumpkaboo

Woobat

Shinx

Cubone

Celebi

Cutiefly

Minccino

Funny Pokémon Names for Dogs

Is your dog just a silly boi? Does he look a little goofy? Is she a xoloitzcuintli? The Pokémon Company has you covered there, too, because there are plenty of funny-sounding Pokémon names perfect for dogs. "Funny" is, of course, subjective but Pokémon's puns and punny dog names are always hilarious.

Sinistea

Mimikyu

Buzzwole

Koffing

Weezing

Sudowoodo

Octillary

Empoleon

Gastly

Roggenrola

Perrserker

Exploud

Conkeldurr

Trubbish

Spoink

Magikarp

Ekans

Shelmet

Kangaskhan

Slowbro

Lickitung

Mr. Mime

Ditto

Unown

Diglett

Exeggutor

Geodude

Gurdurr

Grumpig

Munchlax

Probopass

Slaking

Underrated Pokémon Dog Names

Some Pokémon names are just cool. And even if they aren't technically names of dog Pokémon, don't sleep on them. These are some underrated Pokémon dog names for folks who want to get off the beaten path a little.

Beedrill

Rattata

Abra

Golem

Hypno

Jynx

Furret

Xatu

Wooper

Gligar

Sableye

Roselia

Luxio

Bronzor

Lucario

Snover

Arceus

Victini

Blitzle

Joltik

Klink

Vivillon

Binacle

Hoopa

Dartrix

Brionne

Vikavolt

Lurantis

Morpeko

Dreepy

Kubfu

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Eeveelution Dog Names

Keen-eyed Pokémon fans will notice Eevee was missing from the list of dog-like Pokémon names. While canonically Eevee has never been classified as dog or cat, there's no doubt that they're one of the cutest, most beloved Pokémon ever created. They're also by far the Pokémon with the most possible evolutions, all with really excellent Pokémon dog names. So Eevee get their own list.