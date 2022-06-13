128 Dog Pokémon Names Perfect for Your Fiery, Electric, or Psychic Pup
When it comes to deciding what to call your pup, you'll have no shortage of options when it comes to dog Pokémon names.
Pokémon is perhaps the best suited of all the nerdy fandoms for pet names. With games going back to 1996's Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green, there are currently 898 creatures in the Pokedex. That's more than 20 years' worth of names, so surely one of those can apply to your Pokémon pup, right?
You have a nearly bottomless trove of potential names for your doggo: the Pokémon who resemble dogs, cute Pokémon, and even the unheralded creatures you've always loved. Electric dog Pokémon? Yup. Fire dog Pokémon? Of course! A whole category for Eevee names? Why not?
There are plenty of good Pokémon names to go around, and we've got 132 of the best right here. No Poké Balls required.
Names of Pokémon Dogs
First and most obvious, there are the Pokémon who are dogs—or at least doglike enough to be generally accepted as such. Those are Pokémon dog name no-brainers
- Arcanine
- Growlithe
- Ninetales
- Vulpix
- Granbull
- Houndoom
- Houndour
- Smeargle
- Snubbull
- Electrike
- Manectric
- Mightyena
- Nickit
- Poochyena
- Thievul
- Herdier
- Lillipup
- Stoutland
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Fenniken
- Furfrou
- Boltund
- Lycanroc
- Rockruff
- Yamper
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
Cute Pokémon Names for Dogs
But you don't have to be a dog for your name to work for dogs! Sometimes you just want a cute name from the franchise you love, and Pokémon has plenty of cute names to choose from.
- Pikachu
- Cubchoo
- Mew (humorously ironic for a dog)
- Mewtwo (if your ironically named dog has a sibling)
- Sobble
- Togepi
- Bidoof
- Munchlax
- Snorlax
- Piplup
- Shaymin
- Squirtle
- Jigglypuff
- Chimchar
- Phanpy
- Togedemaru
- Litleo
- Komala
- Pumpkaboo
- Woobat
- Shinx
- Cubone
- Celebi
- Cutiefly
- Minccino
Funny Pokémon Names for Dogs
Is your dog just a silly boi? Does he look a little goofy? Is she a xoloitzcuintli? The Pokémon Company has you covered there, too, because there are plenty of funny-sounding Pokémon names perfect for dogs. "Funny" is, of course, subjective but Pokémon's puns and punny dog names are always hilarious.
- Sinistea
- Mimikyu
- Buzzwole
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Sudowoodo
- Octillary
- Empoleon
- Gastly
- Roggenrola
- Perrserker
- Exploud
- Conkeldurr
- Trubbish
- Spoink
- Magikarp
- Ekans
- Shelmet
- Kangaskhan
- Slowbro
- Lickitung
- Mr. Mime
- Ditto
- Unown
- Diglett
- Exeggutor
- Geodude
- Gurdurr
- Grumpig
- Munchlax
- Probopass
- Slaking
Underrated Pokémon Dog Names
Some Pokémon names are just cool. And even if they aren't technically names of dog Pokémon, don't sleep on them. These are some underrated Pokémon dog names for folks who want to get off the beaten path a little.
- Beedrill
- Rattata
- Abra
- Golem
- Hypno
- Jynx
- Furret
- Xatu
- Wooper
- Gligar
- Sableye
- Roselia
- Luxio
- Bronzor
- Lucario
- Snover
- Arceus
- Victini
- Blitzle
- Joltik
- Klink
- Vivillon
- Binacle
- Hoopa
- Dartrix
- Brionne
- Vikavolt
- Lurantis
- Morpeko
- Dreepy
- Kubfu
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
Eeveelution Dog Names
Keen-eyed Pokémon fans will notice Eevee was missing from the list of dog-like Pokémon names. While canonically Eevee has never been classified as dog or cat, there's no doubt that they're one of the cutest, most beloved Pokémon ever created. They're also by far the Pokémon with the most possible evolutions, all with really excellent Pokémon dog names. So Eevee get their own list.
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Leafeon
- Sylveon