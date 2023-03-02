152 Spectacular Dog Names That Start With S

In need of a name for the newest member of your pack? Consider giving one of these super names a try. 
By Paige Mountain March 02, 2023
If you're in search of a name for the newest member of your family—consider some spectacular dog names that start with S! No matter your newest addition's personality, whether they're sweet, spunky, or sassy, finding a name that exemplifies your pooch can be difficult. If an S name is just what you're looking for, then look no further. Match your Saint Bernard, Samoyed, or saluki with an S name—or give any breed one of these sensational names. 

If the word that best describes your new dog is sweet, they're in need of a super cute name, or they're a one in a million pup who needs a name that lets their uniqueness shine—their ideal name may just begin with the letter S. Whether your pup is more of a Stella or a Skye, or if they're better suited for a food name like Skittles, you are sure to find the perfect fit for your special pup with one of these 152 dog names. 

Female Dog Names That Start With S 

  • Stella 
  • Sage 
  • Sugar 
  • Sierra 
  • Sassy 
  • Scout
  • Savannah  
  • Sailor 
  • Samantha 
  • Skye 
  • Simone 
  • Scarlett 
  • Stormy 
  • Shyla 
  • Sigrid 
  • Sasha 
  • Sylvie 
  • Sissy 
  • Shan 
  • Sara 
  • Sapphire 
  • Sidney 
  • Shelby 
  • Skyla 
  • Stacie 
  • Sienna 
  • Stephanie 
  • Serena 
  • Sofia 
  • Shylie 
  • Shannon 
  • Sandra 
  • Shelly 
  • Sue 

Male Dog Names That Start With S 

  • Sam 
  • Steele 
  • Sawyer 
  • Seb 
  • Sumo 
  • Seth 
  • Starke 
  • Shiloh 
  • Seely 
  • Steve 
  • Spencer 
  • Shades 
  • Sezar 
  • Skylar 
  • Sullivan 
  • Stan 
  • Sean
  • Sancho 
  • Slate 
  • Santiago  
  • Sheldon 
  • Shay 
  • Sargent 
  • Saxen 
  • Squires 
  • Sweeney 
  • Sergei 
  • Shad 
  • Solomon 
  • Smith 
  • Stud 
  • Saint 
  • Salem 
  • Shadow 

Cute Dog Names That Start With S 

  • Sadie 
  • Sunny 
  • Skittles 
  • Star 
  • Steffie 
  • Sprinkles 
  • Shaggy 
  • Sprout 
  • Sophie 
  • Sebastian 
  • Strawberry
  • Sterling
  • Sorbet  
  • Summer 
  • Stew 
  • Smoky 
  • Scottie 
  • Shirley 
  • Snickers 
  • Socks 
  • Serenity 
  • Snowflake 
  • Sylvia 
  • Sweetie 
  • Sterling 
  • Sparky 
  • Stuart 
  • Skippy 
  • Silas 
  • Selma 
  • Squiggly 
  • S'more 
  • Spring 

Unique Dog Names That Start With S 

  • Sergio 
  • Sorin 
  • Selah 
  • Savvy 
  • Sirius 
  • Saffron 
  • Sultan 
  • Stein 
  • Skate 
  • Selina 
  • Seven 
  • Solace 
  • Siri 
  • Storm 
  • Sheila 
  • Slade 
  • Suki 
  • Starla 
  • Sepley 
  • Sabine 
  • Shawna 
  • Saturn 
  • Sedona 
  • Saunders 
  • Saga 
  • Sinclair 
  • Scooter 
  • Spark 
  • Seymour 

Dog Names That Start With S Inspired by Movies and Television 

  • Snoopy 
  • Sherlock 
  • Simba 
  • Sandy 
  • Stitch 
  • Scooby 
  • Sabrina 
  • Simon
  • Shortcake 
  • Sonic 
  • Sally 
  • Scar 
  • Sylvester
  • Snow 
  • Snape
  • Sherman 
  • Sven  
  • Squirt 
  • Sid 
  • Saul 
  • Sully 
  • Spock 
