147 Rad Dog Names That Start With R 

If you're in need of a name for the newest member of your pack—check out some of these ravishing dog names that start with R. Choosing a name for your newest canine family member is no easy task, but one of these names is sure to match your pup's radiant personality. Maybe you've adopted a rat terrier, Rottweiler, or Russell terrier —or maybe you're just fond of the letter R. No matter your reason, an R name is definitely a rad choice for your new furry friend.

Whether you want to showcase your dog's unique nature or just want an adorable name that suits their cuteness—one of these R names might just be ideal for your pup. Maybe your new pooch is regal as can be and needs a name fit for royalty. Or, maybe they have a goofy personality, and are perfect for a silly name like Rizzo or Ragamuffin. Luckily, there's 147 R names to choose from—and one is sure to be your dog's perfect match.