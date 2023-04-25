147 Rad Dog Names That Start With R
If you're in need of a name for the newest member of your pack—check out some of these ravishing dog names that start with R. Choosing a name for your newest canine family member is no easy task, but one of these names is sure to match your pup's radiant personality. Maybe you've adopted a rat terrier, Rottweiler, or Russell terrier—or maybe you're just fond of the letter R. No matter your reason, an R name is definitely a rad choice for your new furry friend.
Whether you want to showcase your dog's unique nature or just want an adorable name that suits their cuteness—one of these R names might just be ideal for your pup. Maybe your new pooch is regal as can be and needs a name fit for royalty. Or, maybe they have a goofy personality, and are perfect for a silly name like Rizzo or Ragamuffin. Luckily, there's 147 R names to choose from—and one is sure to be your dog's perfect match.
Female Dog Names That Start With R
Try out one of these remarkable names for your girl.
- Roxie
- Ruby
- Rain
- Rita
- Rose
- Regine
- Rhonda
- Ruth
- River
- Roberta
- Ryann
- Raven
- Ria
- Rebecca
- Rumer
- Reese
- Rayla
- Raina
- Rosa
- Reba
- Rihanna
- Ramsey
- Reagan
- Rae
- Ramira
- Roxanne
- Renee
Male Dog Names That Start With R
Give your refined gentleman a rad name starting with R.
- Riley
- Ronnie
- Roscoe
- Reggie
- Rowan
- Richard
- Robbie
- Ricky
- Rebel
- Radford
- Rocco
- Rodney
- Riker
- Raymond
- Roosevelt
- Rambo
- Rohan
- Romaine
- Reed
- Rufus
- Rudy
- Ray
- Ronald
- Reid
- Rico
- Ruban
- Roman
- Richie
- Rusty
- Royce
- Ryan
- Rob
- Rover
Cute Dog Names That Start With R
Your pup is sure to be receptive to these adorable R names.
- Rosemary
- Ringo
- Rainbow
- Rizzo
- Raider
- Rooney
- Rhino
- Rocket
- Ravioli
- Razzle
- Ricotta
- Rigatoni
- Ralphie
- Rosie
- Raylee
- Ragamuffin
- Ricardo
- Raizy
- Royal
- Racer
- Rascal
- Ruffles
- Remedy
- Rosalie
- Rolo
- Red
- Raisin
- Rumble
- Ridley
- Rugrat
- Raspberry
- Ruthie
- Rookie
- Romeo
Unique Dog Names That Start With R
These rare names will give your radiant pooch even more sparkle.
- Rhine
- Renata
- Ren
- Rhoda
- Ripley
- Rini
- Riva
- Rivka
- Reno
- Raddix
- Rhiannon
- Roma
- Rylan
- Rian
- Roch
- Ravi
- Rev
- Raquel
- Rupert
- Rixi
- Ruffalo
- Rana
- Rodi
- Remington
- Rojo
- Rawley
- Revel
- Ripa
- Rio
- Rhythm
- Rogan
- Renelle
- Reef
- Rachelle
Dog Names That Start With R Inspired by Movies and Television
These names are fit for a celebrity.
- Raya
- Rachel
- Rapunzel
- Roo/Rue
- Remy
- Rory
- Ramona
- Rajah
- Ross
- Rafiki
- Rudolph
- Raphael
- Roger
- Robin
- Russell
- Rango
- Rocky
- Rex
- Ralph