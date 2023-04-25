147 Rad Dog Names That Start With R 

In need of a remarkable name for your new pup? Look no further than these ravishing names that start with R. 
By Paige Mountain April 25, 2023
Credit: AnnaStills / Getty Images

If you're in need of a name for the newest member of your pack—check out some of these ravishing dog names that start with R. Choosing a name for your newest canine family member is no easy task, but one of these names is sure to match your pup's radiant personality. Maybe you've adopted a rat terrier, Rottweiler, or Russell terrier—or maybe you're just fond of the letter R. No matter your reason, an R name is definitely a rad choice for your new furry friend. 

Whether you want to showcase your dog's unique nature or just want an adorable name that suits their cuteness—one of these R names might just be ideal for your pup. Maybe your new pooch is regal as can be and needs a name fit for royalty. Or, maybe they have a goofy personality, and are perfect for a silly name like Rizzo or Ragamuffin. Luckily, there's 147 R names to choose from—and one is sure to be your dog's perfect match.  

Female Dog Names That Start With R 

Try out one of these remarkable names for your girl. 

  • Roxie 
  • Ruby 
  • Rain 
  • Rita 
  • Rose 
  • Regine 
  • Rhonda 
  • Ruth 
  • River 
  • Roberta 
  • Ryann 
  • Raven 
  • Ria 
  • Rebecca 
  • Rumer 
  • Reese 
  • Rayla 
  • Raina 
  • Rosa 
  • Reba 
  • Rihanna 
  • Ramsey 
  • Reagan 
  • Rae 
  • Ramira 
  • Roxanne 
  • Renee 

Male Dog Names That Start With R

Give your refined gentleman a rad name starting with R. 

  • Riley 
  • Ronnie 
  • Roscoe 
  • Reggie 
  • Rowan 
  • Richard 
  • Robbie 
  • Ricky 
  • Rebel 
  • Radford 
  • Rocco 
  • Rodney 
  • Riker 
  • Raymond 
  • Roosevelt 
  • Rambo 
  • Rohan 
  • Romaine 
  • Reed 
  • Rufus 
  • Rudy 
  • Ray 
  • Ronald 
  • Reid 
  • Rico 
  • Ruban 
  • Roman  
  • Richie 
  • Rusty 
  • Royce 
  • Ryan 
  • Rob 
  • Rover 

Cute Dog Names That Start With R

Your pup is sure to be receptive to these adorable R names.  

  • Rosemary 
  • Ringo 
  • Rainbow 
  • Rizzo 
  • Raider 
  • Rooney 
  • Rhino 
  • Rocket 
  • Ravioli 
  • Razzle 
  • Ricotta 
  • Rigatoni 
  • Ralphie 
  • Rosie 
  • Raylee 
  • Ragamuffin 
  • Ricardo  
  • Raizy 
  • Royal 
  • Racer 
  • Rascal 
  • Ruffles 
  • Remedy 
  • Rosalie 
  • Rolo 
  • Red 
  • Raisin 
  • Rumble 
  • Ridley 
  • Rugrat 
  • Raspberry 
  • Ruthie 
  • Rookie 
  • Romeo 

Unique Dog Names That Start With R 

These rare names will give your radiant pooch even more sparkle. 

  • Rhine 
  • Renata 
  • Ren 
  • Rhoda 
  • Ripley 
  • Rini 
  • Riva 
  • Rivka 
  • Reno 
  • Raddix 
  • Rhiannon 
  • Roma 
  • Rylan 
  • Rian 
  • Roch 
  • Ravi 
  • Rev 
  • Raquel 
  • Rupert 
  • Rixi 
  • Ruffalo 
  • Rana 
  • Rodi 
  • Remington 
  • Rojo 
  • Rawley 
  • Revel 
  • Ripa 
  • Rio 
  • Rhythm 
  • Rogan 
  • Renelle 
  • Reef 
  • Rachelle 

Dog Names That Start With R Inspired by Movies and Television 

These names are fit for a celebrity. 

  • Raya
  • Rachel 
  • Rapunzel 
  • Roo/Rue 
  • Remy 
  • Rory 
  • Ramona 
  • Rajah 
  • Ross 
  • Rafiki 
  • Rudolph 
  • Raphael 
  • Roger 
  • Robin 
  • Russell 
  • Rango 
  • Rocky 
  • Rex 
  • Ralph

