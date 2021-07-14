127 of the Best Dog Names That Start With B

If you’re on the hunt for a brilliant name for your new best friend, this list of dog names that start with B is sure to inspire your search.

By Jessica Comstock
July 14, 2021
If you're on the search to name your new pooch, you may want to start near the top of the alphabet with dog names that begin with B. Of course, your pup's name needs to sound good and fits his personality, but finding a name that's befitting isn't the easiest task. Sometimes it's just easiest to break it down by searching from A to Z. So whether you've adopted a bulldog, beagle, bernedoodle, or just love the letter, read on to find a B name that will have your pooch wagging his tail with joy.

Girl Dog Names That Start With B

Find the perfect B name for your beaming baby girl!

  • Bailey
  • Bonnie
  • Bess
  • Brynn
  • Blaire
  • Bella
  • Blanch
  • Boo
  • Brooklyn
  • Bridget
  • Brianna
  • Britni
  • Birdie
  • Beatrix
  • Brenda
  • Beverly
  • Barb
  • Brinley

Boy Dog Names That Start With B

Here's some bold B names for your little boy.

  • Baxter
  • Barney
  • Bo
  • Bullet
  • Bernard
  • Brock
  • Bear
  • Buzz
  • Baron
  • Benji
  • Bennett
  • Brutus
  • Blake
  • Beau
  • Bobby
  • Brody
  • Bentley
  • Barry
  • Buster
  • Bud
  • Bucky
  • Bandit

Cute Dog Names That Start With B

All dogs are adorable, but if your pooch is one of the cutest dog breeds, you'll definitely need a cute name to go along with her looks.

  • Blossom
  • Bibi
  • Belle
  • Beauty
  • Baby
  • Bluebell
  • Bloom
  • Berry
  • BoBo
  • Blondie
  • Bootsie
  • Bubbles
  • Button
  • Bambi
  • Bookie
  • Boots
  • Buttercup

Unique Dog Names Beginning With B

If your pup is just too one-of-a-kind for a basic B name, try these.

  • Beta
  • Boba
  • Blaze
  • Booker
  • Beam
  • Blizzard
  • Buffy
  • Baker
  • Berkeley
  • Bunker
  • Bonsai
  • Boa
  • Butler
  • Bamboo
  • Barkis
  • Bali
  • Boon
  • Bones
  • Bengal
  • Baylor
  • Byte
  • Bounty
  • Blitz
  • Badger

Funny Dog Names That Start With B

Want people to giggle when you call your dog in the park? Whether it's inspired by food or just a silly word, we think these B names are chuckle-worthy.

  • Bingo
  • Baboon
  • Burger
  • Boogie
  • Boss
  • Blueberry
  • Boomer
  • Basil
  • Bunny
  • Bagel
  • Booty
  • Bongo
  • Brownie
  • Banjo
  • Bean
  • Bellini
  • Bouncer
  • Barkley
  • Bacon
  • Beefsteak
  • Buggy
  • Biscuit

Dog Names That Start With B Inspired by Famous People and Famous Dogs

Your pup is obviously the star of the show, so give him a B name inspired by these A-listers.

  • Beyoncé
  • Billie (Eilish)
  • Britney (Spears)
  • Barack (Obama)
  • Betty (White)
  • Bruno (Mars)
  • Brie (Larson)
  • Bradley (Cooper)
  • Boris (Johnson)
  • Brad (Pitt)
  • Barbra (Streisand)
  • Benedict (Cumberbatch)
  • Bernie (Sanders)
  • (Sandra) Bullock
  • (James) Bond
  • (Tom) Brady
  • Brandy
  • Beethoven
  • Bach
  • Bruiser (from "Legally Blonde")
  • Brian (from "Family Guy")
  • Blue (from "Blue's Clues")

