If you're on the search to name your new pooch, you may want to start near the top of the alphabet with dog names that begin with B. Of course, your pup's name needs to sound good and fits his personality, but finding a name that's befitting isn't the easiest task. Sometimes it's just easiest to break it down by searching from A to Z. So whether you've adopted a bulldog, beagle, bernedoodle, or just love the letter, read on to find a B name that will have your pooch wagging his tail with joy.