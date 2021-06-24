160+ Dog Names from Movies for Your Furry Film Critic

Are you a movie buff and a dog lover? Find the perfect movie-inspired name for your canine companion.

There's nothing better than curling up on the couch with your fluffy best friend and a favorite movie. Whether you like the classics, rom-coms, horror, action, Disney, or science fiction movies, you're sure to find the perfect name for your dog among their cast of characters. Choosing to name your dog after a movie character-canine or not-is a great way to find a name that is both unique and recognizable. If you're looking for a few suggestions to get started on your dog name search, let these options spark your imagination.

Best Dog Names From Movies

Picking a name from a movie you love is a fantastic conversation starter and a perfect way to honor your favorite film and your favorite furry friend at the same time. These classic names are some of the best of the best.

Lizzy (Pride and Prejudice)

Forrest (Forrest Gump)

Holly (Breakfast at Tiffany's)

Scarlett (Gone With the Wind)

Jules (Pulp Fiction)

Vito (The Godfather)

Thelma (Thelma and Louise)

Blanche (A Streetcar Named Desire)

Wednesday (The Addams Family)

George (It's A Wonderful Life)

Rhett (Gone With the Wind)

The Bride (Kill Bill)

Atticus (To Kill A Mockingbird)

Marty (Back to the Future)

Dog Names From Disney Movies

From Beauty and the Beast to Moana, Disney movies depict some of the most beloved characters in pop culture. Choose one of these iconic characters to inspire your new dog's name!

Belle (Beauty and the Beast)

Raya (Raya and the Last Dragon)

Lilo (Lilo and Stitch)

Simba (The Lion King)

Boo (Monsters, Inc.)

Moana

Bing Bong (Inside Out)

Dory (Finding Nemo)

Marlin (Finding Nemo)

Remy (Ratatouille)

Woody (Toy Story)

Mickey

Minnie

Alice (Alice in Wonderland)

Elsa (Frozen)

Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)

Bambi

Baymax (Big Hero 6)

Esmerelda (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

Jasmine (Aladdin)

Pooh (Winnie the Pooh)

Forky (Toy Story)

Merida (Brave)

Olaf (Frozen)

Tiana (Princess and the Frog)

Cinderella

Ariel (The Little Mermaid)

Funny Dog Names From Movies

If you and your dog have a goofy streak, consider one of these silly names inspired by your favorite comedy flick.

Donkey (Shrek)

Gracie (Miss Congeniality)

Shaun (Shaun of the Dead)

Annie (Bridesmaids)

Viago (What We Do In The Shadows)

Dr. Evil (Austin Powers)

Ron (Anchorman)

Homer (The Simpsons)

Ace (Ace Ventura: Pet Detective)

Santa's Little Helper (The Simpsons)

Moe, Curly, or Larry (The Three Stooges)

Garth (Wayne's World)

Lloyd (Dumb and Dumber)

Happy (Happy Gilmore)

Fogell (Superbad)

Clark (National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation)

'The Dude'/Jeffery Lebowski (The Big Lebowski)

Female Dog Names From Movies

Find the perfect name for your own personal heroine based on one of these iconic female roles.

Arwen (The Lord of the Rings)

Dorothy (Wizard of Oz)

Katniss (The Hunger Games)

Buttercup (The Princess Bride)

Hermione (Harry Potter)

Juno (Juno)

Cher (Clueless)

Edna (The Incredibles)

Rose (Titanic)

Ginny (Harry Potter)

Elle (Legally Blonde)

Beatrix (Kill Bill)

Maria (The Sound of Music)

Sansa (Game of Thrones)

Mary Poppins

Diana (Wonder Woman)

Bridget (Bridget Jones's Diary)

Elastigirl (The Incredibles)

Baby (Dirty Dancing)

Vivian (Pretty Woman)

Shuri (Black Panther)

Doralee (9 to 5)

Male Dog Names From Movies

Choose a name from this list of classic male movie characters perfect for your pup.

Luke Skywalker (Star Wars)

Ferris (Ferris Bueller's Day Off)

Frodo (Lord of the Rings)

Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean)

Legolas (Lord of the Rings)

Remus (Harry Potter)

Gimli (Lord of the Rings)

Darcy (Pride and Prejudice)

Thor (Avengers)

Owen (Jurassic World)

Noah (The Notebook)

Neville (Harry Potter)

Sebastian (La La Land)

T'Challa (Black Panther)

Pippin (Lord of the Rings)

Peeta (The Hunger Games)

Loki (Avengers)

Laurie (Little Women)

Bo (Dumplin')

Gatsby (The Great Gatsby)

Horror Movie Dog Names

If scary movies are more your thing, try one of these names, from villains to heroes, taken from an iconic horror movie role.

Clarice (Silence of the Lambs)

Carrie (Carrie)

Norman Bates (Psycho)

Hannibal (Silence of the Lambs)

Gale (Scream)

Chris (Get Out)

Jack (The Shining)

Pennywise (It)

Babadook (The Babadook)

Frank (Donnie Darko)

Quint (Jaws)

Regan (The Exorcist)

Pelle (Midsommar)

Jason (Friday the 13th)

Tiffany (Bride of Chucky)

Samara (The Ring)

Kirsty (Hellraiser)

Ginger (Ginger Snaps)

Rosemary (Rosemary's Baby)

Sci-Fi Movie Dog Names

From space thrillers to robotic romances, your favorite science fiction film is sure to provide the perfect inspiration for your new dog's name.

Neo (The Matrix)

Ripley (Alien)

Leia (Star Wars)

Chewbacca/Chewy (Star Wars)

Trinity (The Matrix)

Godzilla

Niander Wall (Blade Runner 2049)

Murph (Interstellar)

Ava (Ex Machina)

Spock (Star Trek)

Hal (2001: A Space Odyssey)

Eames (Inception)

Theodore (Her)

Furiosa (Mad Max: Fury Road)

Kirk (Star Trek)

Yoda (Star Wars)

Lena (Annihilation)

Uhura (Star Trek)

Prometheus

Han Solo (Star Wars)

Dog Names From Movies Starring Dogs

If you're looking for your movie inspiration to be a little more literal, try one of these names taken from doggy characters instead!

Marley (Marley & Me)

Beethoven

Buddy (Air Bud)

Milo (The Mask)

Chance (Homeward Bound)

Benji

Fly (Babe)

Toto (The Wizard of Oz)

Lady (Lady and the Tramp)

Lassie

Gromit (Wallace and Gromit)

Frank (Men in Black)

Dug (Up)

Padfoot (Harry Potter)

Bruiser (Legally Blonde)

Slink (Toy Story)

Balto

Fang (Harry Potter)

Samantha (I Am Legend)

Einstein (Back to the Future)

Shadow (Homeward Bound)

Max (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)

Dante (Coco)

Shiloh (Saving Shiloh)

Dog Names Inspired by a Night at the Movies

None of the character names striking your fancy? Try one of these names, inspired by the perfect movie night, instead.

Popcorn

Director

A-List

Candy

Action

Hot Dog

Cinema

Hollywood

Reel

Nacho

Pop

Hershey

Ticket

Slurpee

Grip

Blockbuster

Star