175+ Doberman Pinscher Names for Your Distinguished Doggo

What will you wind up calling your sleek new canine friend?

doberman sitting on large rock with man and woman after hiking

Dobermans are known for their alertness, loyalty, and fearlessness that serve them well as working dogs in the military and in K9 units. But those same traits make them lovable, kid-loving family dogs, too.

That means you don't need to name your Doberman "Diablo." "Flower" would also do just fine. What's really important is that you choose a name that reflects the unique personality of your one-of-a-kind canine companion. Here are just a few of our best ideas.

Female Doberman Names

Starting with some of the most popular names, let's dig into some female-specific picks.

Luna

Bella

Lucy

Stella

Ruby

Zoe

Nala

Loki

Roxy

Thor

Tawny

Sadie

Lily

Buffy

Rogue

Grace

Princess

Ripley

Alice

Daisy

Male Doberman Names

Want something simple? These boy Doberman names are easy for your pup to recall during training and make calling them back to the car after a day at the dog park a little easier.

Max

Duke

Apollo

Rocky

Caesar

Diesel

Ace

Gus

Buck

Loki

Kobe

Jax

Leo

Cisco

Ranger

Bandit

Thor

Rex

Charlie

Buddy

Cute Doberman Puppy Names

Some cute puppies grow up into the cutest dogs. If you think you've got one, try a name like this.

Speedy

Velcro

Coco

Buttercup

Oreo

Penny

Raisin

Buster

Lucky

Candy

Rascal

Cupcake

Sparky

Dixie

Willow

Roomba

Comet

Wishbone

Pixie

Bingo

Pumpkin

Badass Doberman Names

For Dobermans that are cooler than cool (with owners just as awesome), a badass dog name is in order.

Admiral (or General or Sergeant or Gunner)

Beast

Fang

Gator

Huntress

Mayhem

Storm (or Lightning or Thunder)

Bruiser

Hercules

Maverick

Nitro

Rebel

Spike

Hawk

Ninja

German Doberman Names That Honor the Breed's Heritage

Did you know "pinscher" means "terrier" in German? You can hearken back to your pup's roots with one of these names.

Alfred

Axel

Bruno

Damian

Felix

Luther

Milo

Max

Waldo

Britta

Elsa

Heidi

Helga

Leona

Lorelei

Petra

Tilli

Zelda

Dog Names Inspired by Famous Dobermans

The history of Dobermans and their place in pop culture both offer great places for names.

Karl, Friedrich, Fred, Louis or Louie, inspired by the dog's first breeder, a 19th-century German tax collector named Karl Friedrich Louis Dobermann

Alpha the Doberman is a delightful villain in Disney's Up

Diablo the Doberman is a baddie in Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cerberus is played by Dobermans with special effects, torment the main character in the film Resident Evil

Doberman Names by Color

Dobermans commonly have prominent coat colors of black, red or fawn, or a golden-brown mix often matched with a darker color (usually black). Call out your dog's stylish hues with names like these.

Blackberry

Blackjack

Ebony

Inky

Jet

Licorice

Midnight

Onyx

Sable

Shadow

Smokey

Vader

Velvet

Vlad

Red

Blaze

Brandy

Cayenne

Cherry

Ember

Flame

Red

Rojo

Rosie

Ruby

Rusty

Scarlet

Valentine

Freckles

Rainbow

Skittles

Spot

Sprinkles

Delightful Disney Dog Names for Dobermans

The Magic Kingdom's movies and TV shows are jammed with great names. Some of them even come from dogs already.

Aladdin

Belle

Bolt

Bruno

Buzz

Copper

Duchess

Flynn

Goofy

Jasmine

Aurora

Lady

Mickey

Olaf

Pluto

Simba

Stitch

Woody

Out-of-This-World Fantasy, Superhero, Sci-Fi Dog Names

Caped superheroes, starship captains, and wizards might make great namesakes for your new Doberman.