175+ Doberman Pinscher Names for Your Distinguished Doggo

What will you wind up calling your sleek new canine friend?
By Brendan Howard April 15, 2022
Dobermans are known for their alertness, loyalty, and fearlessness that serve them well as working dogs in the military and in K9 units. But those same traits make them lovable, kid-loving family dogs, too.

That means you don't need to name your Doberman "Diablo." "Flower" would also do just fine. What's really important is that you choose a name that reflects the unique personality of your one-of-a-kind canine companion. Here are just a few of our best ideas.

Female Doberman Names

Starting with some of the most popular names, let's dig into some female-specific picks.

  • Luna
  • Bella
  • Lucy
  • Stella
  • Ruby
  • Zoe
  • Nala
  • Loki
  • Roxy
  • Thor
  • Tawny
  • Sadie
  • Lily
  • Buffy
  • Rogue
  • Grace
  • Princess
  • Ripley
  • Alice
  • Daisy

Male Doberman Names

Want something simple? These boy Doberman names are easy for your pup to recall during training and make calling them back to the car after a day at the dog park a little easier.

  • Max
  • Duke
  • Apollo
  • Rocky
  • Caesar
  • Diesel
  • Ace
  • Gus
  • Buck
  • Loki
  • Kobe
  • Jax
  • Leo
  • Cisco
  • Ranger
  • Bandit
  • Thor
  • Rex
  • Charlie
  • Buddy

Cute Doberman Puppy Names

Some cute puppies grow up into the cutest dogs. If you think you've got one, try a name like this.

  • Speedy
  • Velcro
  • Coco
  • Buttercup
  • Oreo
  • Penny
  • Raisin
  • Buster
  • Lucky
  • Candy
  • Rascal
  • Cupcake
  • Sparky
  • Dixie
  • Willow
  • Roomba
  • Comet
  • Wishbone
  • Pixie
  • Bingo
  • Pumpkin

Badass Doberman Names

For Dobermans that are cooler than cool (with owners just as awesome), a badass dog name is in order.

  • Admiral (or General or Sergeant or Gunner)
  • Beast
  • Fang
  • Gator
  • Huntress
  • Mayhem
  • Storm (or Lightning or Thunder)
  • Bruiser
  • Hercules
  • Maverick
  • Nitro
  • Rebel
  • Spike
  • Hawk
  • Ninja

German Doberman Names That Honor the Breed's Heritage

Did you know "pinscher" means "terrier" in German? You can hearken back to your pup's roots with one of these names.

  • Alfred
  • Axel
  • Bruno
  • Damian
  • Felix
  • Luther
  • Milo
  • Max
  • Waldo
  • Britta
  • Elsa
  • Heidi
  • Helga
  • Leona
  • Lorelei
  • Petra
  • Tilli
  • Zelda

Dog Names Inspired by Famous Dobermans

The history of Dobermans and their place in pop culture both offer great places for names.

  • Karl, Friedrich, Fred, Louis or Louie, inspired by the dog's first breeder, a 19th-century German tax collector named Karl Friedrich Louis Dobermann
  • Alpha the Doberman is a delightful villain in Disney's Up
  • Diablo the Doberman is a baddie in Beverly Hills Chihuahua
  • Cerberus is played by Dobermans with special effects, torment the main character in the film Resident Evil

Doberman Names by Color

Dobermans commonly have prominent coat colors of black, red or fawn, or a golden-brown mix often matched with a darker color (usually black). Call out your dog's stylish hues with names like these.

  • Blackberry
  • Blackjack
  • Ebony
  • Inky
  • Jet
  • Licorice
  • Midnight
  • Onyx
  • Sable
  • Shadow
  • Smokey
  • Vader
  • Velvet
  • Vlad
  • Red
  • Blaze
  • Brandy
  • Cayenne
  • Cherry
  • Ember
  • Flame
  • Red
  • Rojo
  • Rosie
  • Ruby
  • Rusty
  • Scarlet
  • Valentine
  • Freckles
  • Rainbow
  • Skittles
  • Spot
  • Sprinkles

Delightful Disney Dog Names for Dobermans

The Magic Kingdom's movies and TV shows are jammed with great names. Some of them even come from dogs already.

  • Aladdin
  • Belle
  • Bolt
  • Bruno
  • Buzz
  • Copper
  • Duchess
  • Flynn
  • Goofy
  • Jasmine
  • Aurora
  • Lady
  • Mickey
  • Olaf
  • Pluto
  • Simba
  • Stitch
  • Woody

Out-of-This-World Fantasy, Superhero, Sci-Fi Dog Names

Caped superheroes, starship captains, and wizards might make great namesakes for your new Doberman.

  • The Flash
  • Speedy
  • Bruce (for Batman fans, or just Batman if your Doberman's ears are poky like a bat's)
  • Hawkeye
  • Black Widow
  • Natasha
  • Odin
  • Thor
  • Valkyrie
  • Diana
  • Captain
  • Harley
  • Quinn
  • Hulk
  • Leia
  • Jango
  • Boba
  • Kylo
  • Ren
  • Worf
  • Kirk
  • Spock
  • Khan
  • Hagrid
  • Harry
  • Hermione
  • Pepper
  • Killmonger

