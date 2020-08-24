160 Magical Disney Dog Names Perfect for Your Pup
If you have a love for the Magic Kingdom why not give your new pup a name inspired by your favorite Disney movie or TV show character? Find your dog's new name on this mega list of Disney characters from classic to contemporary.
So, you got a dog. This is going to be fun! Your pup will be the best friend you never knew you needed. And now that he or she is home, it’s time to find the perfect name.
For inspiration, let’s tour the magical kingdom of Walt Disney, whose hundreds of characters live large in our hearts and minds. Many of these memorable characters have been with us in popular culture for nearly a hundred years, and they are a part of our stories, our childhood memories, and our joys.
And while there’s only one Mickey Mouse, Prince Charming, or Mike Wazowski, any of these Disney names can translate into a fun choice for your dog. Survey our lists and see if you can find a match for your pup’s personality because whether he or she is shy, playful, fearless, social, bold, or even a little clumsy, there’s a Disney name out there that’ll be a great fit.
Take a look at the list below to find inspiration in classic Disney animation, your child’s favorite Disney Channel program, or a new classic from Disney Pixar. No matter what, you’re sure to find the perfect Disney dog name for your pet.
10 Disney Boy Dog Names
- Dug
- Toby
- Scamp
- Patch
- Chip
- Dodger
- Butch
- Buzz
- Duke
- Hiro
10 Disney Girl Dog Names
- Annette
- Dinah
- Georgette
- Penny
- Fifi
- Collette
- Rose
- Rita
- Missy
- Lilo
10 Dog Names Inspired by Disney Dogs
- Pongo
- Bolt
- Jock
- Percy
- Tramp
- Pluto
- Lady
- Bruno
- Goofy
- Perdita
10 Disney Names for Small Dogs
- Rosebud
- Dixie
- Duchess
- Freckles
- Nemo
- Winnie
- Mowgli
- Tink
- Gus Gus
- Meeko
10 Disney Names for Playful Dogs
- Sparky
- Dante
- Colonel
- Copper
- Max
- Stitch
- Woody
- Lucky
- Rolly
- Wizzer
10 Dog Names Inspired by Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
- Hot Dog
- Meeska Mooska
- Mickey
- Toodles
- Minnie
- Ludwig Von Drake
- Boo Boo Chicken
- Pete
- Clarabelle
- Daisy
10 Disney Names for Tough Dogs (or dogs who think they're tough)
- Jafar
- Gaston
- Maleficent
- Mother Gothel
- Hook
- Beast
- Hercules
- Peg-Leg Pete
- Triton
- Mufasa
10 Disney Princess Names for Dogs
- Mulan
- Merida
- Tiana
- Belle
- Aurora
- Jasmine
- Elsa
- Moana
- Rapunzel
- Vanellope
10 Disney Prince Names for Dogs
- Ferdinand
- Naveen
- Flynn Ryder
- Kristoff
- Charming
- Phillip
- Eric
- Aladdin
- John Smith
- Beast
10 Dog Names Inspired By Disney Sidekicks
- Olaf
- Dory
- Flounder
- Pumbaa
- Sebastian
- Thumper
- Slinky Dog
- Doc
- Frozone
- Mater
15 Dog Names Inspired by Descendants
- Mal
- Evie
- Carlos
- Audrey
- Jay
- Jane
- Lonnie
- Fairy Godmother
- Harry Hook
- Dizzy Tremaine
- Gil
- Uma
- Dr. Facilier
- Squirmy
- Squeaky
25 Dog Names Inspired by Disney Original Movies
- Kim Possible
- Ron Stoppable
- Poppy Blu
- Avalon
- Cheetah Girl
- Butchy
- Cheechee
- Rascal
- Lugnut
- Big Poppa
- Mitchie
- Sharpay
- Harper Finkle
- Francobollo Garibaldi
- Izzy Daniels
- General Magnus Kane
- Princess Rosalinda Maria Montoya Fiore
- Kenny Ortega
- Teddy Duncan
- Marnie Piper
- Wendy Wu
- Roscoe Dellums
- Ms. Darbus
- Col. Mikkelson
- Giggles
10 Dog Names Inspired by Black Disney Characters
- Cobra Bubbles
- Penny Proud
- Wizard Kelly
- Lance Sterling
- Donna Cabonna
- Trixie Carter
- Dottie McStuffins
- Eudora
- Fifteen Cent
- Sequoia Jones
10 Dog Names Inspired by Monster's Inc. & Monsters University
- Boo
- Roz
- Celia
- Sullivan
- Randall
- Bob
- Terri Terry (Monsters University)
- Archie (the scare pig)
- Dean (as in Abigail Hardscrabble)
- Oozma (as in Oozma Kappa)