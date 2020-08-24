160 Magical Disney Dog Names Perfect for Your Pup

If you have a love for the Magic Kingdom why not give your new pup a name inspired by your favorite Disney movie or TV show character? Find your dog's new name on this mega list of Disney characters from classic to contemporary.

So, you got a dog. This is going to be fun! Your pup will be the best friend you never knew you needed. And now that he or she is home, it’s time to find the perfect name.

For inspiration, let’s tour the magical kingdom of Walt Disney, whose hundreds of characters live large in our hearts and minds. Many of these memorable characters have been with us in popular culture for nearly a hundred years, and they are a part of our stories, our childhood memories, and our joys.

And while there’s only one Mickey Mouse, Prince Charming, or Mike Wazowski, any of these Disney names can translate into a fun choice for your dog. Survey our lists and see if you can find a match for your pup’s personality because whether he or she is shy, playful, fearless, social, bold, or even a little clumsy, there’s a Disney name out there that’ll be a great fit.

Take a look at the list below to find inspiration in classic Disney animation, your child’s favorite Disney Channel program, or a new classic from Disney Pixar. No matter what, you’re sure to find the perfect Disney dog name for your pet.

10 Disney Boy Dog Names

Dug

Toby

Scamp

Patch

Chip

Dodger

Butch

Buzz

Duke

Hiro

10 Disney Girl Dog Names

Annette

Dinah

Georgette

Penny

Fifi

Collette

Rose

Rita

Missy

Lilo

10 Dog Names Inspired by Disney Dogs

Pongo

Bolt

Jock

Percy

Tramp

Pluto

Lady

Bruno

Goofy

Perdita

10 Disney Names for Small Dogs

Rosebud

Dixie

Duchess

Freckles

Nemo

Winnie

Mowgli

Tink

Gus Gus

Meeko

10 Disney Names for Playful Dogs

Sparky

Dante

Colonel

Copper

Max

Stitch

Woody

Lucky

Rolly

Wizzer

10 Dog Names Inspired by Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Hot Dog

Meeska Mooska

Mickey

Toodles

Minnie

Ludwig Von Drake

Boo Boo Chicken

Pete

Clarabelle

Daisy

10 Disney Names for Tough Dogs (or dogs who think they're tough)

Jafar

Gaston

Maleficent

Mother Gothel

Hook

Beast

Hercules

Peg-Leg Pete

Triton

Mufasa

Image zoom Credit: Camilo Luna / Getty

10 Disney Princess Names for Dogs

Mulan

Merida

Tiana

Belle

Aurora

Jasmine

Elsa

Moana

Rapunzel

Vanellope

10 Disney Prince Names for Dogs

Ferdinand

Naveen

Flynn Ryder

Kristoff

Charming

Phillip

Eric

Aladdin

John Smith

Beast

10 Dog Names Inspired By Disney Sidekicks

Olaf

Dory

Flounder

Pumbaa

Sebastian

Thumper

Slinky Dog

Doc

Frozone

Mater

15 Dog Names Inspired by Descendants

Mal

Evie

Carlos

Audrey

Jay

Jane

Lonnie

Fairy Godmother

Harry Hook

Dizzy Tremaine

Gil

Uma

Dr. Facilier

Squirmy

Squeaky

25 Dog Names Inspired by Disney Original Movies

Kim Possible

Ron Stoppable

Poppy Blu

Avalon

Cheetah Girl

Butchy

Cheechee

Rascal

Lugnut

Big Poppa

Mitchie

Sharpay

Harper Finkle

Francobollo Garibaldi

Izzy Daniels

General Magnus Kane

Princess Rosalinda Maria Montoya Fiore

Kenny Ortega

Teddy Duncan

Marnie Piper

Wendy Wu

Roscoe Dellums

Ms. Darbus

Col. Mikkelson

Giggles

10 Dog Names Inspired by Black Disney Characters

Cobra Bubbles

Penny Proud

Wizard Kelly

Lance Sterling

Donna Cabonna

Trixie Carter

Dottie McStuffins

Eudora

Fifteen Cent

Sequoia Jones

10 Dog Names Inspired by Monster's Inc. & Monsters University