101 Dalmatian Names for Your Striking Spotted Canine

With their iconic spotted coat and sweet personality, Dalmatians have claimed their spot as one of the most recognizable dog breeds in the world. From inspiring Disney's One Hundred and One Dalmatians, to working hard in firehouses across the country, these sweet and playful pups make incredible family dogs, especially in active households that can keep them moving. If you're thinking of adopting one of these smart dogs, then you'll need to pick out the perfect name for your new pup. Whether you pull inspiration from the movie or choose a fiery badass name, these Dalmatian names are as striking as their spots.