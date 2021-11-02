101 Dalmatian Names for Your Striking Spotted Canine
From Pongo to Domino, give your new pup a name as unique as their spots.
With their iconic spotted coat and sweet personality, Dalmatians have claimed their spot as one of the most recognizable dog breeds in the world. From inspiring Disney's One Hundred and One Dalmatians, to working hard in firehouses across the country, these sweet and playful pups make incredible family dogs, especially in active households that can keep them moving. If you're thinking of adopting one of these smart dogs, then you'll need to pick out the perfect name for your new pup. Whether you pull inspiration from the movie or choose a fiery badass name, these Dalmatian names are as striking as their spots.
Dog Names From 101 Dalmatians Characters
There's no better name for a Dalmatian puppy than one inspired by the iconic Disney movie and its spinoffs.
- Pongo
- Perdita
- Prince
- Missis
- Patch
- Cruella De Vil
- Anita
- Jasper
- Horace
- Roger
- Buddy
- Lucky
- Cadpig
- Rolly
- Penny
- Freckles
- Pepper
- Latch
- Jolly
- Lenny
- Salter
- Blob
- Blot
- Dot
- Jewel
- Fidget
- Dipstick
- Two-Tone
- Oddball
- Little Dipper
- Dottie
- Domino
Female Dalmatian Names
Whether it's is a nod to her spots or her sweet personality, these names are sure to fit your little girl.
- Cookie
- Polka
- Patty
- Bessie
- Daisy
- Stella
- Peppa
- Lucy
- Ivy
- Coco
- Harley
- Nori
- Olivia
Male Dalmatian Names
No matter which name you choose for your Dalmatian, prepare to use it during lots of playtime and training to get his energy out.
- Marshall (from PAW Patrol)
- Spot
- Smudge
- Chip
- Oscar
- Flyer
- Spade
- Rocky
- Tuxedo
- Jax
- Boots
- Scotty
- Milo
- Ace
- Odie
RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs
Cute Dalmatian Puppy Names
While your tiny Dal won't stay small for long, these monikers will always remind you of the puppy days.
- Checkers
- Inky
- Buttons
- Pebbles
- Doe
- Speckles
- Sundae
- Ziggy
- Lucky
- Doodle
- Pip
- Sprinkles
Disney-Inspired Dalmatian Dog Names
Not a fan of 101 Dalmatians? Choose a different name inspired by your favorite Disney character!
- Mickey
- Minnie
- Goofy
- Pluto
- Bolt
- Jock
- Dodger
- Max
- Percy
- Bruno
- Tink
- Belle
- Aurora
- Tiana
- Kristoff
Badass Names for Dalmatians
The tradition of Dalmatians as firehouse dogs dates back centuries. Give your new pup a badass, fiery name to fit with the history of his breed.
- Blaze
- Smokey
- Flame
- Camo
- Bullseye
- Eclipse
- Charcoal
- Kai
- Diesel
- Phoenix
- Sparky
- Ember
- Chaos