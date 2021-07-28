218 Country Names for Your Down-to-Earth Dog
Is your pup a free-spirited soul? Is driving cattle across the open range their idea of a good time? If the answer is yes, take a gander at this list.
If you're looking for a dog name that evokes a down-to-earth lifestyle and love of the wide-open spaces and home comforts the American South is known for, try one of these country dog names on for size! Inspired by everything from country music to food, you're sure to find the right name for your dog, whether they feel most at home on a ranch or a dog park in the big city.
Girl Country Dog Names
Pick a classic name to suit your girl dog's personality that's sweet as peach tea.
- Bonnie
- Annie
- Daisy May
- Ginger
- Gracie
- Bluebell
- Ida
- Millie
- Rosie
- Ruby
- Scarlett
- Shelby
- Trixie
- Louise
- Willow
- Tilly
- Bella
- Sadie
- Molly
- Ellie
- Roxy
- Lucky
- Dakota
- Sage
- Nellie
- Mabel
- Sunny
- Jessie
- Misty
- Tessa
- Whitney
- Georgia
- Delilah
- Violet
- June
- Faith
- Annabelle
- Savannah
- Faye
- Ginny
- Emmy
Country Names for Boy Dogs
Your boy dog's charisma may be the thing that initially drew you to him, so a name with as much Southern charm as he has seems like the way to go.
- Alton
- Avery
- Beau
- Benny
- Billy
- Blue
- Bo
- Clinton
- Cole
- Earl
- Eli
- Grayson
- Hunter
- Jasper
- Jed
- Lee
- Parker
- Sawyer
- Teddy
- Twain
- Willie
- Archie
- Buster
- Charlie
- Duke
- Jax
- Ollie
- Toby
- Finn
- Hank
- Carter
- Otis
- Luke
- Oakley
- Chase
- Levi
- Mason
- Shiloh
- Rhett
- Wyatt
Southern-Inspired Food Dog Names
In the US, Southern food is synonymous with comfort food. Try one of these names inspired by classic country meals for your most comforting friend.
- Peaches
- Dumpling
- Gravy
- Buttermilk
- Biscuit
- Cornbread
- Casserole (Cassie for short)
- Bacon
- Pork Chop
- Pudding
- Grits
- Chicory
- Pie
- Pecan
- Sweet Potato
- Skillet
- Cobbler
- Sweet Tea
- Brisket
- Gumbo
Badass Country Dog Names
Whether your pup is your hunting companion or your farmhand (or just your coolest best friend), there's no shortage of badass country names for you to pick from.
- Butch
- Blaze
- Outlaw
- Bourbon
- Gator
- Antler
- Pitchfork
- Saddle
- Rodeo
- Lasso
- Spur
- Coyote
- Bandit
- Buck
- Stallion
- Whiskey
- Rustler
- Trapper
- Storm
Country Music Dog Names
Country music is one of the most recognizable genres. Choose one of these names inspired by country music instruments, popular songs, and famous country musicians.
- Banjo
- Twang
- Harmonica
- Fiddle
- Accordion
- Strawberry Wine
- Wagon Wheel
- Fancy
- Delta Dawn
- Folsom
- Elvira
- Jolene
- Rascal (Flatts)
- Perry (The Band Perry)
- Sugarland
- Chicks (The Chicks)
- Judd (The Judds)
- Lonestar
Country Singer Dog Names
Choose one of these names inspired by famous country singers for your pup with the pipes!
- Garth (Brooks)
- Cash (Johnny Cash)
- McGraw (Tim McGraw)
- Hank (Williams)
- Willie (Nelson)
- Blake (Shelton)
- Ray (Price)
- Paisley (Brad Paisley)
- Billy Ray
- Reba (McEntire)
- Shania (Twain)
- Patsy (Cline)
- Loretta (Lynn)
- Taylor (Swift)
- Carrie (Underwood)
- Dolly (Parton)
- Miranda (Lambert)
- Kacey (Musgraves)
- Emmylou (Harris)
- Wynona (Judd)
- Trisha (Yearwood)
- Lefty (Frizzell)
- Bobbie (Gentry)
- Vern (Gosdin)
Cute Country Dog Names
An adorable country pup full of rustic charm needs a name that puts a smile on your face every time you call it out.
- Clover
- Blossom
- Fern
- Buttercup
- Sweet Pea
- Clementine
- Moss
- Wren
- Brook
- Prairie
- Kitty
- Birch
- Huckleberry
- Juniper
- Wicker
- Magnolia
Country Dog Names Based on Places
Try one of these names inspired by recognizable country locations to convey your (and your dog's) love of the South!
- Atlanta
- Austin
- Carolina
- Houston
- Louisiana
- Memphis
- Tennessee
- Nashville
- Virginia
- Tulsa
- Charleston
- Nola (New Orleans)
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Kentucky
- Mississippi
- Arlington
- Dallas
- Asheville
Country Dog Names for Loyal Hunting Companions
Whether you have a bluetick coonhound with a super sniffer or a Labrador retriever who just wants to fetch things off the dock, try out one of these cool hunting dog names for your pup who lives by your side in the countryside.
- Gunner
- Arrow
- Chase
- Hunter
- Scout
- Moose
- Birdie
- Bear
- Goose
- Trapper
- Old Dan
- Little Ann
- Ranger
- Fisher
- Gauntlet
- Reelfoot
- Wren
- Buck
- Fawn
- Spot
- Ducky