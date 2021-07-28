218 Country Names for Your Down-to-Earth Dog

Is your pup a free-spirited soul? Is driving cattle across the open range their idea of a good time? If the answer is yes, take a gander at this list.

cute country dog sitting in the bed of a pickup truck with owners wearing cowboy hats

If you're looking for a dog name that evokes a down-to-earth lifestyle and love of the wide-open spaces and home comforts the American South is known for, try one of these country dog names on for size! Inspired by everything from country music to food, you're sure to find the right name for your dog, whether they feel most at home on a ranch or a dog park in the big city.

Girl Country Dog Names

Pick a classic name to suit your girl dog's personality that's sweet as peach tea.

Bonnie

Annie

Daisy May

Ginger

Gracie

Bluebell

Ida

Millie

Rosie

Ruby

Scarlett

Shelby

Trixie

Louise

Willow

Tilly

Bella

Sadie

Molly

Ellie

Roxy

Lucky

Dakota

Sage

Nellie

Mabel

Sunny

Jessie

Misty

Tessa

Whitney

Georgia

Delilah

Violet

June

Faith

Annabelle

Savannah

Faye

Ginny

Emmy

Country Names for Boy Dogs

Your boy dog's charisma may be the thing that initially drew you to him, so a name with as much Southern charm as he has seems like the way to go.

Alton

Avery

Beau

Benny

Billy

Blue

Bo

Clinton

Cole

Earl

Eli

Grayson

Hunter

Jasper

Jed

Lee

Parker

Sawyer

Teddy

Twain

Willie

Archie

Buster

Charlie

Duke

Jax

Ollie

Toby

Finn

Hank

Carter

Otis

Luke

Oakley

Chase

Levi

Mason

Shiloh

Rhett

Wyatt

Southern-Inspired Food Dog Names

In the US, Southern food is synonymous with comfort food. Try one of these names inspired by classic country meals for your most comforting friend.

Peaches

Dumpling

Gravy

Buttermilk

Biscuit

Cornbread

Casserole (Cassie for short)

Bacon

Pork Chop

Pudding

Grits

Chicory

Pie

Pecan

Sweet Potato

Skillet

Cobbler

Sweet Tea

Brisket

Gumbo

Badass Country Dog Names

Whether your pup is your hunting companion or your farmhand (or just your coolest best friend), there's no shortage of badass country names for you to pick from.

Butch

Blaze

Outlaw

Bourbon

Gator

Antler

Pitchfork

Saddle

Rodeo

Lasso

Spur

Coyote

Bandit

Buck

Stallion

Whiskey

Rustler

Trapper

Storm

Country Music Dog Names

Country music is one of the most recognizable genres. Choose one of these names inspired by country music instruments, popular songs, and famous country musicians.

Banjo

Twang

Harmonica

Fiddle

Accordion

Strawberry Wine

Wagon Wheel

Fancy

Delta Dawn

Folsom

Elvira

Jolene

Rascal (Flatts)

Perry (The Band Perry)

Sugarland

Chicks (The Chicks)

Judd (The Judds)

Lonestar

Country Singer Dog Names

Choose one of these names inspired by famous country singers for your pup with the pipes!

Garth (Brooks)

Cash (Johnny Cash)

McGraw (Tim McGraw)

Hank (Williams)

Willie (Nelson)

Blake (Shelton)

Ray (Price)

Paisley (Brad Paisley)

Billy Ray

Reba (McEntire)

Shania (Twain)

Patsy (Cline)

Loretta (Lynn)

Taylor (Swift)

Carrie (Underwood)

Dolly (Parton)

Miranda (Lambert)

Kacey (Musgraves)

Emmylou (Harris)

Wynona (Judd)

Trisha (Yearwood)

Lefty (Frizzell)

Bobbie (Gentry)

Vern (Gosdin)

Cute Country Dog Names

An adorable country pup full of rustic charm needs a name that puts a smile on your face every time you call it out.

Clover

Blossom

Fern

Buttercup

Sweet Pea

Clementine

Moss

Wren

Brook

Prairie

Kitty

Birch

Huckleberry

Juniper

Wicker

Magnolia

Country Dog Names Based on Places

Try one of these names inspired by recognizable country locations to convey your (and your dog's) love of the South!

Atlanta

Austin

Carolina

Houston

Louisiana

Memphis

Tennessee

Nashville

Virginia

Tulsa

Charleston

Nola (New Orleans)

Arkansas

Alabama

Kentucky

Mississippi

Arlington

Dallas

Asheville

Country Dog Names for Loyal Hunting Companions

Whether you have a bluetick coonhound with a super sniffer or a Labrador retriever who just wants to fetch things off the dock, try out one of these cool hunting dog names for your pup who lives by your side in the countryside.

Gunner

Arrow

Chase

Hunter

Scout

Moose

Birdie

Bear

Goose

Trapper

Old Dan

Little Ann

Ranger

Fisher

Gauntlet

Reelfoot

Wren

Buck

Fawn

Spot

Ducky