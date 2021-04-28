153 Cute Names for Corgis
Having trouble naming your corgi pup? Here are some of the cutest and cleverest corgi names that will delight both you and anyone who gets to know your pupparoo.
When it comes to the cutest dogs, corgis often rank supreme. Between their adorable faces, big ears, wiggly butts, and giggle-worthy sploots, this British breed has been winning over hearts for centuries. If you've recently brought a corgi puppy home, congratulations! The next step is finding a name. Below, we've shared 150 of our favorite corgi names to narrow things down and help you choose the perfect name for your new pup!
Male Corgi Names
Finding the perfect boy dog name can be intimidating. Whether you're on the hunt for a traditional corgi name or looking for something with a little more spunk, we've got you covered.
- Marty
- Taj
- Scooter
- George
- Aspen
- Bundle
- Cooper
- Bud
- Chester
- Fergus
- Frank
- Pippin
- Tigger
- Lucky
- Skip
- Calvin
- Carlos
- Micky
- Miles
- Oscar
- Prince
- Roger
- Rufus
- Teddy
- Tucker
Female Corgi Names
While small, corgis are known for their big personalities. These girl dog name ideas range from super popular to something a little more unique to help you capture exactly what your four-legged friend is all about.
- Little Lady
- Princess
- Sadie
- Violet
- Penelope
- Ella
- Olive
- Peggy
- Flora
- Lilibet
- Pixie
- Queenie
- Lola
- Ruby
- Daisy
- Gracie
- Dolly
- Duchess
- Ginger
- Maggie
- Misty
- Piper
- Ziggy
- Penny
Royal Corgi Names Inspired by Queen Elizabeth's Corgis
By now it's common knowledge the Queen of England has always loved corgis. In fact, Elizabeth II has supposedly owned more than 30 corgis since she first took the throne in 1952—and it turns out her choice of names doesn't disappoint.
Cute Corgi Names
Think your dog is the cutest little thing to ever walk this planet? Give your corgi one of these adorable names that are perfect for any pup.
- Wee-bit
- Babycakes
- Tinkerbell
- Minnie
- Peewee
- Button
- Nugget
- Hot Wheels
- Sweetie
- Pompom
- Beau-Dacious
- Squat
- Junior
- Mite
- Yoda
- Wigglebutt
- Sir Charles Waddles
Corgi Names Based on Our Favorite Foods
Honor your passion for all things edible by naming your corgi dog after some of your favorite snacks and meals.
- Noodle
- Pudding
- Fudge
- Bagel
- Biscuit
- Blueberry
- Peanut
- Carrot
- Tator Tot
- Crumpet
- Pizza
- Cupcake
- Tofu
- Peaches
- Butterscotch
- Mochi
- Puppaccino
- Gumdrop
- Banana
- Chickpea
- Waffles
- Taco
- Mr. Crumbles
- Puptart
Corgi Names Inspired by the Breed's Little Legs
Corgis have many lovable physical traits—their teeny tiny legs being one of them. Snag one of these creative names for your small-legged pup.
- Shorty
- Mini
- Elf
- Tiny
- Shortstop
- Itty bitty
- Ducky
- Shortstack
- Lil
- Shrimpy
- Corgster
- Munchkin
- Half Pint
- Bijou
- Chicklet
- Low Rider
Instafamous Corgi Names
These days, dogs have more followers than humans on Instagram. Corgis, in particular, are notorious Instafamous pooches with the cutest of names, many of which are shared below.
- Geordi (@lacorgi)
- Hamilton or Olivia (@hammyandolivia)
- Maxine (@madmax_fulffyroad)
- Topi (@topithecorgi)
- Huxlery Buxley (@huxleybuxleyimcorgi)
- Martin McFloof (@marty.mcfloof)
- Bread Loaf/Loafie (@breadloafcorgi)
- Leonardo (@leonardothecorgi)
- Winston (@winnythecorgi)
- Lychee (@lychee_the_corgi)
- Elton (@eltonthecorgi)
- Brady (@bradythecorgi)
- Foxy (@corgi_foxi)
- Panko (@pankothecorgi)
- Krispy (@poopyeaters)
- Ruby (@ruby_thecorgi)
- Wally (@wallythewelshcorgi)
- Butters (@soft_butters)
- Toro (@toro.the.corgi)
- Aqua (@aquacorg)