153 Cute Names for Corgis

Having trouble naming your corgi pup? Here are some of the cutest and cleverest corgi names that will delight both you and anyone who gets to know your pupparoo.

When it comes to the cutest dogs, corgis often rank supreme. Between their adorable faces, big ears, wiggly butts, and giggle-worthy sploots, this British breed has been winning over hearts for centuries. If you've recently brought a corgi puppy home, congratulations! The next step is finding a name. Below, we've shared 150 of our favorite corgi names to narrow things down and help you choose the perfect name for your new pup!

Male Corgi Names

Finding the perfect boy dog name can be intimidating. Whether you're on the hunt for a traditional corgi name or looking for something with a little more spunk, we've got you covered.

Marty

Taj

Scooter

George

Aspen

Bundle

Cooper

Bud

Chester

Fergus

Frank

Pippin

Tigger

Lucky

Skip

Calvin

Carlos

Micky

Miles

Oscar

Prince

Roger

Rufus

Teddy

Tucker

Female Corgi Names

While small, corgis are known for their big personalities. These girl dog name ideas range from super popular to something a little more unique to help you capture exactly what your four-legged friend is all about.

Little Lady

Princess

Sadie

Violet

Penelope

Ella

Olive

Peggy

Flora

Lilibet

Pixie

Queenie

Lola

Ruby

Daisy

Gracie

Dolly

Duchess

Ginger

Maggie

Misty

Piper

Ziggy

Penny

Royal Corgi Names Inspired by Queen Elizabeth's Corgis

By now it's common knowledge the Queen of England has always loved corgis. In fact, Elizabeth II has supposedly owned more than 30 corgis since she first took the throne in 1952—and it turns out her choice of names doesn't disappoint.

Monty

Susan

Holly

Emma

Linnet

Noble

Willow

Heather

Candy

Sugar

Foxy

Bushy

Brush

Honey

Whisky

Sherry

Vulcan

Cider

Berry

Flash

Spick

Span

Tiny

Muick

Cute Corgi Names

Think your dog is the cutest little thing to ever walk this planet? Give your corgi one of these adorable names that are perfect for any pup.

Wee-bit

Babycakes

Tinkerbell

Minnie

Peewee

Button

Nugget

Hot Wheels

Sweetie

Pompom

Beau-Dacious

Squat

Junior

Mite

Yoda

Wigglebutt

Sir Charles Waddles

Corgi Names Based on Our Favorite Foods

Honor your passion for all things edible by naming your corgi dog after some of your favorite snacks and meals.

Noodle

Pudding

Fudge

Bagel

Biscuit

Blueberry

Peanut

Carrot

Tator Tot

Crumpet

Pizza

Cupcake

Tofu

Peaches

Butterscotch

Mochi

Puppaccino

Gumdrop

Banana

Chickpea

Waffles

Taco

Mr. Crumbles

Puptart

Corgi Names Inspired by the Breed's Little Legs

Corgis have many lovable physical traits—their teeny tiny legs being one of them. Snag one of these creative names for your small-legged pup.

Shorty

Mini

Elf

Shortstop

Itty bitty

Ducky

Shortstack

Lil

Shrimpy

Corgster

Munchkin

Half Pint

Bijou

Chicklet

Low Rider

Instafamous Corgi Names

These days, dogs have more followers than humans on Instagram. Corgis, in particular, are notorious Instafamous pooches with the cutest of names, many of which are shared below.