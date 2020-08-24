190+ Cool Names for Your New Dog
You want to give your dog a name that’s as cool as she is. Check out these cool and unusual names to consider for your new dog.
Selecting a cool name for your dog is a creative process. And it’s the first step in forming a lifelong bond. Whether you’re deciding on a cool name for your girl dog or your boy dog, your pet’s name can reflect your passions (besides dogs, of course). Name your white-haired pup after a golden-haired character in your favorite series or movie (Have a biscuit, Khaleesi). Select a cool hipster name for your black dog (Wanna go for a hike, Hazel?). Or choose a name that makes you smile (Stay, Felicity.).
If you love nature, consider naming after your favorite tree, flower, or herb (We’re going for a car ride, Basil!). If design is your thing, dig into the icons of mid-century design (Did you make a boo-boo on the rug, Mies?).
Oh, and here’s the really cool part: Unlike naming your children quirky names (so they can hate it in 7th grade and demand a change), your dog will love whatever you call him forever. Good dog.
Hipster Girl Dog Names
- Briseida
- Farrah
- Inez
- Freya
- Minnie
- Odette
- Pandora
- Romy
- Apple
- Hazel
- Kai
- Anais
- Beckett
- Beatrix
- Callie
- Aubrey
Hipster Boy Dog Names
- Asher
- Atticus
- Bruno
- Duke
- Elvis
- Gulliver
- Magnus
- Moses
- Ottis
- Otto
- Rufus
- Waldo
- Zeus
- Nico
- Monty
- Lionel
Happy Dog Names
- Jubilant
- Cheery
- Cheer
- Happy
- Hap
- Bliss
- Blessed
- Chipper
- Merry
- Jolly
- Joy
- Belle
- Felicity
- Hope
- Precious
- Lucky
- Smile
- Delight
- Glee
Botanical-Inspired Dog Names
- Garden
- Tulip
- Daisy
- Rose
- Flower
- Petal
- Leaf
- Sprout
- Seed
- Calyx
- Corolla
- Stamen
- Pollen
- Clover
- Rosa
- Echinacea
- Rudbeckia
- Thyme
- Basil
- Willow
- Fir
- Spruce
- Pine
- Oak
- Lilac
- Peony
- Sunflower
Of-the-Land Dog Names
- Stream
- Dale
- Hill
- Sand
- Stone
- Rock
- Dune
- Mountain
- Steppe
- Plateau
- Forest
- Plains
- Desert
- Crag
- HIghland
- Ridge
- Valley
- Ravine
- Green
- Verdant
Beach & Boat-Inspired Dog Names
- Sand
- Beach
- Starfish
- Ebb
- Tide
- Flotsam
- Jetsam
- Sunset
- Sunrise
- Tide
- Wake
- Curl
- Wave
- Sea
- Shark
- Dolphin
- Sail
- Keel
- Barefoot
- Starboard
- Port
- Aft
- Bow
- Stern
Names Inspired by Mid-Century Modern (aka MCM) References
- Sputnik
- Mies
- Barcelona
- Atomic
- Bertoia
- Eero
- Saarinen
- Eames
Dog Names Inspired by Characters from The Simpsons
- Homer
- Marge
- Lisa
- Bart
- Mo
- Barney
- Smithers
- Montgomery
- Burns
- Lennie
- Ralph
- Sideshow Bob
- Crusty
- Mojo
- Millhouse
- Nelson
- Waylon
- Skinner
- Lovejoy
- Quimby
Dog Names Inspired by Game of Thrones Characters
- Arya
- Tyrion
- Sansa
- Cersei
- Bran
- Melisandre
- Ned
- Stark
- Hodor
- Gilly
- Gendry
- Catelyn
- Tywin
- Brienne
- Joffrey
- Khaleesi
- Daenerys
Dog Names Inspired by Star Wars Characters
- Darth
- Vader
- Yoda
- Chewbacca
- Jabba
- Leia
- Luke
- Hans
- Solo
Dog Names Inspired by Video Game Characters
- Zelda (Legend of Zelda)
- Yoshi (Super Mario)
- Sonic (Sonic the Hedgehog)
- Pikachu (Pokemon)
- Raiden (Mortal Kombat)
- Raynor (Starcraft)
- Luigi (Super Mario)
- Mario (Super Mario)
- Roach (Witcher 3)
- Jax (Mortal Kombat)
- Charmander (Pokemon)
- Banjo (Banjo-Kazooie)
- Alyx (Half-Life 2)
- Squirtle (Pokemon)
- Odus (Candy Crush)
- Yeti (Candy Crush)
- Hosea (Red Dead Redemption 2)