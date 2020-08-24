190+ Cool Names for Your New Dog

Selecting a cool name for your dog is a creative process. And it’s the first step in forming a lifelong bond. Whether you’re deciding on a cool name for your girl dog or your boy dog, your pet’s name can reflect your passions (besides dogs, of course). Name your white-haired pup after a golden-haired character in your favorite series or movie (Have a biscuit, Khaleesi). Select a cool hipster name for your black dog (Wanna go for a hike, Hazel?). Or choose a name that makes you smile (Stay, Felicity.).