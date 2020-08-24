190+ Cool Names for Your New Dog

You want to give your dog a name that’s as cool as she is. Check out these cool and unusual names to consider for your new dog.

By Karen Weir-Jimerson
August 24, 2020
Selecting a cool name for your dog is a creative process. And it’s the first step in forming a lifelong bond. Whether you’re deciding on a cool name for your girl dog or your boy dog, your pet’s name can reflect your passions (besides dogs, of course). Name your white-haired pup after a golden-haired character in your favorite series or movie (Have a biscuit, Khaleesi). Select a cool hipster name for your black dog (Wanna go for a hike, Hazel?). Or choose a name that makes you smile (Stay, Felicity.). 

If you love nature, consider naming after your favorite tree, flower, or herb (We’re going for a car ride, Basil!). If design is your thing, dig into the icons of mid-century design (Did you make a boo-boo on the rug, Mies?). 

Oh, and here’s the really cool part: Unlike naming your children quirky names (so they can hate it in 7th grade and demand a change), your dog will love whatever you call him forever. Good dog. 

Hipster Girl Dog Names

  • Briseida
  • Farrah
  • Inez
  • Freya
  • Minnie
  • Odette
  • Pandora
  • Romy
  • Apple
  • Hazel
  • Kai
  • Anais
  • Beckett
  • Beatrix
  • Callie
  • Aubrey

Hipster Boy Dog Names

  • Asher
  • Atticus
  • Bruno
  • Duke
  • Elvis
  • Gulliver
  • Magnus
  • Moses
  • Ottis
  • Otto
  • Rufus
  • Waldo
  • Zeus
  • Nico
  • Monty
  • Lionel

Happy Dog Names

  • Jubilant
  • Cheery
  • Cheer
  • Happy
  • Hap
  • Bliss
  • Blessed
  • Chipper
  • Merry
  • Jolly 
  • Joy
  • Belle
  • Felicity
  • Hope 
  • Precious
  • Lucky
  • Smile
  • Delight
  • Glee

Botanical-Inspired Dog Names

  • Garden
  • Tulip
  • Daisy
  • Rose
  • Flower
  • Petal
  • Leaf
  • Sprout
  • Seed
  • Calyx
  • Corolla
  • Stamen
  • Pollen
  • Clover
  • Rosa
  • Echinacea
  • Rudbeckia
  • Thyme
  • Basil
  • Willow
  • Fir
  • Spruce
  • Pine
  • Oak
  • Lilac
  • Peony
  • Sunflower

Of-the-Land Dog Names

  • Stream
  • Dale
  • Hill
  • Sand 
  • Stone
  • Rock
  • Dune
  • Mountain
  • Steppe
  • Plateau
  • Forest
  • Plains
  • Desert
  • Crag
  • HIghland
  • Ridge
  • Valley
  • Ravine
  • Green
  • Verdant
Beach & Boat-Inspired Dog Names

  • Sand
  • Beach
  • Starfish
  • Ebb
  • Tide
  • Flotsam
  • Jetsam
  • Sunset
  • Sunrise
  • Tide 
  • Wake
  • Curl
  • Wave
  • Sea
  • Shark
  • Dolphin
  • Sail
  • Keel
  • Barefoot
  • Starboard
  • Port
  • Aft
  • Bow
  • Stern

Names Inspired by Mid-Century Modern (aka MCM) References 

  • Sputnik
  • Mies
  • Barcelona
  • Atomic
  • Bertoia
  • Eero
  • Saarinen
  • Eames

Dog Names Inspired by Characters from The Simpsons

  • Homer
  • Marge
  • Lisa
  • Bart
  • Mo
  • Barney
  • Smithers
  • Montgomery
  • Burns
  • Lennie
  • Ralph
  • Sideshow Bob
  • Crusty
  • Mojo
  • Millhouse
  • Nelson
  • Waylon
  • Skinner
  • Lovejoy
  • Quimby

Dog Names Inspired by Game of Thrones Characters

  • Arya
  • Tyrion
  • Sansa
  • Cersei
  • Bran
  • Melisandre
  • Ned
  • Stark
  • Hodor
  • Gilly
  • Gendry
  • Catelyn
  • Tywin
  • Brienne
  • Joffrey
  • Khaleesi
  • Daenerys

Dog Names Inspired by Star Wars Characters

  • Darth
  • Vader
  • Yoda
  • Chewbacca
  • Jabba
  • Leia
  • Luke
  • Hans
  • Solo

Dog Names Inspired by Video Game Characters

  • Zelda (Legend of Zelda)
  • Yoshi (Super Mario)
  • Sonic (Sonic the Hedgehog)
  • Pikachu (Pokemon)
  • Raiden (Mortal Kombat)
  • Raynor (Starcraft)
  • Luigi (Super Mario)
  • Mario (Super Mario)
  • Roach (Witcher 3)
  • Jax (Mortal Kombat)
  • Charmander (Pokemon)
  • Banjo (Banjo-Kazooie)
  • Alyx (Half-Life 2)
  • Squirtle (Pokemon)
  • Odus (Candy Crush) 
  • Yeti (Candy Crush)
  • Hosea (Red Dead Redemption 2)
