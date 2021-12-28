227 Common Dog Names From All Over the World
From Italy to Australia and all points in between, there’s nothing humdrum at all about these internationally-inspired monikers.
Just because this list highlights common dog names doesn't mean they're boring and ordinary! Adoring pet parents all over the world can be rather clever regarding what to call their exceptionally uncommon canine friend. We've chosen some of the best so your pup's name on their dog tags makes them woof with pride.
Top 10 Most Common Dog Names
When you want something tried and true ranked four out of four paws.
- Bella
- Max
- Luna
- Charlie
- Lucy
- Cooper
- Daisy
- Milo
- Zoe or Zoey
- Rocky
Most Common Female Dog Names
Anything but common, girl dog names like these stand out year after year.
- Nala
- Lily or Lilly
- Kona
- Piper
- Mia
- Bailey
- Lucy
- Winnie
- Riley
- Coco
- Molly
- Ivy
- Stella
- Roxy or Roxie
- Willow
- Gracie
- Lola
- Dixie
- Princess
- Lady
- Ginger
- Paisley
- Nova
- Riley
- Coco
- Hazel
- Molly
- Stella
- Lexi
- Aspen
- Juno
- Xena
Most Common Male Dog Names
Why are these common boy dog names so popular? Because people can relate to them.
- Buddy
- Tucker
- Jack
- Leo
- Duke
- Winston
- Bear
- Teddy
- Loki
- Archie
- Joey
- Oliver
- Beau
- Murphey
- Jax
- Gunther
- Bentley
- Finn
- Ace
- Scout
- Ross
- Louie
- Gus
- Moose
- Hank
- Bruno
- Ollie
- Lucky
- Thor
- Chandler
- Kobe
- Bandit
Common Mexican Dog Names
¡Toma! Perfect for your special south-of-the-border pup.
- Nina
- Diego
- Mariposa (butterfly)
- Hermosa (beautiful)
- Maya
- Fernando
- Esmerelda
- Oscar
- Sonora
- Alma (soul)
- Perrita or Perrito (little dog)
- Durango
- Pablo
- Sofía
- Hidalgo
- Conejito (little bunny)
- Beso (kiss)
- Rosa
- Paco
- Josefina
Common German Dog Names
Wonderful dog names for your exceptional wunderhund from Germany.
- Adele
- Kurt
- Heidi
- Fritz
- Liebling (favorite)
- Schatz (treasure)
- Petra
- Otto
- Greta
- Manfred
- Blitz (lightning)
- Aldo (old, wise)
- Mitzi
- Arno
- Ingrid
- Rolf
- KnuddelbÄr (cuddle bear)
- Süsser/Süsse (sweet)
- Ludwig
- Giselle
Common Dog Names in the UK
Home of Queen Elizabeth's corgis and dorgis, you'll likely gain royal inspiration from these names.
- Queen
- Princess
- Duchess
- King
- Prince
- Duke
- Maxima
- Alexander
- Monty
- Linnet
- Piper
- Ranger
- Holly
- Fergus
- Mary
- Harry
- Ruby
- Earl
- Goldie
- Baron
Common Italian Dog Names
Whether you love all things Italian or have a new cane or cagna who's Italian, these monikers are molto (great!)
- Enrico
- Rosetta
- Fabio
- Carmela
- Vito
- Pippa
- Tito
- Carlotta
- Dolce
- Gabbana
- Prada
- Gucci
- Alfa
- Romeo
- Leonardo
- Lavinia
- Mario
- Alonza
- Renzo
- Elena
Common Japanese Dog Names
Show your Nihon Ken (Japanese dog) how special they are with a heritage name.
- Hana (flower)
- Yumi (beautiful)
- Kimi (noble)
- Akio (hero)
- Pikachu (something that doesn't make noise)
- Taiyo (sun)
- Taiko (Japanese drum)
- Yuki (good fortune)
- Koro (roly-poly)
- Nami (wave)
- Tadeo (loyal)
- Yoshi (good luck, good, righteous)
- Pochi (the Japanese equivalent of 'Spot')
- Zūmu (zoom)
- Chisai tori (little bird)
- Fuji (unique)
- Chibi (small child)
- Yuri (lily)
- Taeko (brave)
- Eiji (prosperity or peace)
Common Australian Dog Names
For your whip-smart Australian dog or simply a ripper (really cool!) pooch with the same spirit and energy.
- Oz or Ozzie (short for Australia)
- Dingo
- Irwin
- Baz
- Joey
- Hogan
- Foster
- Darwin
- Bunji (Aboriginal modern term for friend or mate)
- Malparara (Aboriginal for two friends)
- Dulili (Aboriginal for together)
- Nunkeri (Aboriginal for beautiful)
- Sheila
- Bindi
- Sydney
- Isa
- Adelaide
- Sia
- Bonzer (good)
- 'Roo (short for kangaroo)
Most Common Dog Names After Foods of the World
Did someone say snacks?
- Taco (Mexico)
- Pozole (Mexico)
- Nacho (Mexico)
- Pretzel (Germany)
- Schnitzel (Germany)
- Pumpernickel (Germany)
- Bangers (UK)
- Kipper (UK)
- Rumbledethumps (UK)
- Gelato (Italy)
- Cannoli (Italy)
- Pesto (Italy)
- Momo (Japan)
- Soba (Japan)
- Yuzu (Japan)
- Kiwi (Australia)
- Avo (Australia)
- Biccy (Australia)
- Champ (Ireland)
- Boxty (Ireland)
- Coddle (Ireland)
- Bulots (France)
- Cassoulet (France)
- Baguette (France)
- Jamón (Spain)
- Pimiento (Spain)
- Sangria (Spain)
- Blini (Russia)
- Ikra (Russia)
- Pashka (Russia)
- Moussaka (Greece)
- Tzatziki (Greece)
- Dolmades (Greece)