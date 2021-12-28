227 Common Dog Names From All Over the World

From Italy to Australia and all points in between, there’s nothing humdrum at all about these internationally-inspired monikers.

By Tracey L. Kelley December 28, 2021
Credit: nd3000 / Getty

Just because this list highlights common dog names doesn't mean they're boring and ordinary! Adoring pet parents all over the world can be rather clever regarding what to call their exceptionally uncommon canine friend. We've chosen some of the best so your pup's name on their dog tags makes them woof with pride.

Top 10 Most Common Dog Names

When you want something tried and true ranked four out of four paws.

  • Bella
  • Max
  • Luna
  • Charlie
  • Lucy
  • Cooper
  • Daisy
  • Milo
  • Zoe or Zoey 
  • Rocky

Most Common Female Dog Names

Anything but common, girl dog names like these stand out year after year.

  • Nala
  • Lily or Lilly
  • Kona
  • Piper
  • Mia
  • Bailey
  • Lucy
  • Winnie
  • Riley
  • Coco
  • Molly
  • Ivy
  • Stella
  • Roxy or Roxie
  • Willow
  • Gracie
  • Lola
  • Dixie
  • Princess
  • Lady
  • Ginger
  • Paisley
  • Nova
  • Riley
  • Coco
  • Hazel
  • Molly
  • Stella
  • Lexi
  • Aspen
  • Juno
  • Xena

Most Common Male Dog Names

Why are these common boy dog names so popular? Because people can relate to them.

  • Buddy
  • Tucker
  • Jack
  • Leo
  • Duke
  • Winston
  • Bear
  • Teddy
  • Loki
  • Archie
  • Joey
  • Oliver
  • Beau
  • Murphey
  • Jax
  • Gunther
  • Bentley
  • Finn
  • Ace
  • Scout
  • Ross
  • Louie
  • Gus
  • Moose
  • Hank
  • Bruno
  • Ollie
  • Lucky
  • Thor
  • Chandler
  • Kobe
  • Bandit

Common Mexican Dog Names

¡Toma! Perfect for your special south-of-the-border pup.

  • Nina
  • Diego
  • Mariposa (butterfly)
  • Hermosa (beautiful)
  • Maya
  • Fernando
  • Esmerelda 
  • Oscar
  • Sonora 
  • Alma (soul)
  • Perrita or Perrito (little dog)
  • Durango
  • Pablo
  • Sofía
  • Hidalgo
  • Conejito (little bunny)
  • Beso (kiss)
  • Rosa
  • Paco
  • Josefina

Common German Dog Names

Wonderful dog names for your exceptional wunderhund from Germany.

  • Adele
  • Kurt
  • Heidi
  • Fritz
  • Liebling (favorite)
  • Schatz (treasure)
  • Petra
  • Otto
  • Greta
  • Manfred
  • Blitz (lightning)
  • Aldo (old, wise)
  • Mitzi
  • Arno
  • Ingrid
  • Rolf
  • KnuddelbÄr (cuddle bear)
  • Süsser/Süsse (sweet)
  • Ludwig
  • Giselle

Common Dog Names in the UK

Home of Queen Elizabeth's corgis and dorgis, you'll likely gain royal inspiration from these names.

  • Queen 
  • Princess
  • Duchess
  • King
  • Prince
  • Duke
  • Maxima
  • Alexander
  • Monty
  • Linnet
  • Piper
  • Ranger
  • Holly
  • Fergus
  • Mary
  • Harry
  • Ruby
  • Earl
  • Goldie
  • Baron

Common Italian Dog Names

Whether you love all things Italian or have a new cane or cagna who's Italian, these monikers are molto (great!)

  • Enrico
  • Rosetta
  • Fabio
  • Carmela
  • Vito
  • Pippa
  • Tito
  • Carlotta 
  • Dolce
  • Gabbana
  • Prada
  • Gucci
  • Alfa
  • Romeo
  • Leonardo
  • Lavinia
  • Mario
  • Alonza
  • Renzo
  • Elena

Common Japanese Dog Names

Show your Nihon Ken (Japanese dog) how special they are with a heritage name.

  • Hana (flower)
  • Yumi (beautiful)
  • Kimi (noble)
  • Akio (hero)
  • Pikachu (something that doesn't make noise)
  • Taiyo (sun)
  • Taiko (Japanese drum)
  • Yuki (good fortune)
  • Koro (roly-poly)
  • Nami (wave)
  • Tadeo (loyal)
  • Yoshi (good luck, good, righteous)
  • Pochi (the Japanese equivalent of 'Spot')
  • Zūmu (zoom)
  • Chisai tori (little bird)
  • Fuji (unique)
  • Chibi (small child)
  • Yuri (lily)
  • Taeko (brave)
  • Eiji (prosperity or peace)

Common Australian Dog Names

For your whip-smart Australian dog or simply a ripper (really cool!) pooch with the same spirit and energy.

  • Oz or Ozzie (short for Australia)
  • Dingo
  • Irwin
  • Baz
  • Joey
  • Hogan
  • Foster
  • Darwin
  • Bunji (Aboriginal modern term for friend or mate)
  • Malparara (Aboriginal for two friends)
  • Dulili (Aboriginal for together)
  • Nunkeri (Aboriginal for beautiful)
  • Sheila
  • Bindi
  • Sydney
  • Isa
  • Adelaide 
  • Sia
  • Bonzer (good) 
  • 'Roo (short for kangaroo)

Most Common Dog Names After Foods of the World

Did someone say snacks?

  • Taco (Mexico)
  • Pozole (Mexico)
  • Nacho (Mexico)
  • Pretzel (Germany)
  • Schnitzel (Germany)
  • Pumpernickel (Germany)
  • Bangers (UK)
  • Kipper (UK)
  • Rumbledethumps (UK)
  • Gelato (Italy)
  • Cannoli (Italy)
  • Pesto (Italy)
  • Momo (Japan)
  • Soba (Japan)
  • Yuzu (Japan)
  • Kiwi (Australia)
  • Avo (Australia)
  • Biccy (Australia)
  • Champ (Ireland)
  • Boxty (Ireland)
  • Coddle (Ireland)
  • Bulots (France)
  • Cassoulet (France)
  • Baguette (France)
  • Jamón (Spain)
  • Pimiento (Spain)
  • Sangria (Spain) 
  • Blini (Russia)
  • Ikra (Russia)
  • Pashka (Russia)
  • Moussaka (Greece
  • Tzatziki (Greece)
  • Dolmades (Greece)

