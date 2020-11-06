157 of the Most Festive Christmas Dog Names

Commemorate the most wonderful time of the year by choosing a name for your pup from this list of names inspired by Christmas and the joy it brings.

All you want for Christmas is… a unique Christmas dog name! If you received a puppy as a present under the Christmas tree this year or if you’re simply obsessed with the holiday, consider naming your dog after the most wonderful time of the year. We’ve made our list of festive dog names and checked it twice and included names for both naughty and nice.

If you spend all year looking forward to holiday foods and treats, a name like Chestnut, Cranberry, Ginger, Pumpkin, or Sugarplum may be extra sweet (but make sure you know what foods your dog can eat).

Or, perhaps all you need to do is sing “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” or watch your favorite Christmas movie to get inspiration for your dog’s name. Name your dog Buddy to give your Elf on the Shelf a furry companion.

Give your pup the gift of a Christmas name and they’ll be ready to don a Christmas sweater and enjoy their stocking stuffers each and every year. Hopefully you and your dog have a holly jolly Christmas!

Christmas Dog Names for Girl Dogs

Angel

Bell(e)

Cheer

Eve

Faith

Grace

Glory

Holiday

Holly

Jolly

Joy

Mary/Maria

Mercy

Merry

Noel

Noelle

Spirit

Star

Christmas Dog Names for Boy Dogs

Christian

Claus

Coal

Elf

Gabriel

Garland

Jesus

Jingle

Joseph

King

Kris

Kringle

Nicholas (Saint Nicholas)

Nick (Saint Nick)

Santa

Unique Christmas Dog Names

Christmas

Lucia (St. Lucia’s Day)

Miracle

Mistletoe

Poinsettia

Schwarz (FAO)

Stocking

Tinsel

Wreath

Yule

Winter Dog Names

Arctic

Aspen

Aurora

Blizzard

Cozy

Cuddles

December

Flake

Fleece

Fluffy

Flurry

Frost

Frosty

Glacier

Glitter

Ice

Icy

Icicle

January

Midnight

Mittens

Moose

North

Parka

Pine

Polar

Silver

Snow

Snowball

Snuggles

Spruce

Stella

Tundra

Twinkle

Dog Names Based on Santa’s Reindeer

Dasher

Dancer

Prancer

Vixen

Comet

Cupid

Donner

Blitzen

Rudolph

Dog Names Based on Holiday Characters

Alabaster Snowball

Bailey

Buddy

Charlie (Brown)

Cindy (Lou Who)

Clara (The Nutcracker)

Clarice (Rudolph’s girlfriend)

Cocoa

Cornelius

Dickens

Ebenezer

Elsa

Fezziwig

George (Bailey)

Grinch

Hermey

Jack Frost

Jack (Skellington)

Jovie

Kevin (McCallister)

Marley

Max (the Grinch’s dog)

Miser

Mitzi

Olaf

Sam (the Snowman)

Scrooge

Ralphie

Tiny Tim

Virginia (“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus”)

Yeti

Yukon

Dog Names Based on Holiday Songs/Singers

Baby (Santa Baby)

Bing

Blue (Christmas by Elvis)

Burl Ives

Carey

Carol

Crosby

Drummer

Feliz

Mariah

Navidad

Partridge

Dog Names Based On Holiday Foods