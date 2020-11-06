157 of the Most Festive Christmas Dog Names

Commemorate the most wonderful time of the year by choosing a name for your pup from this list of names inspired by Christmas and the joy it brings.

By Madison Pincombe
November 06, 2020
All you want for Christmas is… a unique Christmas dog name! If you received a puppy as a present under the Christmas tree this year or if you’re simply obsessed with the holiday, consider naming your dog after the most wonderful time of the year. We’ve made our list of festive dog names and checked it twice and included names for both naughty and nice.

If you spend all year looking forward to holiday foods and treats, a name like Chestnut, Cranberry, Ginger, Pumpkin, or Sugarplum may be extra sweet (but make sure you know what foods your dog can eat).

Or, perhaps all you need to do is sing “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” or watch your favorite Christmas movie to get inspiration for your dog’s name. Name your dog Buddy to give your Elf on the Shelf a furry companion. 

Give your pup the gift of a Christmas name and they’ll be ready to don a Christmas sweater and enjoy their stocking stuffers each and every year. Hopefully you and your dog have a holly jolly Christmas!

Christmas Dog Names for Girl Dogs

  • Angel
  • Bell(e)
  • Cheer
  • Eve
  • Faith
  • Grace
  • Glory
  • Holiday
  • Holly
  • Jolly
  • Joy
  • Mary/Maria
  • Mercy
  • Merry
  • Noel
  • Noelle
  • Spirit
  • Star

Christmas Dog Names for Boy Dogs

  • Christian
  • Claus
  • Coal
  • Elf
  • Gabriel
  • Garland
  • Jesus
  • Jingle
  • Joseph
  • King
  • Kris
  • Kringle
  • Nicholas (Saint Nicholas)
  • Nick (Saint Nick)
  • Santa

Unique Christmas Dog Names

  • Christmas
  • Lucia (St. Lucia’s Day)
  • Miracle
  • Mistletoe
  • Poinsettia
  • Schwarz (FAO)
  • Stocking
  • Tinsel
  • Wreath
  • Yule

Winter Dog Names

  • Arctic
  • Aspen
  • Aurora
  • Blizzard
  • Cozy
  • Cuddles
  • December
  • Flake
  • Fleece
  • Fluffy
  • Flurry
  • Frost
  • Frosty
  • Glacier
  • Glitter
  • Ice
  • Icy
  • Icicle
  • January
  • Midnight
  • Mittens
  • Moose
  • North
  • Parka
  • Pine
  • Polar
  • Silver
  • Snow
  • Snowball
  • Snuggles
  • Spruce
  • Stella
  • Tundra
  • Twinkle

Dog Names Based on Santa’s Reindeer

  • Dasher
  • Dancer
  • Prancer
  • Vixen
  • Comet
  • Cupid
  • Donner
  • Blitzen
  • Rudolph
Credit: Gorilla / Adobe Stock

Dog Names Based on Holiday Characters

  • Alabaster Snowball
  • Bailey
  • Buddy
  • Charlie (Brown)
  • Cindy (Lou Who)
  • Clara (The Nutcracker)
  • Clarice (Rudolph’s girlfriend)
  • Cocoa
  • Cornelius
  • Dickens
  • Ebenezer
  • Elsa
  • Fezziwig
  • George (Bailey)
  • Grinch
  • Hermey
  • Jack Frost
  • Jack (Skellington)
  • Jovie
  • Kevin (McCallister)
  • Marley
  • Max (the Grinch’s dog)
  • Miser
  • Mitzi
  • Olaf
  • Sam (the Snowman)
  • Scrooge
  • Ralphie
  • Tiny Tim
  • Virginia (“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus”)
  • Yeti
  • Yukon

Dog Names Based on Holiday Songs/Singers

  • Baby (Santa Baby)
  • Bing
  • Blue (Christmas by Elvis)
  • Burl Ives
  • Carey
  • Carol
  • Crosby
  • Drummer
  • Feliz
  • Mariah
  • Navidad
  • Partridge

Dog Names Based On Holiday Foods

  • Berry
  • Candy
  • Cane
  • Caramel
  • Chestnut
  • Cider
  • Cinnamon
  • Clove
  • Cookie
  • Cranberry
  • Dulce
  • Eggnog
  • Fruitcake
  • Ginger
  • Gumdrop
  • Marshmallow
  • Mocha
  • Nutmeg
  • Pecan
  • Plum
  • Pudding
  • Pumpkin
  • Snickerdoodle
  • Spice
  • Sugar
  • Sugar Plum
  • Toffee

