130+ Chocolate Lab Names For Your Sweet and Silly Coco Pup

Dessert-based names? Count us in.

By Austin Cannon November 05, 2021
Credit: The Palmer / Getty

Maybe you're in the car as you're reading this, or you just got home, mulling over the best chocolate Lab names you can think of for your newly adopted Labrador retriever puppy. We can help with that!

We've got 100 good ones—sorry, great ones—to choose from right here, from the cute, sweet names to the funny, my-mom-will-hate-it names. The entire spectrum! So let's not waste anymore time and get to picking the perfect name for your new dog.

Best Female Chocolate Lab Names

For the good girls.

  • Piper
  • Harper
  • Millie
  • Peggy
  • Hannah
  • Harley
  • Madge
  • Callie
  • Riley
  • Angel
  • Sadie
  • Beth
  • Mary
  • Ginger
  • Daisy
  • Buttercup
  • Bailey
  • Melia

Best Male Chocolate Lab Names

For the fellas who just like to hang out and play ball.

  • Gus
  • Bert
  • Marvin
  • Max
  • Hank
  • Howie
  • Roger
  • Ricck
  • Gary
  • Bob
  • Morty
  • Eric
  • Arthur
  • Martin
  • Charles
  • Jimmy
  • Sean
  • Matthew
  • Joe
  • Mitch
  • Lamar

Lab Names Inspired by Yummy Chocolate Desserts

For the dessert lovers out there with equally sweet pups.

  • Brownie
  • Cookie
  • Mocha
  • Chip
  • Choco
  • Cupcake
  • Sweetie Pie
  • Mousse
  • Blondie
  • Sugar
  • Honey
  • Candy
  • Baker
  • Snickers
  • Crunch
  • Kit
  • Kat
  • Dove
  • Tootsie
  • Buster
  • Croissant
  • Doughnut
  • Eclair
  • Trifle
  • Puddin'
  • Macaron
  • Cake
  • Pie
  • S'More
  • Oreo
  • Reese
  • Hershey
  • Tart

Cute Chocolate Lab Names

For when you want people to say, "awwww" when they meet your chocolate Lab.

  • Coco
  • Hazel
  • Chestnut
  • Rosie
  • Buddy
  • Marley
  • Peanut
  • Pecan
  • Maple
  • Mabel
  • Fudge
  • Biscuit
  • Diamond

Funny Chocolate Lab Names

For when you want a smile on your face each time you call your dog.

  • Mr. Brown
  • Mrs. Brown
  • Brick
  • Bagel
  • Nutso
  • Pork Chop
  • Captain Khaki
  • Courtroom Brown
  • Turd
  • Beige Bomber
  • Nibbles
  • Moose
  • Sausage
  • Ham

Badass Chocolate Lab Names

For dogs who give off action hero vibes.

  • Gunner
  • Rex
  • Grizzly
  • Sarge
  • Xena
  • Butch
  • Hunter
  • Morpheus
  • Duke
  • Bandit
  • Maverick
  • Goose
  • Hulk
  • Hercules

Best Chocolate Lab Names for Hunting Dogs

If your pup is your hunting companion, these names will have them truly feeling one with nature.

  • Bark
  • Autumn
  • Mud
  • Nut
  • Acorn
  • Log
  • Chipmunk
  • Squirrel
  • Moth
  • Shelly
  • Mushroom
  • Stone
  • Birch
  • Pinecone
  • Bear
  • Wolf
  • Sandy
  • Woody
  • Honey
  • Branch
  • Topaz
  • Husk

