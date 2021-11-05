130+ Chocolate Lab Names For Your Sweet and Silly Coco Pup

mother and child playing with their chocolate lab in the grass

Maybe you're in the car as you're reading this, or you just got home, mulling over the best chocolate Lab names you can think of for your newly adopted Labrador retriever puppy. We can help with that!

We've got 100 good ones—sorry, great ones—to choose from right here, from the cute, sweet names to the funny, my-mom-will-hate-it names. The entire spectrum! So let's not waste anymore time and get to picking the perfect name for your new dog.

Best Female Chocolate Lab Names

For the good girls.

Piper

Harper

Millie

Peggy

Hannah

Harley

Madge

Callie

Riley

Angel

Sadie

Beth

Mary

Ginger

Daisy

Buttercup

Bailey

Melia

Best Male Chocolate Lab Names

For the fellas who just like to hang out and play ball.

Gus

Bert

Marvin

Max

Hank

Howie

Roger

Ricck

Gary

Bob

Morty

Eric

Arthur

Martin

Charles

Jimmy

Sean

Matthew

Joe

Mitch

Lamar

Lab Names Inspired by Yummy Chocolate Desserts

For the dessert lovers out there with equally sweet pups.

Brownie

Cookie

Mocha

Chip

Choco

Cupcake

Sweetie Pie

Mousse

Blondie

Sugar

Honey

Candy

Baker

Snickers

Crunch

Kit

Kat

Dove

Tootsie

Buster

Croissant

Doughnut

Eclair

Trifle

Puddin'

Macaron

Cake

Pie

S'More

Oreo

Reese

Hershey

Tart

Cute Chocolate Lab Names

For when you want people to say, "awwww" when they meet your chocolate Lab.

Coco

Hazel

Chestnut

Rosie

Buddy

Marley

Peanut

Pecan

Maple

Mabel

Fudge

Biscuit

Diamond

Funny Chocolate Lab Names

For when you want a smile on your face each time you call your dog.

Mr. Brown

Mrs. Brown

Brick

Bagel

Nutso

Pork Chop

Captain Khaki

Courtroom Brown

Turd

Beige Bomber

Nibbles

Moose

Sausage

Ham

Badass Chocolate Lab Names

For dogs who give off action hero vibes.

Gunner

Rex

Grizzly

Sarge

Xena

Butch

Hunter

Morpheus

Duke

Bandit

Maverick

Goose

Hulk

Hercules

Best Chocolate Lab Names for Hunting Dogs

If your pup is your hunting companion, these names will have them truly feeling one with nature.

Bark

Autumn

Mud

Nut

Acorn

Log

Chipmunk

Squirrel

Moth

Shelly

Mushroom

Stone

Birch

Pinecone

Bear

Wolf

Sandy

Woody

Honey

Branch

Topaz

Husk