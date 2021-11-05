130+ Chocolate Lab Names For Your Sweet and Silly Coco Pup
Dessert-based names? Count us in.
Maybe you're in the car as you're reading this, or you just got home, mulling over the best chocolate Lab names you can think of for your newly adopted Labrador retriever puppy. We can help with that!
We've got 100 good ones—sorry, great ones—to choose from right here, from the cute, sweet names to the funny, my-mom-will-hate-it names. The entire spectrum! So let's not waste anymore time and get to picking the perfect name for your new dog.
Best Female Chocolate Lab Names
For the good girls.
- Piper
- Harper
- Millie
- Peggy
- Hannah
- Harley
- Madge
- Callie
- Riley
- Angel
- Sadie
- Beth
- Mary
- Ginger
- Daisy
- Buttercup
- Bailey
- Melia
Best Male Chocolate Lab Names
For the fellas who just like to hang out and play ball.
- Gus
- Bert
- Marvin
- Max
- Hank
- Howie
- Roger
- Ricck
- Gary
- Bob
- Morty
- Eric
- Arthur
- Martin
- Charles
- Jimmy
- Sean
- Matthew
- Joe
- Mitch
- Lamar
Lab Names Inspired by Yummy Chocolate Desserts
For the dessert lovers out there with equally sweet pups.
- Brownie
- Cookie
- Mocha
- Chip
- Choco
- Cupcake
- Sweetie Pie
- Mousse
- Blondie
- Sugar
- Honey
- Candy
- Baker
- Snickers
- Crunch
- Kit
- Kat
- Dove
- Tootsie
- Buster
- Croissant
- Doughnut
- Eclair
- Trifle
- Puddin'
- Macaron
- Cake
- Pie
- S'More
- Oreo
- Reese
- Hershey
- Tart
Cute Chocolate Lab Names
For when you want people to say, "awwww" when they meet your chocolate Lab.
- Coco
- Hazel
- Chestnut
- Rosie
- Buddy
- Marley
- Peanut
- Pecan
- Maple
- Mabel
- Fudge
- Biscuit
- Diamond
Funny Chocolate Lab Names
For when you want a smile on your face each time you call your dog.
- Mr. Brown
- Mrs. Brown
- Brick
- Bagel
- Nutso
- Pork Chop
- Captain Khaki
- Courtroom Brown
- Turd
- Beige Bomber
- Nibbles
- Moose
- Sausage
- Ham
Badass Chocolate Lab Names
For dogs who give off action hero vibes.
- Gunner
- Rex
- Grizzly
- Sarge
- Xena
- Butch
- Hunter
- Morpheus
- Duke
- Bandit
- Maverick
- Goose
- Hulk
- Hercules
Best Chocolate Lab Names for Hunting Dogs
If your pup is your hunting companion, these names will have them truly feeling one with nature.
- Bark
- Autumn
- Mud
- Nut
- Acorn
- Log
- Chipmunk
- Squirrel
- Moth
- Shelly
- Mushroom
- Stone
- Birch
- Pinecone
- Bear
- Wolf
- Sandy
- Woody
- Honey
- Branch
- Topaz
- Husk