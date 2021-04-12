120+ Chihuahua Names for Your Sassy Pooch
These pint-sized pups carry big personalities and need a name to match.
Ay, Chihuahua! Part of the toy breed group, Chis, as they are affectionately called, are little guys—weighing just 3–6 pounds and standing 6–9 inches high on average. Despite their small size, these dogs are full of spunk and need a name to match their vibrant personalities.
If you've found a canine companion that can match your sass, let this list of these Chihuahua names serve as inspiration for your new pup's honorific title.
Female Chihuahua Names
Packed with sugar, spice, and everything nice, your little girl Chihuahua isn't just all looks—she has talents, too. Make sure she knows she's the center of attention each time you call out her name.
- Sofia
- Bella
- Emma
- Bebe
- Norah
- Ariel
- Elsa
- Alice
- Ava
- Maya
- Camila
- Vivi
- Selena
- Chloe
- Mia
- Jessie
- Arya
- Jasmine
- Lily
- Melanie
Male Chihuahua Names
Boy Chihuahuas are often oozing with confidence, so a spruced-up name is only fitting for these dapper gentlemen.
- Charles (Charlie for short)
- Edward
- Sebastian
- Henry
- Oliver
- Silas
- Kai
- Noah
- Alejandro
- Finn
- Bruno
- Theo
- Max
- Simba
- Alberto
- Clifford
- Leonardo (Leo)
- George
- Julian
- Hugo
- Diego
RELATED: Clever Names Ideas for Boy Dogs
Cute Chihuahua Names
Your little Chihuahua couldn't be cuter, so give her a name that's just as endearing.
- Princess
- Buttercup
- Snowflake
- Cookie
- Bear
- Clover
- Fluffy
- Teddy
- Poppy
- Cupcake
- Breezy
- Pumpkin
- Lake
- Cubby
- Fuzzy
- Frank
- Dash
- Sparky
- Boots
- Sammy
- Peanut
RELATED: Cute Dog Names for Your Adorable Pup
Funny Chihuahua Names
Imagine calling out "Hulk" or "Nugget" at the dog park and try not to crack a smile!
- Curly
- Moe
- Larry
- Tank
- Waffles
- Spicy
- Bacon
- Peppa
- Squirtle
- Bert
- Ernie
- Dumpling
- Dragon
- Hairy Potter
- Taco
- Tiny Tim
- Colossus
- Tater Tot
Spanish Chihuahua Names and Their Meanings
These dogs, named after the Mexican state of Chihuahua where they were first thought to be found, have been around for hundreds of years. Due to their popularity in Mexico, Chihuahua names derived from the Spanish language spoken there are popular choices for many Chi owners.
- Chico (boy)
- Chica (girl)
- Luna (moon)
- Sol (sun)
- Canela (cinnamon)
- Amor (love)
- Pequeño (small)
- Flor (flower)
- Rosa (rose or pink)
- Rio (river)
- Ángel
- Dulce (candy)
- Perro (dog)
- Mariposa (butterfly)
Disney Chihuahua Names
These Disney dog names make the perfect moniker for any breed, but particularly Chihuahuas with their animated personalities.
- Papi (Beverly Hills Chihuahua)
- Chloe (Beverly Hills Chihuahua)
- Tito (Oliver & Company)
- Pinky (Phineas and Ferb)
- Pluto
- Goofy
- Dodger (Oliver & Company)
- Nana (Peter Pan)
- Max (The Little Mermaid)
- Slinky (Toy Story)
- Copper (The Fox and The Hound)
- Lady (Lady and the Tramp)
- Pongo (101 Dalmatians)
Famous Chihuahua Names Inspired by Celebrity Chis
Us common folks aren't the only ones who love Chihuahuas—these pups have had their names up in lights. Whether it's in movies, TV shows, or on the laps of celebrity icons, these Chihuahuas are known and loved by the masses.
- Bruiser (Legally Blonde)
- Tinkerbell (Paris Hilton's beloved Chi)
- Gidget (from the “¡Yo quiero Taco Bell!" commercials in the 1990s)
- Milly (The world's smallest dog)
- Mojo (Transformers)
- Wheely Willy
- Lily Lu (Happy Chihuahua meme)
- Ren (Ren & Stimpy)
- Mervin (Instagram-famous Chihuahua @mervinthechihuahua)