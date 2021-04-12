120+ Chihuahua Names for Your Sassy Pooch

These pint-sized pups carry big personalities and need a name to match.

Ay, Chihuahua! Part of the toy breed group, Chis, as they are affectionately called, are little guys—weighing just 3–6 pounds and standing 6–9 inches high on average. Despite their small size, these dogs are full of spunk and need a name to match their vibrant personalities.

If you've found a canine companion that can match your sass, let this list of these Chihuahua names serve as inspiration for your new pup's honorific title.

Female Chihuahua Names

Packed with sugar, spice, and everything nice, your little girl Chihuahua isn't just all looks—she has talents, too. Make sure she knows she's the center of attention each time you call out her name.

Sofia

Bella

Emma

Bebe

Norah

Ariel

Elsa

Alice

Ava

Maya

Camila

Vivi

Selena

Chloe

Mia

Jessie

Arya

Jasmine

Lily

Melanie

RELATED: Creative Girl Dog Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Male Chihuahua Names

Boy Chihuahuas are often oozing with confidence, so a spruced-up name is only fitting for these dapper gentlemen.

Charles (Charlie for short)

Edward

Sebastian

Henry

Oliver

Silas

Kai

Noah

Alejandro

Finn

Bruno

Theo

Max

Simba

Alberto

Clifford

Leonardo (Leo)

George

Julian

Hugo

Diego

RELATED: Clever Names Ideas for Boy Dogs

Cute Chihuahua Names

Your little Chihuahua couldn't be cuter, so give her a name that's just as endearing.

Princess

Buttercup

Snowflake

Cookie

Bear

Clover

Fluffy

Teddy

Poppy

Cupcake

Breezy

Pumpkin

Lake

Cubby

Fuzzy

Frank

Dash

Sparky

Boots

Sammy

Peanut

RELATED: Cute Dog Names for Your Adorable Pup

Funny Chihuahua Names

Imagine calling out "Hulk" or "Nugget" at the dog park and try not to crack a smile!

Curly

Moe

Larry

Tank

Waffles

Spicy

Bacon

Peppa

Squirtle

Bert

Ernie

Dumpling

Dragon

Hairy Potter

Taco

Tiny Tim

Colossus

Tater Tot

RELATED: Funny Dog Names for Your Hilarious Pet

Spanish Chihuahua Names and Their Meanings

These dogs, named after the Mexican state of Chihuahua where they were first thought to be found, have been around for hundreds of years. Due to their popularity in Mexico, Chihuahua names derived from the Spanish language spoken there are popular choices for many Chi owners.

Chico (boy)

Chica (girl)

Luna (moon)

Sol (sun)

Canela (cinnamon)

Amor (love)

Pequeño (small)

Flor (flower)

Rosa (rose or pink)

Rio (river)

Ángel

Dulce (candy)

Perro (dog)

Mariposa (butterfly)

Disney Chihuahua Names

These Disney dog names make the perfect moniker for any breed, but particularly Chihuahuas with their animated personalities.

Papi (Beverly Hills Chihuahua)

Chloe (Beverly Hills Chihuahua)

Tito (Oliver & Company)

Pinky (Phineas and Ferb)

Pluto

Goofy

Dodger (Oliver & Company)

Nana (Peter Pan)

Max (The Little Mermaid)

Slinky (Toy Story)

Copper (The Fox and The Hound)

Lady (Lady and the Tramp)

Pongo (101 Dalmatians)

RELATED: Magical Disney Dog Names Perfect for Your Pup

Famous Chihuahua Names Inspired by Celebrity Chis

Us common folks aren't the only ones who love Chihuahuas—these pups have had their names up in lights. Whether it's in movies, TV shows, or on the laps of celebrity icons, these Chihuahuas are known and loved by the masses.