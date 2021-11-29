165 Celebrity Dog Names for Pets Who Are Too Cool for School

You've seen the shirts. "I used to be cool. Now I'm just my dog's snack dealer." "My dog's not spoiled. I'm just well-trained." So it's not too much of a stretch to pick a celebrity dog name that shows who has the real star-power in the family.

If you have a diva for a dog who can't get enough of the spotlight, one of the dog names on this list might be fitting for your pooch. And remember to move your pup's food dish away from the kitchen and closer to the fireplace where paparazzi can't spot them.