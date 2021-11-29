165 Celebrity Dog Names for Pets Who Are Too Cool for School
Have your dog walker text my dog walker, and maybe we’ll talk.
You've seen the shirts. "I used to be cool. Now I'm just my dog's snack dealer." "My dog's not spoiled. I'm just well-trained." So it's not too much of a stretch to pick a celebrity dog name that shows who has the real star-power in the family.
If you have a diva for a dog who can't get enough of the spotlight, one of the dog names on this list might be fitting for your pooch. And remember to move your pup's food dish away from the kitchen and closer to the fireplace where paparazzi can't spot them.
Popular Female Celebrity Dog Names
No guest list required: slip past the velvet ropes in #girlpower style.
- Anya Taylor-Joy
- Constance Wu
- Gal Gadot
- Gabrielle Union
- Jodie Comer
- Sandra Oh
- Emilia Clarke
- Zendaya
- Elizabeth Olsen
- Lupita Nyong'o
- Melissa McCarthy
- Halle Berry
- Meryl Streep
- Zoe Saldana
- Scarlett Johansson
- Priyanka Chopra
Popular Male Celebrity Dog Names
They don't make the pages of People's "Sexiest Man Alive" for nothing.
- Paul Rudd
- Timothée Chalamet
- Daniel Craig
- Anthony Fauci
- Simu Liu
- Michael B. Jordan
- Tom Hanks
- Dev Patel
- Chris Hemsworth
- John Legend
- Keanu Reeves
- Idris Elba
- David Beckham
- Regé-Jean Page
- Henry Cavill
- Benedict Cumberbatch
Names Inspired By Celebrities' Dogs
Only one degree of separation this way!
- Louie (Adele)
- Brutus and Hobbs (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson)
- Winnie and Daisy (Selena Gomez)
- Baxter (Ryan Reynolds)
- Penny and Billie (Blake Lively)
- Olympia (Tony Azevedo)
- Munchie (Beyoncé)
- Little Bruno (Timothy Olyphant)
- Haeng Un Lum (Awkwafina)
- Theo (James Van Der Beek)
- Samba (Alicia Keys)
- Gus (Lee Pace)
- Bubbles (Sophia Vergara)
- Fig (Jonah Hill)
- Shark (Billie Eilish)
- Indo (Will Smith)
- Dexter (Dua Lipa)
- Foxy (Matthew McConaughey)
- Whiskey (Kristen Bell)
- Dora and Tani (Liam Hemsworth)
- Chip (Serena Williams)
- Blanco (Brad Pitt)
- Toulouse (Ariana Grande)
- Sidi (Orlando Bloom)
- Tucker (Charlize Theron)
- Geronimo (Bruno Mars)
- Maui (Ashley Tisdale)
- Finn (Amanda Seyfried)
- King (LeBron James)
Dog Names Inspired by Celebrity Pups from Movies & TV Shows
Want to rule Hollywood? Engrave one of these on your dog tags.
- Winky (Best in Show)
- Cheddar (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
- Bruiser (Legally Blonde)
- Porkchop (Doug)
- Chance and Shadow (Homeward Bound)
- Gromit (Wallace and Gromit)
- Fly (Babe)
- Hooch (Turner and Hooch)
- Buck (Call of the Wild)
- Enzo (The Art of Racing in the Rain)
- Pongo (101 Dalmatians)
- Beethoven (Beethoven)
- Brian (Family Guy)
- Padfoot (Harry Potter)
- Slink (Toy Story)
- Benji (Benji)
- Eddie (Frasier)
- Toto (The Wizard of Oz)
- Spitz (Fantastic Mr. Fox)
- Blue (Blue's Clues)
- Dug (Up)
- Rowlf the Dog (The Muppets)
- Uggie (The Artist)
- Lassie (Lassie)
- Seamus (Finch)
- Asta (The Thin Man)
- Hachi (Hachi: A Dog's Tale)
- Diefenbaker (Due South)
- Frankenweenie (Frankenweenie)
- Wishbone (Wishbone)
- Balto (Balto)
- Oddball (Oddball and the Penguins)
- Einstein (Back to the Future)
- Comet (Full House)
- Buddy (Air Bud)
- Marley (Marley and Me)
- Astro (The Jetsons)
- Nutmeg (Isle of Dogs)
- Gidget (Secret Life of Pets)
- Clifford (Clifford the Big Red Dog)
- Stan (Dog With a Blog)
Celebrity Dog Names Inspired by Insta-Famous Pups
Who's middle name is 'influencer'? Woof.
- Jiff (@jiffpom)
- Doug (@itsdougthepug)
- Maru (@marutaro)
- Loki (@loki)
- Marnie (@marniethedog)
- Kler (@ppteamkler)
- Tucker (@tuckerbudzyn)
- Maddie (@thiswildidea)
- Brodie (@brodiethatdood)
- Harlow (@harlowandsage)
- Tuna (@tunameltsmyheart)
- Aspen (@aspenthemountainpup)
- Maya (@mayapolarbear)
- Manny (@manny_the_frenchie)
- Ella (@thebeandogs)
- Kiba (@aussiekiba)
- Noodle (@showmenoodz )
- Kovu (@kovu.sings)
Funny Celebrity Dog Names
From classic to current, these take center stage to tickle your funny bone.
- Busy
- Trevor
- Zach
- Robin
- Patrice
- Aziz
- Lily
- Eddie
- Tig
- Perez
- Carol
- Tiffany
- Mitch
- Kevin
- Mrs. Maisel
- Gabriel
- Lewis
- Gilda
- Alonzo
- Bo
- Chris
- Whoopi
- Ricky
- Kristin
- Jerry
- Ilana
- Paul
- Hannibal
- Ali
- Wanda
- Steve
- Hannah
- Maz
Celebrity Dog Names Inspired By Human Co-Stars in Dog Movies
And who usually gets top billing? Yeah. Those two-legged hangers-on.
- Channing (Tatum, starring in Dog)
- Harrison (Ford, starring in Call of the Wild)
- Miley (Cyrus, starring in Bolt)
- Milo (Ventimiglia, starring in The Art of Racing in Rain)
- Gabriel, Megan, or Kunal (Bateman, Fox, and Nayyar, starring in Think Like a Dog)
- Willem (Dafoe, starring in Togo)
- Parker (Posey, starring in Best in Show)