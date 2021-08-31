150 Cartoon Dog Names for Your Goofy Sidekick
Is your playful pup more of a Scooby or a Snoopy?
Searching for a dog name that is creative, playful, and nostalgic? Look no further than your childhood favorite—cartoons! No matter where you look, animated characters from movies, TV shows, or comic strips can provide the perfect name inspiration for your new, fun-loving friend!
Disney Cartoon Names for Dogs
From heroic animated dogs to imaginary friends and princesses, try one of these names inspired by classic Disney characters.
- Bolt, the German shepherd from Bolt
- Chief, the Irish wolfhound from The Fox and the Hound
- Copper, the basset hound from The Fox and the Hound
- Dug, the golden retriever from Up
- Dodger, from Oliver and Company
- Francis, the bulldog from Oliver and Company
- Georgette, the poodle from Oliver and Company
- Tito, the Chihuahua from Oliver and Company
- Goofy, the Disney icon
- Lady, a cocker spaniel from Lady and the Tramp
- Tramp, from Lady and the Tramp
- Patch, from 101 Dalmatians
- Rolly, from 101 Dalmatians
- Perdita, from 101 Dalmatians
- Pongo, from 101 Dalmatians
- Nana, from Peter Pan
- Percy, the pug from Pocahontas
- Slink, the dachshund-shaped slinky toy from Toy Story
- Boo, from Monsters, Inc.
- Bing Bong, from Inside Out
- Marlin, from Finding Nemo
- Merida, from Brave
- Remy, from Ratatouille
- Alice, from Alice in Wonderland
- Bambi, from Bambi
- Baymax, from Big Hero 6
- Lilo, from Lilo & Stitch
- Stitch, from Lilo & Stitch
- Moana, from Moana
- Simba, from The Lion King
- Pooh, from Winnie the Pooh
- Chip, from Beauty and the Beast
- Smee, from Peter Pan
- Thumper, from Bambi
- Luca, from Luca
Famous Cartoon Dog Names
These name ideas based on famous cartoon dogs make timeless options that will be recognized across generations.
- Odie, from Garfield
- Blue, from Blue's Clues
- Spike, from Rugrats
- Santa's Little Helper, from The Simpsons
- Scooby-Doo
- Brian, from Family Guy
- Snoopy, from Peanuts
- Max, from How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
- Clifford, from Clifford, the Big Red Dog
- Astro, from The Jetsons
- Balto
- Pluto
- Underdog
- Huckleberry Hound
- Gromit, from Wallace & Gromit
Cartoon Network Dog Names
Cartoon Network is home to some of the most memorable characters of all time. Choose one of these iconic cartoon characters from your favorite show.
- Billy, from The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy
- Courage, from Courage the Cowardly Dog
- Finn, from Adventure Time
- Bubblegum, from Adventure Time
- Marceline, from Adventure Time
- Jake, from Adventure Time
- Connie, from Steven Universe
- Peridot, from Steven Universe
- Garnet, from Steven Universe
- Lapis Lazuli, from Steven Universe
- Bugs Bunny, from Looney Toons
- Dexter, from Dexter's Laboratory
- Ed, from Ed, Edd n Eddy
- Tom, from Tom and Jerry
- Jerry, from Tom and Jerry
- Mandy, from The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy
- Ice Bear, from We Bare Bears
- Ben, from Ben 10
- Stewie, from Family Guy
- Rigby, from The Regular Show
- Mordecai, from The Regular Show
- Bloo, from Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends
- Raven, from Teen Titans
- Starfire, from Teen Titans
- Kuki, from Codename: Kids Next Door
- Jack, from Samurai Jack
- Chowder, from Chowder
RELATED: 190 Cool Names for Your New Dog
Animated Movie Dog Names
Instead of a TV show character, maybe you're looking for some more long-form inspiration. Choose a name inspired by one of these animated characters from a movie.
- Ducky, from The Land Before Time
- Spike, from The Land Before Time
- Petrie, from The Land Before Time
- Cera, from The Land Before Time
- Totoro, from My Neighbor Totoro
- Moro, from Princess Mononoke
- Yubaba, from Spirited Away
- Chihiro, from Spirited Away
- Haku, from Spirited Away
- Nausicaa, from Nausicaa Of The Valley of the Wind
- Howl, from Howl's Moving Castle
- Calcifer, from Howl's Moving Castle
- Dola, from Laputa: Castle in the Sky
- Ponyo, from Ponyo
- Jiro, from The Wind Rises
- Jiji, from Kiki's Delivery Service
- Kiki, from Kiki's Delivery Service
- Hiccup, from How to Train Your Dragon
- Hazel, from Watership Down
- Coraline, from Coraline
- Rocky, from Chicken Run
- Ginger, from Chicken Run
- Shrek, from Shrek
- Fiona, from Shrek
- Arrietty, from The Secret World of Arrietty
- Homily, from The Secret World of Arrietty
Cartoon Names for Girl Dogs
Find the perfect name for the heroine of your heart!
- Pebbles, from The Flintstones
- Kim, from Kim Possible
- Katara, from Avatar the Last Airbender
- Daria, from Daria
- Libby, from Jimmy Neutron
- Sandy, from SpongeBob SquarePants
- Bubbles, from The Powerpuff Girls
- Blossom, from The Powerpuff Girls
- Buttercup, from The Powerpuff Girls
- Suki, from Avatar the Last Airbender
- Velma, from Scooby Doo
- Daphne, from Scooby Doo
- Azula, from Avatar the Last Airbender
- Toph, from Avatar the Last Airbender
- Korra, from The Legend of Korra
- Cleo, from Heathcliff
- Lucy, from Peanuts
- Patty, from Peanuts
- Sally, from Peanuts
- Rosie, from The Jetsons
- Jenny, from Inspector Gadget
- Jem, from Jem and the Holograms
- Petunia, from Looney Tunes
- Olive, from Popeye the Sailor
- Angelica, from Rugrats
- Tuca, from Tuca and Bertie
Boy Cartoon Dog Names
One of these cartoon names is sure to be the perfect fit for your playful boy dog!
- Alvin, from Alvin and the Chipmunks
- Diego, from Dora the Explorer
- Casper, from Casper the Friendly Ghost
- Raphael, from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Shaggy, from Scooby Doo
- Zuko, from Avatar the Last Airbender
- Sokka, from Avatar the Last Airbender
- Appa, from Avatar the Last Airbender
- Momo, from Avatar the Last Airbender
- Linus, from Peanuts
- Woodstock, from Peanuts
- Elroy, from The Jetsons
- Dewey, from DuckTales
- Huey, from DuckTales
- Louie, from DuckTales
- Marvin, from Looney Tunes
- Bart, from The Simpsons
- Gonzo, from Muppet Babies
- Dennis, from Dennis the Menace
RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs