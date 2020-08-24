260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs

Searching for the perfect name for your male dog? Scroll through this A-to-Z list of boy dog names to find one that fits your dog to a T.

Naming your boy dog can be an intimidating task. You want to capture his personality and spunk, but also give him a creative, unique or cute name—and one that won't embarrass you (or him) when you call out for him at the dog park.

The good news: You can take your time and get to know your boy dog before deciding on his moniker—there's no law, after all, that you have to give your dog a name within the first 24 hours. Does your boy dog remind you of a TV or movie character? You could name him after your favorite sidekick, villain, or hero. Is he eager to please? There are plenty of good-boy dog names to choose from. His special markings might point to a unique boy dog name that's as one-of-a-kind as his looks.

When choosing a name for your dog, you'll want to steer clear of names that sound similar to cues such as sit, stay, down, fetch, and others words you might use and expect your pup to respond.

In the end, there are no rules for naming your male dog (unless you plan to register your pup with the AKC). Social expectations around naming a pet are much more relaxed than those around naming a child. Search this A-to-Z list of boy dog names for inspiration or as a starting point for a family brainstorming session. You'll land on the perfect name for your boy dog in no time.

black and tan dachshund running with ball in his mouth Dachshunds are playful by nature but also love a good snuggle.

Boy Dog Names that Start with A

Ace

Alfie

Andy

Archie

Arlo

Artie

Asher

Atari

Atlas

August

Boy Dog Names that Start with B

Bailey

Banjo

Barry

Baxter

Benji

Blue

Bozo

Bruno

Buddy

Buster

Boy Dog Names that Start with C

Carl

Casanova

Cash

Champ

Charlie

Chester

Cletis

Clyde

Como

Cooper

Boy Dog Names that Start with D

Dallas

Dash

Denver

Denzel

Deputy

Dexter

Diesel

Digger

Dude

Duke

Boy Dog Names that Start with E

Earl

East

Edgar

Edison

Edward

Einstein

Eliot

Ember

Enzo

Ezra

Boy Dog Names that Start with F

Falcon

Fargo

Fidget

Fletcher

Flynn

Floyd

Forest

Frank

Fred

Frodo

Boy Dog Names that Start with G

Gabe

Galant

Gandolf

Gary

George

Ghost

Gino

Gregory

Gumby

Gus

Boy Dog Names that Start with H

Hades

Hank

Hansen

Harley

Harry

Hector

Henry

Hickory

Hugo

Hulk

tand and white french bulldog being held by man

Boy Dog Names that Start with I

Ian

Ibis

Idris

Iggy

Igor

Ike

Ink

Inman

Isaac

Ivan

Boy Dog Names that Start with J

Jack

Jagger

Jake

Jasper

Jax

Jerry

Jet

Joey

Julius

Jupiter

Boy Dog Names that Start with K

Kai

Kalypso

Kennedy

Kevin

King

Kirby

Kobe

Kody

Kona

Kool

Boy Dog Names that Start with L

Land

Lane

Larry

Lester

Levi

Logan

Lincoln

Loki

Luca

Lucky

Boy Dog Names that Start with M

Mack

Major

Marcus

Marlo

Marshall

Maverick

Maximus

Mickey

Milo

Murphy

Boy Dog Names that Start with N

Nash

Nate

Ned

Nelson

Nemo

Neo

Newton

Nico

Noah

North

Boy Dog Names that Start with O

Oakley

Obi

Oden

Ollie

Oreo

Orion

Oscar

Oslo

Otis

Ozzie

Boy Dog Names that Start with P

Pablo

Paco

Parker

Peanut

Pepper

Peyton

Phoenix

Picasso

Pongo

Prince

Boy Dog Names that Start with Q

Quaker

Quarantine

Quartz

Quatro

Quentin

Quest

Quigley

Quincy

Quinn

Quirk

Boy Dog Names that Start with R

Radio

Ralph

Reece

Riley

Ringo

Robin

Rocket

Rocky

Roman

Rooster

english bulldog lying on rug on his side

Boy Dog Names that Start with S

Sabin

Santana

Scout

Shadow

Skippy

Smalls

South

Sparky

Starsky

Steve

Boy Dog Names that Start with T

Tack

Tank

Terry

Tex

Theo

Tiger

Titan

Toby

Tony

Trevor

Boy Dog Names that Start with U

Uber

Udin

Ulrich

Umbro

Uncle

Uno

Upton

Urban

Uris

Utah

Boy Dog Names that Start with V

Vader

Valant

Valarian

Valor

Van

Vector

Venture

Victor

Vinnie

Vito

Boy Dog Names that Start with W

Wags

Wallace

Walter

Wander

Warrior

Watts

West

Willy

Wishbone

Wyatt

Boy Dog Names that Start with X

X-Ray

Xador

Xander

Xavier

Xenon

Xerxes

Xian

Ximenes

Xirus

Xylo

Boy Dog Names that Start with Y

Yak

Yale

Yancy

Yang

Yaris

Yearly

Yeller

Yeti

Yodel

Yukon

Boy Dog Names that Start with Z