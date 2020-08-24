260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs

Searching for the perfect name for your male dog? Scroll through this A-to-Z list of boy dog names to find one that fits your dog to a T.

By Lacey Howard and Madison Pincombe Updated October 22, 2021
Advertisement

Naming your boy dog can be an intimidating task. You want to capture his personality and spunk, but also give him a creative, unique or cute name—and one that won't embarrass you (or him) when you call out for him at the dog park.

The good news: You can take your time and get to know your boy dog before deciding on his moniker—there's no law, after all, that you have to give your dog a name within the first 24 hours. Does your boy dog remind you of a TV or movie character? You could name him after your favorite sidekick, villain, or hero. Is he eager to please? There are plenty of good-boy dog names to choose from. His special markings might point to a unique boy dog name that's as one-of-a-kind as his looks.

When choosing a name for your dog, you'll want to steer clear of names that sound similar to cues such as sit, stay, down, fetch, and others words you might use and expect your pup to respond.

In the end, there are no rules for naming your male dog (unless you plan to register your pup with the AKC). Social expectations around naming a pet are much more relaxed than those around naming a child. Search this A-to-Z list of boy dog names for inspiration or as a starting point for a family brainstorming session. You'll land on the perfect name for your boy dog in no time.

Dachshunds are playful by nature but also love a good snuggle.
| Credit: Belive / Getty

Boy Dog Names that Start with A

  • Ace
  • Alfie
  • Andy
  • Archie
  • Arlo
  • Artie
  • Asher
  • Atari
  • Atlas
  • August

Boy Dog Names that Start with B

  • Bailey
  • Banjo
  • Barry
  • Baxter
  • Benji
  • Blue
  • Bozo
  • Bruno
  • Buddy
  • Buster

RELATED: 127 of the Best Dog Names That Start With B

Boy Dog Names that Start with C

  • Carl
  • Casanova
  • Cash
  • Champ
  • Charlie
  • Chester
  • Cletis
  • Clyde
  • Como
  • Cooper

Boy Dog Names that Start with D

  • Dallas
  • Dash
  • Denver
  • Denzel
  • Deputy
  • Dexter
  • Diesel
  • Digger
  • Dude
  • Duke

Boy Dog Names that Start with E

  • Earl
  • East
  • Edgar
  • Edison
  • Edward
  • Einstein
  • Eliot
  • Ember
  • Enzo
  • Ezra

Boy Dog Names that Start with F

  • Falcon
  • Fargo
  • Fidget
  • Fletcher
  • Flynn
  • Floyd
  • Forest
  • Frank
  • Fred
  • Frodo

Boy Dog Names that Start with G

  • Gabe
  • Galant
  • Gandolf
  • Gary
  • George
  • Ghost
  • Gino
  • Gregory
  • Gumby
  • Gus

 Boy Dog Names that Start with H

  • Hades
  • Hank
  • Hansen
  • Harley
  • Harry
  • Hector
  • Henry
  • Hickory
  • Hugo
  • Hulk
Credit: Getty

Boy Dog Names that Start with I

  • Ian
  • Ibis
  • Idris
  • Iggy
  • Igor
  • Ike
  • Ink
  • Inman
  • Isaac
  • Ivan

 Boy Dog Names that Start with J

  • Jack
  • Jagger
  • Jake
  • Jasper
  • Jax
  • Jerry
  • Jet
  • Joey
  • Julius
  • Jupiter

Boy Dog Names that Start with K

  • Kai
  • Kalypso
  • Kennedy
  • Kevin
  • King
  • Kirby
  • Kobe
  • Kody
  • Kona
  • Kool

RELATED: 150 Funny Dog Names for Your Hilarious Pet

Boy Dog Names that Start with L

  • Land
  • Lane
  • Larry
  • Lester
  • Levi
  • Logan
  • Lincoln
  • Loki
  • Luca
  • Lucky

Boy Dog Names that Start with M

  • Mack
  • Major
  • Marcus
  • Marlo
  • Marshall
  • Maverick
  • Maximus
  • Mickey
  • Milo
  • Murphy

Boy Dog Names that Start with N

  • Nash
  • Nate
  • Ned
  • Nelson
  • Nemo
  • Neo
  • Newton
  • Nico
  • Noah
  • North

Boy Dog Names that Start with O

  • Oakley
  • Obi
  • Oden
  • Ollie
  • Oreo
  • Orion
  • Oscar
  • Oslo
  • Otis
  • Ozzie

Boy Dog Names that Start with P

  • Pablo
  • Paco
  • Parker
  • Peanut
  • Pepper
  • Peyton
  • Phoenix
  • Picasso
  • Pongo
  • Prince

Boy Dog Names that Start with Q

  • Quaker
  • Quarantine
  • Quartz
  • Quatro
  • Quentin
  • Quest
  • Quigley
  • Quincy
  • Quinn
  • Quirk

Boy Dog Names that Start with R

  • Radio
  • Ralph
  • Reece
  • Riley
  • Ringo
  • Robin
  • Rocket
  • Rocky
  • Roman
  • Rooster
Credit: Getty

Boy Dog Names that Start with S

  • Sabin 
  • Santana
  • Scout
  • Shadow
  • Skippy
  • Smalls 
  • South
  • Sparky
  • Starsky
  • Steve

Boy Dog Names that Start with T

  • Tack
  • Tank
  • Terry
  • Tex
  • Theo
  • Tiger
  • Titan
  • Toby
  • Tony
  • Trevor

RELATED: 140 Tough Dog Names for Your Athletic, Adventurous Pup

Boy Dog Names that Start with U

  • Uber
  • Udin
  • Ulrich
  • Umbro
  • Uncle
  • Uno
  • Upton
  • Urban
  • Uris
  • Utah

Boy Dog Names that Start with V

  • Vader
  • Valant
  • Valarian
  • Valor
  • Van
  • Vector
  • Venture
  • Victor
  • Vinnie
  • Vito

Boy Dog Names that Start with W

  • Wags
  • Wallace
  • Walter
  • Wander
  • Warrior
  • Watts
  • West
  • Willy
  • Wishbone
  • Wyatt

Boy Dog Names that Start with X

  • X-Ray
  • Xador
  • Xander
  • Xavier
  • Xenon
  • Xerxes
  • Xian
  • Ximenes
  • Xirus
  • Xylo

Boy Dog Names that Start with Y

  • Yak
  • Yale
  • Yancy
  • Yang
  • Yaris
  • Yearly
  • Yeller
  • Yeti
  • Yodel
  • Yukon

Boy Dog Names that Start with Z

  • Zander
  • Zeal
  • Zeke
  • Zero
  • Zeus
  • Ziggy
  • ZigZag
  • Zippo
  • Zoom
  • Zorro

RELATED: 180+ Unusual Dog Names for Your Remarkable Pup

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com