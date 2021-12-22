160+ Best Boston Terrier Names for Your Dapper Dog
From classic to classy, here are dozens of Boston terrier names to help find the perfect fit for your posh pup.
With their trademark tuxedos, Boston terriers are often the best-dressed dogs around. Help your new furry friend ride in style with a fancy name befitting the breed, or make your pup the punchline with an amusing alias to fit his personality. From the Boston-based "Liberty" to the bereaved butler "Wadsworth" from Clue, this list of Boston terrier names has a little something for everyone—even the brindle Boston terrier's more casual coat.
Female Boston Terrier Names
It's a girl! Designer digs and Disney are a few sources of inspiration to get started with when looking for a girl Boston terrier name.
- Armani
- Minnie
- Lottie
- Bonnie
- Kiki
- Liberty
- Roxy
- Alexa
- Alice
- Cleo
- Lolo
- Pepper
- Piper
- Harley
- Isabella
- Mae
- Lucy
- Maisie
- Isla
- Sweetie
- Tilly
- Chloe
- Maddie
- Harper
- Matilda
- Lizzie
- Rosa
- Maya
- Margarita
- Camila
- Sakura
Male Boston Terrier Names
Since they're already dressed for the occasion, boy Boston terrier names give off a gentlemanly vibe so nobody doubts who's the good boy.
- Ike
- Hugo
- Boss
- Clark
- Bingo
- Rhett
- Louis
- Petey
- Jax
- Jones
- Reginald
- Richie
- Rookie
- Clark
- Sherlock
- Bandit
- Clyde
- Pinocchio
- Bishop
- Buddy
- Benedict
- Ace
- Lionel
- Ozzie
- Winston
- Wilbur
- Clancy
- Bruno
- Roscoe
- Rudy
- Mickie
- Meeko
- Doc
Cute Boston Terrier Names
If you can't pass by your Boston terrier pup without giving her cheeks a pinch or posting a quick pic to Instagram, you might as well fully succumb to her cuteness and name her as such.
- Sox
- Mittens
- Bootsie
- Spot
- Toto
- Tiny
- Baby
- Elf
- Pixie
- Scooter
- Skippy
- Puffin
- Pip
- Runt
- Twinkie
- Bean
- Snookie
- Honey
Funny Boston Terrier Names
With their characteristic big ears, beloved bug eyes, and itty bitty bodies, sometimes you can't help but poke fun at your new furry friend—a silly name is only fitting.
- Shorty
- Bond—James Bond
- Paul Revere
- Moo
- Charlie Chaplin
- Jeeves
- Dumbo
- Earl Grey
- Skunk
- Banjo
- Dodo
- Bilbo
Brindle Boston Terrier Names
That striped coat means it's Casual Friday every day for brindle dogs.
- Tiger
- Fleck
- Leo
- Gizmo
- Sampson
- Tito
- Titan
- Alfie
- Stripes
- Zebra
- Tabby
- Vector
Black and White Boston Terrier Names
The classic color combo deserves a few candidates for your consideration.
- Tux
- Oreo
- Panda
- Domino
- Penguin
- Checkers
- Bullseye
- Pongo
- Orca
- Snoopy
- Dice
- Spade
Cool Boston Terrier Names
If your pup's dressed to the nines, but he's really a 10, he needs a nifty namesake—he's got a reputation to withhold afterall.
- Bowser
- Dasher
- Prince
- Sinatra
- Judge
- Simone
- Ralph Lauren
- Batman
- General
- Bruin
- Celtic
- Bullet
- Jaws
- Bones
- Bruiser
- Elvis
- Dash
- Diamond
- Pearl
- Rebel
- Rizzo
Famous Boston Terrier Names
For pups who are red carpet ready, Boston terrier influencer-inspired names can help your dog take center stage.
- Buster (@bostonterrierpuppy)
- Maggie (@maggielovesorbit)
- Toby (@tobythegentleman)
- Hawk (@bologna_hawk)
- Mac (@macdotbostonterriers)
- Dottie (@macdotbostonterriers)
- Olive (@olive.and.gus)
- Kona (@kona_the_boston)
- Pokey (@petitepokey)
- Watson (@watsup.with.watson)
- Gatsby (@gatsby_boston_terrier)
- Chopper (@chopperthebikerdog)
- Stubby (throwback to Sgt. Stubby who famously served in WWI!)
Unique Boston Terrier Names
Names last for life, so secure your pup's elite status with a special name her Boston terrier besties will be jealous of.
- Emperor
- Empress
- Blackjack
- Beetlejuice
- Wadsworth
- Clooney
- Lipton
- Hotch
- Bullwinkle
- Spielberg
- Harlequin