160+ Best Boston Terrier Names for Your Dapper Dog

From classic to classy, here are dozens of Boston terrier names to help find the perfect fit for your posh pup.

By Ashley Flaws December 22, 2021
Advertisement

With their trademark tuxedos, Boston terriers are often the best-dressed dogs around. Help your new furry friend ride in style with a fancy name befitting the breed, or make your pup the punchline with an amusing alias to fit his personality. From the Boston-based "Liberty" to the bereaved butler "Wadsworth" from Clue, this list of Boston terrier names has a little something for everyone—even the brindle Boston terrier's more casual coat.

Female Boston Terrier Names

It's a girl! Designer digs and Disney are a few sources of inspiration to get started with when looking for a girl Boston terrier name.

  • Armani
  • Minnie
  • Lottie
  • Bonnie
  • Kiki
  • Liberty
  • Roxy
  • Alexa
  • Alice
  • Cleo
  • Lolo
  • Pepper
  • Piper
  • Harley
  • Isabella
  • Mae
  • Lucy
  • Maisie
  • Isla
  • Sweetie
  • Tilly
  • Chloe
  • Maddie
  • Harper
  • Matilda
  • Lizzie
  • Rosa
  • Maya
  • Margarita
  • Camila
  • Sakura

RELATED: 240 Creative Girl Dog Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Male Boston Terrier Names

Since they're already dressed for the occasion, boy Boston terrier names give off a gentlemanly vibe so nobody doubts who's the good boy.

  • Ike
  • Hugo
  • Boss
  • Clark
  • Bingo
  • Rhett
  • Louis
  • Petey
  • Jax
  • Jones
  • Reginald
  • Richie
  • Rookie
  • Clark
  • Sherlock
  • Bandit
  • Clyde
  • Pinocchio
  • Bishop
  • Buddy
  • Benedict
  • Ace
  • Lionel
  • Ozzie
  • Winston
  • Wilbur
  • Clancy
  • Bruno
  • Roscoe
  • Rudy
  • Mickie
  • Meeko
  • Doc

RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs

Cute Boston Terrier Names

If you can't pass by your Boston terrier pup without giving her cheeks a pinch or posting a quick pic to Instagram, you might as well fully succumb to her cuteness and name her as such.

  • Sox
  • Mittens
  • Bootsie
  • Spot
  • Toto
  • Tiny
  • Baby
  • Elf
  • Pixie
  • Scooter
  • Skippy
  • Puffin
  • Pip
  • Runt
  • Twinkie
  • Bean
  • Snookie
  • Honey

RELATED: 150 Cute Dog Names for Your Adorable Pup

Funny Boston Terrier Names

With their characteristic big ears, beloved bug eyes, and itty bitty bodies, sometimes you can't help but poke fun at your new furry friend—a silly name is only fitting.

  • Shorty
  • Bond—James Bond
  • Paul Revere
  • Moo
  • Charlie Chaplin
  • Jeeves
  • Dumbo
  • Earl Grey
  • Skunk
  • Banjo
  • Dodo
  • Bilbo
Credit: Lisa5201 / Getty

RELATED: 150 Funny Dog Names for Your Hilarious Pet

Brindle Boston Terrier Names

That striped coat means it's Casual Friday every day for brindle dogs.

  • Tiger
  • Fleck
  • Leo
  • Gizmo
  • Sampson
  • Tito
  • Titan
  • Alfie
  • Stripes
  • Zebra
  • Tabby
  • Vector

Black and White Boston Terrier Names

The classic color combo deserves a few candidates for your consideration.

  • Tux
  • Oreo
  • Panda
  • Domino
  • Penguin
  • Checkers
  • Bullseye
  • Pongo
  • Orca
  • Snoopy
  • Dice
  • Spade

RELATED: 118 of the Best Black-and-White Dog Names for Your Dual-Toned Pup

Cool Boston Terrier Names

If your pup's dressed to the nines, but he's really a 10, he needs a nifty namesake—he's got a reputation to withhold afterall.

  • Bowser
  • Dasher
  • Prince
  • Sinatra
  • Judge
  • Simone
  • Ralph Lauren
  • Batman
  • General
  • Bruin
  • Celtic
  • Bullet
  • Jaws
  • Bones
  • Bruiser
  • Elvis
  • Dash
  • Diamond
  • Pearl
  • Rebel
  • Rizzo

RELATED: 190 Cool Names for Your New Dog

Famous Boston Terrier Names

For pups who are red carpet ready, Boston terrier influencer-inspired names can help your dog take center stage.

  • Buster (@bostonterrierpuppy)
  • Maggie (@maggielovesorbit)
  • Toby (@tobythegentleman)
  • Hawk (@bologna_hawk)
  • Mac (@macdotbostonterriers)
  • Dottie (@macdotbostonterriers)
  • Olive (@olive.and.gus)
  • Kona (@kona_the_boston)
  • Pokey (@petitepokey)
  • Watson (@watsup.with.watson)
  • Gatsby (@gatsby_boston_terrier)
  • Chopper (@chopperthebikerdog)
  • Stubby (throwback to Sgt. Stubby who famously served in WWI!)

RELATED: 150+ Famous Dog Names for your Prestigious Pup

Unique Boston Terrier Names

Names last for life, so secure your pup's elite status with a special name her Boston terrier besties will be jealous of.

  • Emperor
  • Empress
  • Blackjack
  • Beetlejuice
  • Wadsworth
  • Clooney
  • Lipton
  • Hotch
  • Bullwinkle
  • Spielberg
  • Harlequin

RELATED: 150 Unique Dog Names that are as One-of-a-Kind as Your Pup

© Copyright Daily Paws. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com