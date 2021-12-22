160+ Best Boston Terrier Names for Your Dapper Dog

With their trademark tuxedos, Boston terriers are often the best-dressed dogs around. Help your new furry friend ride in style with a fancy name befitting the breed, or make your pup the punchline with an amusing alias to fit his personality. From the Boston-based "Liberty" to the bereaved butler "Wadsworth" from Clue, this list of Boston terrier names has a little something for everyone—even the brindle Boston terrier's more casual coat.