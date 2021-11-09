180 Border Collie Names for Your Smarty-Pants Pup

These clever herding dogs can probably do your taxes, direct traffic, and bake a batch of cookies at the same time if they wanted to.

By Haley McShane November 09, 2021
Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Rundle / EyeEm / Adobe Stock

Everyone knows border collies are super smart and loyal dogs and their friendly nature will steal your heart very quickly. Once you've got your heart set on adopting one of these dogs into your family, the next step is the most important—picking the perfect name.

And choosing a name for your furry friend is no easy task. You want to pick a memorable moniker that is distinctive and lets your dog's personality shine through. Luckily, our list will help you round up the perfect name for your brilliant border collie buddy.

Female Border Collie Names

If girl boss energy were personified as a dog breed, it would definitely be a border collie.

  • Lady
  • Bella
  • Lucy
  • Abby
  • Daisy
  • Sadie
  • Maggie
  • Willow
  • Lily
  • Una
  • Ruby
  • Sophie
  • Ivy
  • Jessie
  • Kiki
  • Nova
  • Violet
  • Piper
  • Quinn
  • Cleo
  • Brooklyn
  • Zoe

Male Border Collie Names

Your boy border collie is a spiffy dude, so he deserves a spiffy name to match that dapper personality.

  • Finn
  • Bruno
  • Tucker
  • Buddy
  • Rocco
  • Benny
  • Miles
  • Scout
  • Zeus
  • Toby
  • Duke
  • Bo
  • Joey
  • Rocket
  • Ollie
  • Ace
  • Comet
  • Peanut
  • Chance
  • Andre
  • Max

Unusual Border Collie Names

Sometimes, the best names for your border collie are the unusual ones. What canine lover doesn't appreciate a good story behind their pup's name?

  • Mazie
  • Lolli
  • Ari
  • Katniss
  • Peeta
  • Juliette
  • Seraphina
  • Berkley
  • Titan
  • Banjo
  • Jude
  • Jewel
  • Kiko
  • Leela
  • Gibson
  • Bean
  • Beethoven
  • Jaser
  • Arizona
  • Zola
  • Bucky
  • Cairo
  • Roman
  • Claudette
  • Bluebell
  • Iris
  • Shasta
  • Mare

Cute Border Collie Names

Every dog parent knows their pet is the sweetest on the block. With these cute names, your border collie will have all your neighbors saying "awwwww!"

  • Mimi
  • Paris
  • Buffy
  • Daphne
  • Angel
  • Pepper
  • Sugar
  • Bella
  • Cupcake
  • Opal
  • Winnie
  • Lucky
  • Josie
  • Penny
  • Gus
  • Dusty
  • Andy
  • Cookie
  • Scooby
  • Ember
  • Fluffy
  • Teddy

Red and White Border Collie Names

With fur this color, your border collie will be getting pets from everyone she passes on her walk.

  • Foxy
  • Autumn
  • Blaze
  • Chili
  • Magnolia
  • Rusty
  • Apple
  • Pippy
  • Elmo
  • Sparky
  • Valentine
  • Auburn
  • Ariel
  • Brandy
  • Scarlett
  • Patches
  • Bean
  • Topaz

Black and White Border Collie Names

There's no gray area here—these names for black and white border collies are beyond adorable.

  • Spot
  • Domino
  • Inky
  • Dice
  • Patches
  • Elvis
  • Tiger
  • Zorro
  • Cruella
  • Harley
  • Oreo
  • Badger
  • Onyx
  • Panda
  • Marble
  • Bear

Famous Border Collie Names From Movies and TV Shows

Lassie will always hold a special place in our hearts. In honor of the hero dog herself, here are some other Hollywood-inspired names for border collies.

  • Fly
  • Jessie
  • Maui
  • Bandit
  • Rex
  • Nana
  • Murray
  • Wishbone
  • Bud
  • Hachiko
  • Marley
  • Lady
  • Hooch
  • Marmaduke
  • Bruiser
  • Benji
  • Winn-Dixie
  • Bolt
  • Frankenweenie

Brown Border Collie Names

We'll admit making this particular list made us hungry. But if you'd rather not name your pup after a delicious dessert, there are plenty of brown border collie names inspired by nature like Sandy, Leaf, or Buckeye, for instance.

  • Reeses
  • Hazel
  • Aspen
  • Hershey
  • Cocoa
  • Fudge
  • Pebbles
  • Buster
  • Kona
  • Honey
  • Mocha
  • Bear
  • Nugget
  • Cinnamon
  • Chewy
  • Brownie
  • S'mores
  • Toffee

One-Syllable Border Collie Names

Sometimes, it's best to keep things short and sweet. These one-syllable border collie names do just that! An added bonus? Short names make training your dog a breeze, since they're easier to recall.

  • Abe
  • Fawn
  • Thor
  • Jake
  • Claire
  • Belle
  • Spike
  • Champ
  • Lou
  • Beau
  • Rose
  • Tess
  • Kit

