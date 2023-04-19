Bluey Dog Names: 70 Names Inspired by the Hit Australian Cartoon
If you've been inspired to take home your own real-life Bluey or Bingo, it's handy to have this list of Bluey dog names.
The hit Australian cartoon centers on Bluey, a 7-year-old Australian cattle dog and her family. Millions of children, parents, and childless Millennials enjoy the show's lessons, wry humor, and jaunty music. It may even inspire some of us to bring a heeler puppy home—though you should really think about it first.
Regardless of your puppy's breed, Bluey provides plenty of inspiration for naming your new addition. Have an insistent, loud pup? Muffin. A proper, fit chow chow? Wendy. A Labrador retriever always down for an activity or game? Pat. Just, please, don't name your dog after Unicorse. Or Chattermax for that matter.
From the Heeler family to Bluey and Bingo's cadre of friends, surely there's a name on this list fit for your new puppy. If not, we've got a list of names from the opposite side of the TV spectrum.
Heeler Family Dog Names
Most of Bluey's episodes focus on the Heeler family, primarily games with Bluey, Bingo, and their parents—who really, really commit to the bit.
- Bluey
- Bingo
- Chilli
- Bandit
- Muffin
- Socks
- Stripe
- Trixie
- Radley
- Nana
- Bob
Bluey's Friends' Names
Bluey and Bingo are blessed with so many friends. Together, they play and learn valuable life lessons—like how small dogs can still make a big difference.
- Chloe
- Coco
- Mackenzie
- Honey
- Lucky
- Chucky
- Jack
- Rusty
- Indy
- Snickers
- Jean Luc
- Buddy
- Winton
- Missy
- Lila
- Pom Pom
- Judo
- Winnie
Names of Adult Characters in Bluey
These are the neighbors, relatives, and Bluey's parents' friends who often find themselves in the center of some very, very involved games of pretend.
- Pat
- Janelle
- Wendy
- Calypso
- Frisky
- Doreen
- Mort
- Brandy
- Rocko
- Alfie
- Fido
Names Inspired by Bluey's Toys and Games
This is for the people who love any episode featuring the Grannies.
- Chattermax
- Floppy
- Unicorse
- Shaun
- Bartleby
- Agatha
- Poppy
- Gray Dancer
- Chickenrat
- Rita
- Janet
- Boopsie
- Bumpy
- Glenda
- Pavlova
- Tina
- Turtleboy
- Jerry Lee
Names of Bluey Actors
If you really relate to the work of a specific actor on the show, this part of the list is for you. (It even includes a few of the famous guest stars.)
- Melanie
- David
- Rico
- Brad
- Myf
- Meg
- Melanie
- Joff
- Lin-Manuel
- Robert
- Natalie
- Eva