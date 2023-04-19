If you've been inspired to take home your own real-life Bluey or Bingo, it's handy to have this list of Bluey dog names.

The hit Australian cartoon centers on Bluey, a 7-year-old Australian cattle dog and her family. Millions of children, parents, and childless Millennials enjoy the show's lessons, wry humor, and jaunty music. It may even inspire some of us to bring a heeler puppy home—though you should really think about it first.

Regardless of your puppy's breed, Bluey provides plenty of inspiration for naming your new addition. Have an insistent, loud pup? Muffin. A proper, fit chow chow? Wendy. A Labrador retriever always down for an activity or game? Pat. Just, please, don't name your dog after Unicorse. Or Chattermax for that matter.

From the Heeler family to Bluey and Bingo's cadre of friends, surely there's a name on this list fit for your new puppy. If not, we've got a list of names from the opposite side of the TV spectrum.

Heeler Family Dog Names

Most of Bluey's episodes focus on the Heeler family, primarily games with Bluey, Bingo, and their parents—who really, really commit to the bit.

Bluey

Bingo

Chilli

Bandit

Muffin

Socks

Stripe

Trixie

Radley

Nana

Bob

Bluey's Friends' Names

Bluey and Bingo are blessed with so many friends. Together, they play and learn valuable life lessons—like how small dogs can still make a big difference.

Chloe

Coco

Mackenzie

Honey

Lucky

Chucky

Jack

Rusty

Indy

Snickers

Jean Luc

Buddy

Winton

Missy

Lila

Pom Pom

Judo

Winnie

Names of Adult Characters in Bluey

These are the neighbors, relatives, and Bluey's parents' friends who often find themselves in the center of some very, very involved games of pretend.

Pat

Janelle

Wendy

Calypso

Frisky

Doreen

Mort

Brandy

Rocko

Alfie

Fido

Names Inspired by Bluey's Toys and Games

This is for the people who love any episode featuring the Grannies.

Chattermax

Floppy

Unicorse

Shaun

Bartleby

Agatha

Poppy

Gray Dancer

Chickenrat

Rita

Janet

Boopsie

Bumpy

Glenda

Pavlova

Tina

Turtleboy

Jerry Lee

Names of Bluey Actors

If you really relate to the work of a specific actor on the show, this part of the list is for you. (It even includes a few of the famous guest stars.)