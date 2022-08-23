215+ Blue Heeler Dog Names for Your Hardworking Herder

This herding breed will fit in perfectly with your active family—but only with the right name.

Whether you call this particular breed of dog a blue heeler or Australian cattle dog, we can all agree there's a plethora of great blue heeler dog names out there. We've picked some of our favorite names for your to choose from if you decide to add this energetic breed to your household.

But first, how can a dog breed have two different names? It's because of their breeding history. Thomas Hall was one of the first Australian cattle dog breeders and his pups were nicknamed "Hall's heelers," thus the second name. These dogs can be called blue heelers, red heelers, Australian heelers, or Queensland heelers. But rest assured, they're the same dogs!

Now, here are more than 200 perfect names to choose from for your new blue heeler pup.

Female Blue Heeler Dog Names

From down under to the darling next door! Here are some perfect names for your female blue heeler.

Koda

Bingo

Chilli

Winnie

Kennedy

Gemma

Shiloh

Rylee

Blair

Laura

Collins

Juliette

Maggie

Noelle

Evie

Kayla

Rae

Millie

Josephine

Kendall

Piper

Palmer

Serena

Anastasia

Myla

Willow

Quinn

Ariyah

Eloise

Kate

Andrea

Grace

Liana

Willa

Alyssa

Paisley

Adriana

Jade

Gabriela

Winter

Skylar

Alani

Harlow

Lilah

Margot

Aliyah

Hailey

Sloane

Ariella

Ellie

Esther

Reagan

Alexandria

Kiara

Gwen

Zoey

Brooklyn

Esme

Harmony

Sutton

Male Blue Heeler Dog Names

Give your best boy a heel of a name.

Bandit

Stripe

Finn

Charlie

Cody

Teddy

Micah

Zain

Amos

Samuel

Simon

Samson

Watson

Atlas

Tyler

Benson

Myles

Finley

Thiago

Luke

Matthew

Adam

Asher

Chandler

Ryker

Walker

Jameson

Boston

Christian

Weston

Greyson

Ace

Kannon

Leo

Carter

Jayce

Max

Keith

Braxton

Jude

Lucian

Calvin

Bentley

Jonah

Kohen

Dylan

Kaiden

Huxley

Miller

Arthur

Ayden

Tadeo

Elliot

Clay

Ryder

David

Rhett

Damian

Wesley

Cute Blue Heeler Dog Names

These names are as cute as your cattle dogs and their pointy ears.

Cocoa

Robin

Bear

Ginger

Sparrow

Tiger

Buck

Wren

Noodle

Mocha

Sage

Colt

Griffin

Panda

Oreo

Wolf

Raven

Mochi

Birdy

Peanut

Foxy

Peach

Olive

Australia-themed Blue Heeler Dog Names

As the name suggests, Australian cattle dogs originated in Australia, so why not name your new pup something that pays homage to their homeland?

Billabong

Barbie

Victoria

Queenie

Adelaide

Bendigo

Sydney

Penrith

Brisbane

Ipswich

Mildura

Shepparton

Benalla

Ballarat

Toowoomba

Mackay

Armidale

Horsham

Isa

Bundaberg

Goulburn

Caloundra

Melton

Dubbo

Liverpool

Albury

Grafton

Bairnsdale

Frankston

Melbourne

Bathurst

Wagga Wagga

Gladstone

Lithgow

Hervey

Ararat

Geelong

Cairns

Hamilton

Tamworth

Taz

Blue Heeler Dog Names Based on Color

They wouldn't be a blue heeler without that trademark blue coloring. Here are some names that perfectly capture these stunning coats.

Blue-inspired Names

Bluey

Cerulean

Ocean

Sky

Aqua

Cyan

Midnight

Steel

Azul

Slate

Cobalt

Indigo

Navy

Teal

Sapphire

Capri

Iris

Red-inspired Names

Blue heelers are not just blue! Some of them have a beautiful red color pattern. If you have a red heeler, here are the perfect names to capture their fiery appearance.