215+ Blue Heeler Dog Names for Your Hardworking Herder
Whether you call this particular breed of dog a blue heeler or Australian cattle dog, we can all agree there's a plethora of great blue heeler dog names out there. We've picked some of our favorite names for your to choose from if you decide to add this energetic breed to your household.
But first, how can a dog breed have two different names? It's because of their breeding history. Thomas Hall was one of the first Australian cattle dog breeders and his pups were nicknamed "Hall's heelers," thus the second name. These dogs can be called blue heelers, red heelers, Australian heelers, or Queensland heelers. But rest assured, they're the same dogs!
Now, here are more than 200 perfect names to choose from for your new blue heeler pup.
Female Blue Heeler Dog Names
From down under to the darling next door! Here are some perfect names for your female blue heeler.
- Koda
- Bingo
- Chilli
- Winnie
- Kennedy
- Gemma
- Shiloh
- Rylee
- Blair
- Laura
- Collins
- Juliette
- Maggie
- Noelle
- Evie
- Kayla
- Rae
- Millie
- Josephine
- Kendall
- Piper
- Palmer
- Serena
- Anastasia
- Myla
- Willow
- Quinn
- Ariyah
- Eloise
- Kate
- Andrea
- Grace
- Liana
- Willa
- Alyssa
- Paisley
- Adriana
- Jade
- Gabriela
- Winter
- Skylar
- Alani
- Harlow
- Lilah
- Margot
- Aliyah
- Hailey
- Sloane
- Ariella
- Ellie
- Esther
- Reagan
- Alexandria
- Kiara
- Gwen
- Zoey
- Brooklyn
- Esme
- Harmony
- Sutton
Male Blue Heeler Dog Names
Give your best boy a heel of a name.
- Bandit
- Stripe
- Finn
- Charlie
- Cody
- Teddy
- Micah
- Zain
- Amos
- Samuel
- Simon
- Samson
- Watson
- Atlas
- Tyler
- Benson
- Myles
- Finley
- Thiago
- Luke
- Matthew
- Adam
- Asher
- Chandler
- Ryker
- Walker
- Jameson
- Boston
- Christian
- Weston
- Greyson
- Ace
- Kannon
- Leo
- Carter
- Jayce
- Max
- Keith
- Braxton
- Jude
- Lucian
- Calvin
- Bentley
- Jonah
- Kohen
- Dylan
- Kaiden
- Huxley
- Miller
- Arthur
- Ayden
- Tadeo
- Elliot
- Clay
- Ryder
- David
- Rhett
- Damian
- Wesley
Cute Blue Heeler Dog Names
These names are as cute as your cattle dogs and their pointy ears.
- Cocoa
- Robin
- Bear
- Ginger
- Sparrow
- Tiger
- Buck
- Wren
- Noodle
- Mocha
- Sage
- Colt
- Griffin
- Panda
- Oreo
- Wolf
- Raven
- Mochi
- Birdy
- Peanut
- Foxy
- Peach
- Olive
Australia-themed Blue Heeler Dog Names
As the name suggests, Australian cattle dogs originated in Australia, so why not name your new pup something that pays homage to their homeland?
- Billabong
- Barbie
- Victoria
- Queenie
- Adelaide
- Bendigo
- Sydney
- Penrith
- Brisbane
- Ipswich
- Mildura
- Shepparton
- Benalla
- Ballarat
- Toowoomba
- Mackay
- Armidale
- Horsham
- Isa
- Bundaberg
- Goulburn
- Caloundra
- Melton
- Dubbo
- Liverpool
- Albury
- Grafton
- Bairnsdale
- Frankston
- Melbourne
- Bathurst
- Wagga Wagga
- Gladstone
- Lithgow
- Hervey
- Ararat
- Geelong
- Cairns
- Hamilton
- Tamworth
- Taz
Blue Heeler Dog Names Based on Color
They wouldn't be a blue heeler without that trademark blue coloring. Here are some names that perfectly capture these stunning coats.
Blue-inspired Names
- Bluey
- Cerulean
- Ocean
- Sky
- Aqua
- Cyan
- Midnight
- Steel
- Azul
- Slate
- Cobalt
- Indigo
- Navy
- Teal
- Sapphire
- Capri
- Iris
Red-inspired Names
Blue heelers are not just blue! Some of them have a beautiful red color pattern. If you have a red heeler, here are the perfect names to capture their fiery appearance.
- Poppy
- Penny
- Ruby
- Sienna
- Rose
- Crimson
- Maroon
- Rust
- Scarlet
- Mahogany
- Cardinal
- Cabernet
- Burgundy
- Sangria
- Auburn
- Coral
- Rowan
- Blaze
- Garnet
- Maple
