228 Beautiful Names For Your Blue-Eyed Dog

Need help with a name? Here's some crystal blue persuasion.

Blue eyed dogs: rare! Mysterious! Beautiful! Magic? Maybe!

Whether you've got a Siberian husky, Catahoula leopard dog, Great Dane, Australian shepherd, or a mixed breed pup, dogs with blue eyes are something special. Nothing against our brown-eyed beauties, but the relative rarity of blue-eyed dogs makes seeing one like spotting a shooting star or catching a snowflake on your tongue.

So of COURSE, your dog's name should reflect just how unique and lovely they are. But don't feel like you've got to navigate the naming waters all alone, because we've got your back. Below you'll find hundreds of name options for blue-eyed dogs of all kinds. And even if you don't find the perfect nom du jour for your furry buddy here, hopefully this list will get your brain stirring and point you in the right direction. So happy hunting!

Female Blue-Eyed Dog Names

Something about those pale blue peepers gets me thinking about snowy weather and chilly drinks. So for naming your blue-eyed girl dog, let's try and keep that airy, frosty feeling.

Luna

Aurora

Stella

Sky

Serenity

Brielle

Lily

Snowy

Winter

Juniper

River

Zuri

Nyla

Leia

Kiara

Fatima

Willa

Destiny

Joy

Dream

Lyric

Selah

Astrid

Meadow

May

Colette

Jemma

Yara

Navy

Opal

Capri

Calliope

Tinsel

Elsa

Anna

Male Blue-Eyed Dog Names

Much like their female counterparts, blue-eyed boy dog names should try and convey a feeling of coolness or silent dignity befitting those baby blues.

Oliver

Noah

Mason

Mateo

Grayson

Maverick

Cooper

Beau

Sawyer

Gio

Ivan

Archer

Thiago

Abel

Atlas

Remington

Knox

Beckham

Omar

Cash

Tango

Atticus

Mekhi

Nico

Orion

Julius

Dakota

Major

Sterling

Lucio

Prince

Apollo

Nova

Caspian

Chris (Hemsworth, Evans, or Pine)

Names for Black Dogs with Blue Eyes

Black dog, blue eyes ... you've got yourself a steely-eyed boi who will sneak up on you, just to stare right into your soul.

Onyx

Tux

Lily

Panther

Chaplin

Ragnar

Odin

Diego

Mercedes

Sierra

Crowe

Loki

Bandit

Hoth

Hal

Storm

Graphite

Zulu

Bishop

Sonya

Zander

Nightcrawler

Dash

Vanessa

Sonic

Silas

Bond

Silver

Steele

Quicksilver

Stiletto

Tyrion

Severus

Names for White Dogs with Blue Eyes

White dogs are so soft and floofy! Names for white dogs with blue eyes should try to reflect their soft, fun-loving nature.

Snow

Pearl

Marshmallow

Powder

Linen

Bubbles

Yuki

Glacier

Ivory

Sugar

Boo

Moon

Spud

Snowball

Flake

Cool Whip

Flossy

Denali

Ermine

Sprite

Badar (it's Arabic for "full moon")

Siberia

Nimbus

Puff

Callisto

Blanche

Chiffon

Molson

Aspen

Igloo

Montana

Tundra

Whistler

Duchess

Cool Names for Dogs with Blue Eyes

Maybe it comes from pop culture, or a classic song or book. Or maybe, it's just a word that rolls off the tongue really well. No matter what, here are some options for blue-eyed dogs that just sound cool.

Bayou

Adagio

Bedlam

Derecho

Frozone

Elixir

Gambit

Gizmo

Gossamer

Halcyon

Izzard

Jitney

Kismet

Mufti

Pollux

Quince

Quixote

Razzia

Ricochet

Sybian

Solander

Widget

Zephyr

Akimbo

Epiphany

Desperado

Gazpacho

Glitch

Mayhem

Typhoon

Dog Names Inspired by Blue Flowers

This is pretty self-explanatory, right? Blue things in nature, blue doggo eyes. It's a match made in heaven

Azure

Bluebell

Daisy

Felicia

Indigo

Flax

Hibiscus

Misty

Orchid

Violet

Lilac

Chicory

Clematis

Cornflower

Glory

Empire

Fairy

Gentian

Thistle

Hyacinth

Muscari

Lobelia

Belle

Poppy

Hydrangea

Iris

Larkspur

Delphinium

Nile

Nigella

Lupine

Monkshood

Oxford

Periwinkle

Sage

Salvia

Holly

Squill

Speedwell

Veronica

Sweetpea

Cute Blue-Eyed Dog Names

If your dog is adorable (let's be real though, they all are) then they need a cute name that'll put a smile on both your faces every time you call them.