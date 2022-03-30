228 Beautiful Names For Your Blue-Eyed Dog
Blue eyed dogs: rare! Mysterious! Beautiful! Magic? Maybe!
Whether you've got a Siberian husky, Catahoula leopard dog, Great Dane, Australian shepherd, or a mixed breed pup, dogs with blue eyes are something special. Nothing against our brown-eyed beauties, but the relative rarity of blue-eyed dogs makes seeing one like spotting a shooting star or catching a snowflake on your tongue.
So of COURSE, your dog's name should reflect just how unique and lovely they are. But don't feel like you've got to navigate the naming waters all alone, because we've got your back. Below you'll find hundreds of name options for blue-eyed dogs of all kinds. And even if you don't find the perfect nom du jour for your furry buddy here, hopefully this list will get your brain stirring and point you in the right direction. So happy hunting!
Female Blue-Eyed Dog Names
Something about those pale blue peepers gets me thinking about snowy weather and chilly drinks. So for naming your blue-eyed girl dog, let's try and keep that airy, frosty feeling.
- Luna
- Aurora
- Stella
- Sky
- Serenity
- Brielle
- Lily
- Snowy
- Winter
- Juniper
- River
- Zuri
- Nyla
- Leia
- Kiara
- Fatima
- Willa
- Destiny
- Joy
- Dream
- Lyric
- Selah
- Astrid
- Meadow
- May
- Colette
- Jemma
- Yara
- Navy
- Opal
- Capri
- Calliope
- Tinsel
- Elsa
- Anna
Male Blue-Eyed Dog Names
Much like their female counterparts, blue-eyed boy dog names should try and convey a feeling of coolness or silent dignity befitting those baby blues.
- Oliver
- Noah
- Mason
- Mateo
- Grayson
- Maverick
- Cooper
- Beau
- Sawyer
- Gio
- Ivan
- Archer
- Thiago
- Abel
- Atlas
- Remington
- Knox
- Beckham
- Omar
- Cash
- Tango
- Atticus
- Mekhi
- Nico
- Orion
- Julius
- Dakota
- Major
- Sterling
- Lucio
- Prince
- Apollo
- Nova
- Caspian
- Chris (Hemsworth, Evans, or Pine)
RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs
Names for Black Dogs with Blue Eyes
Black dog, blue eyes ... you've got yourself a steely-eyed boi who will sneak up on you, just to stare right into your soul.
- Onyx
- Tux
- Lily
- Panther
- Chaplin
- Ragnar
- Odin
- Diego
- Mercedes
- Sierra
- Crowe
- Loki
- Bandit
- Hoth
- Hal
- Storm
- Graphite
- Zulu
- Bishop
- Sonya
- Zander
- Nightcrawler
- Dash
- Vanessa
- Sonic
- Silas
- Bond
- Silver
- Steele
- Quicksilver
- Stiletto
- Tyrion
- Severus
Names for White Dogs with Blue Eyes
White dogs are so soft and floofy! Names for white dogs with blue eyes should try to reflect their soft, fun-loving nature.
- Snow
- Pearl
- Marshmallow
- Powder
- Linen
- Bubbles
- Yuki
- Glacier
- Ivory
- Sugar
- Boo
- Moon
- Spud
- Snowball
- Flake
- Cool Whip
- Flossy
- Denali
- Ermine
- Sprite
- Badar (it's Arabic for "full moon")
- Siberia
- Nimbus
- Puff
- Callisto
- Blanche
- Chiffon
- Molson
- Aspen
- Igloo
- Montana
- Tundra
- Whistler
- Duchess
Cool Names for Dogs with Blue Eyes
Maybe it comes from pop culture, or a classic song or book. Or maybe, it's just a word that rolls off the tongue really well. No matter what, here are some options for blue-eyed dogs that just sound cool.
- Bayou
- Adagio
- Bedlam
- Derecho
- Frozone
- Elixir
- Gambit
- Gizmo
- Gossamer
- Halcyon
- Izzard
- Jitney
- Kismet
- Mufti
- Pollux
- Quince
- Quixote
- Razzia
- Ricochet
- Sybian
- Solander
- Widget
- Zephyr
- Akimbo
- Epiphany
- Desperado
- Gazpacho
- Glitch
- Mayhem
- Typhoon
RELATED: 190+ Cool Names for Your New Dog
Dog Names Inspired by Blue Flowers
This is pretty self-explanatory, right? Blue things in nature, blue doggo eyes. It's a match made in heaven
- Azure
- Bluebell
- Daisy
- Felicia
- Indigo
- Flax
- Hibiscus
- Misty
- Orchid
- Violet
- Lilac
- Chicory
- Clematis
- Cornflower
- Glory
- Empire
- Fairy
- Gentian
- Thistle
- Hyacinth
- Muscari
- Lobelia
- Belle
- Poppy
- Hydrangea
- Iris
- Larkspur
- Delphinium
- Nile
- Nigella
- Lupine
- Monkshood
- Oxford
- Periwinkle
- Sage
- Salvia
- Holly
- Squill
- Speedwell
- Veronica
- Sweetpea
Cute Blue-Eyed Dog Names
If your dog is adorable (let's be real though, they all are) then they need a cute name that'll put a smile on both your faces every time you call them.
- Dory
- Blueberry
- Beluga
- Bluejay
- Stitch
- Cinderella
- Eeyore
- Sully
- Diamond
- Star
- Bunny
- Dove
- Berry
- Funfetti
- Cupcake
- Babe
- Rain
- Fairy
- Blue
- Sapphire