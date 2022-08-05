Here Are the Perfect Blue Dog Names—and Some for Gray, Silver, and Merle Pups, Too
It can be a challenge, looking for the perfect blue dog names. Their coloration is so special that just any old name won't do.
After all, your Great Dane or American Staffordshire terrier isn't brown, gold, or black. You gotta find something fitting.
Same goes for silver dog names and blue merle dog names. These are beautiful dogs who might remind you of a stormy day spent snuggling inside or steely determination. Or maybe they resemble your favorite musician or photographer.
It can be hard to pick a name, but fear not! What you've got here is a list of some great choices, whether your dog is gray, silver, blue, or merle. So happy hunting, and here's to finding the perfect name!
Blue Dog Names for Female Pups
Names for blue female dogs can be light and airy, but they don't have to be. You'll want something that denotes a feeling of ease and beauty without coming off too sweet or silly. Words that evoke the sky or ocean are particularly good choices, as are names that reference popular blues or jazz singers.
- Agua
- Ariel
- Aster
- Atasi
- Bailey
- Bella
- Berry
- Beryl
- Beth
- Billie Jean
- Bloom
- Blossom
- Blue Bell
- Blueberry
- Capri
- Charon
- Darya
- Delight
- Delilah
- Doly
- Elara
- Ella
- Etta
- Iris
- Juno
- Lila
- Lilo
- Lina
- Luna
- Maya
- Meena
- Mia
- Mila
- Miracle
- Mishka
- Mizu
- Moody
- Nilo
- Oslo
- Pearl
- Penny
- Peri
- Rainey
- Skye
- Starry
- Stony
- Teal
- Tiffany
- Ula
- Violet
Blue Dog Names for Male Pups
Cool strength. Steely temperaments. These are the kind of feeling these blue dog names evoke. Water-themed names are again a good pick, as are words associated with steel or metallurgy. Blues and jazz musicians are also well represented here.
- Aqua
- Aquadug
- Aquaman
- Aquarius
- Arctic
- Azul
- B.B.
- Bo
- Buddy
- Caspian
- Champ
- Cloud
- Cobalt
- Creek
- Denim
- Diddley
- Diesel
- Flash
- Freeze
- Ghost
- Grover
- Hinto
- Joplin
- Keb' Mo'
- Lead Belly
- Levi
- Lucky
- Marlais
- Memphis
- Muddy
- Navy
- Polar
- Rain
- River
- Sailor
- Snow
- Snowy
- Steely
- T-Bone
- Tide
- Wavy
- Winter
- Zaffre
Gray and Silver Dog Names
So many options here! You could go with a name that makes you think of coins. Foggy, rainy weather is another good option or names of people associated with black and white photography and authors with ties to the sea.
- Ansel
- Argent
- Bijou
- Bullet
- Bullion
- Chips
- Dinero
- Gin
- Gleam
- Glimmer
- Glitter
- Hemmingway
- Jack
- Judas
- Kesef
- Mint
- Nickel
- Plata
- Scratch
- Silber
- Sheen
- Shimmer
- Shine
- Steel
- Sterling
- Tinsel
- Wisp
- Chico
- Comstock
- Keeley
- Slocan
- Telluride
- Revere
Blue Merle Dog Names
For blue merle dog names, the goal is to try to capture the marbled, dappled appearance that sets these dogs' coats apart from the rest. Drawing from everything from geology to mythology, these names are great options that will be as unique as your favorite pupper's fur.
- Argentum
- Artemis
- Asher
- Ashton
- Azure
- Belle
- Berry
- Blender
- Blizzard
- Blotter
- Bruiser
- Brush
- Bubbles
- Camo
- Candy
- Chips
- Comet
- Coral
- Cruella
- Crumbs
- Dappers
- Dollop
- Dorian
- Dotty
- Dusty
- Earl
- Erka
- Errol
- Eskimo
- Foggy
- Haggard
- Icey
- Merle
- Pearl
- Spot
- Stormy
- Thrush
Dog Names That Mean Blue
These are great names for blue dogs that directly reference their bluish color. Some are shades of blue, others are the word blue in other languages, but all of these names will leave no mistake which pup is yours when you call them out across the dog park.
- Agate
- Albastru
- Azul
- Azure
- Beryl
- Blau
- Blueberry
- Cadet
- Cobalt
- Harriman
- Lapis
- Mavi
- Modrý
- Navy
- Niebieski
- Periwinkle
- Plav
- Powder
- Sapphire
- Sininen
- Teal
- Royal
- Union
- Yale