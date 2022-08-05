Your dog's coat stands out. Why not find a name to match?

Here Are the Perfect Blue Dog Names—and Some for Gray, Silver, and Merle Pups, Too

It can be a challenge, looking for the perfect blue dog names. Their coloration is so special that just any old name won't do.

Same goes for silver dog names and blue merle dog names. These are beautiful dogs who might remind you of a stormy day spent snuggling inside or steely determination. Or maybe they resemble your favorite musician or photographer.

It can be hard to pick a name, but fear not! What you've got here is a list of some great choices, whether your dog is gray, silver, blue, or merle. So happy hunting, and here's to finding the perfect name!

Blue Dog Names for Female Pups

Names for blue female dogs can be light and airy, but they don't have to be. You'll want something that denotes a feeling of ease and beauty without coming off too sweet or silly. Words that evoke the sky or ocean are particularly good choices, as are names that reference popular blues or jazz singers.

Agua

Ariel

Aster

Atasi

Bailey

Bella

Berry

Beryl

Beth

Billie Jean

Bloom

Blossom

Blue Bell

Blueberry

Capri

Charon

Darya

Delight

Delilah

Doly

Elara

Ella

Etta

Iris

Juno

Lila

Lilo

Lina

Luna

Maya

Meena

Mia

Mila

Miracle

Mishka

Mizu

Moody

Nilo

Oslo

Pearl

Penny

Peri

Rainey

Skye

Starry

Stony

Teal

Tiffany

Ula

Violet

Blue Dog Names for Male Pups

Cool strength. Steely temperaments. These are the kind of feeling these blue dog names evoke. Water-themed names are again a good pick, as are words associated with steel or metallurgy. Blues and jazz musicians are also well represented here.

Aqua

Aquadug

Aquaman

Aquarius

Arctic

Azul

B.B.

Bo

Buddy

Caspian

Champ

Cloud

Cobalt

Creek

Denim

Diddley

Diesel

Flash

Freeze

Ghost

Grover

Hinto

Joplin

Keb' Mo'

Lead Belly

Levi

Lucky

Marlais

Memphis

Muddy

Navy

Polar

Rain

River

Sailor

Snow

Snowy

Steely

T-Bone

Tide

Wavy

Winter

Zaffre

Gray and Silver Dog Names

So many options here! You could go with a name that makes you think of coins. Foggy, rainy weather is another good option or names of people associated with black and white photography and authors with ties to the sea.

Ansel

Argent

Bijou

Bullet

Bullion

Chips

Dinero

Gin

Gleam

Glimmer

Glitter

Hemmingway

Jack

Judas

Kesef

Mint

Nickel

Plata

Scratch

Silber

Sheen

Shimmer

Shine

Steel

Sterling

Tinsel

Wisp

Chico

Comstock

Keeley

Slocan

Telluride

Revere

Blue Merle Dog Names

For blue merle dog names, the goal is to try to capture the marbled, dappled appearance that sets these dogs' coats apart from the rest. Drawing from everything from geology to mythology, these names are great options that will be as unique as your favorite pupper's fur.

Argentum

Artemis

Asher

Ashton

Azure

Belle

Berry

Blender

Blizzard

Blotter

Bruiser

Brush

Bubbles

Camo

Candy

Chips

Comet

Coral

Cruella

Crumbs

Dappers

Dollop

Dorian

Dotty

Dusty

Earl

Erka

Errol

Eskimo

Foggy

Haggard

Icey

Merle

Pearl

Spot

Stormy

Thrush

Dog Names That Mean Blue

These are great names for blue dogs that directly reference their bluish color. Some are shades of blue, others are the word blue in other languages, but all of these names will leave no mistake which pup is yours when you call them out across the dog park.

Agate

Albastru

Azul

Azure

Beryl

Blau

Blueberry

Cadet

Cobalt

Harriman

Lapis

Mavi

Modrý

Navy

Niebieski

Periwinkle

Plav

Powder

Sapphire

Sininen

Teal

Royal

Union

Yale