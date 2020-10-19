118 of the Best Black-and-White Dog Names for Your Dual-Toned Pup

If your dog is a mix of black and white, there are a ton of options when it comes to naming him. These are some of our favorite black-and-white dog names for a pup with a dual color scheme.

By Leah Lopez Cardenas
October 19, 2020
We’re mutts about dogs with a mix of black and white fur! These cute canines come in a wide range of hues and patterns, giving us pet parents plenty of flexibility when it comes to choosing the perfect name.

If your dog has a speckled pattern on her fur, a name like Dottie, Perdita, or Domino are a fun way to connect her name to her appearance. Or, if your pup loves cuddling up with you on the couch for a good Netflix or Disney+ binge session, incorporate his passion for film with a name like Mickey, Snoopy, Fly, or Meeko.

Whether your new dog is a Dalmatian, border collie, German shorthaired pointer, Afghan hound, Bernedoodle, English springer spaniel, or any other beautiful breed, this list of names for black-and-white dogs can serve as some inspiration.

Black-and-White Dogs Names for Girl Dogs

  • Millie
  • Coco
  • Bellatrix
  • Cece
  • Dottie
  • Eve
  • Sky
  • Star
  • Merle
  • Stella
  • Clarity
  • Diamond
  • Luna
  • Zara
  • Quinn
  • Maggie
  • Peppa

Black-and-White Dog Names for Boy Dogs

  • Domino
  • Ace
  • Snoopy
  • Bandit
  • Sylvester
  • Elvis
  • Roscoe
  • Flyer
  • Milo
  • Max
  • Chester
  • Pepe (Le Pew)
  • Felix
  • Charlie
  • Harley

Black-and-White Dog Names Inspired by Disney Characters

  • Pongo
  • Perdita
  • Cruella
  • Mickey
  • Minnie
  • Goofy
  • Max
  • Pete
  • Clarabelle
  • Horace
  • Ursula
  • Maleficent
  • Jack
  • Figaro
  • Flower
  • Meeko
Credit: xkunclova / Shutterstock

Black-and-White Dog Names Based on Design Patterns

  • Marble
  • Stripes
  • Checkers
  • Spot
  • Pinstripe
  • Patch
  • Freckles
  • Zig Zag
  • Chevron
  • Houndstooth
  • Dot
  • Gingham
  • Monochrome
  • Grayscale
  • Harlequin

Black-and-White Dog Names Inspired by Foods

  • Almond Joy
  • Oreo
  • Cupcake
  • Sushi
  • Macaron
  • Cookie
  • Chocolate Chip
  • Donut
  • Milkshake
  • Swirl
  • Sundae
  • Pepper
  • Frosting
  • Sprinkles
  • Beans
  • Truffles

Black-and-White Pokemon Dog Names

  • Houndoom
  • Blitzle
  • Duskull
  • Absol
  • Pancham
  • Shelgon
  • Zekrom
  • Reshiram

Black-and-White Dog Names Based on Pop Culture

Black-and-White Dog Names Inspired by Other Members of the Animal Kingdom

  • Orca
  • Panda
  • Penguin
  • Lemur
  • Zebra
  • Skunky
  • Bear
  • Bunny
  • Badger
  • Puffin
  • Cricket
  • Bessie (cow)
  • Magpie
  • Raccoon

Other Cute Black-and-White Dog Names

  • Dice
  • Mittens
  • Chess
  • Domino
  • Coda or Koda
  • Tuxedo
  • Motley
  • Boots
  • Lucky

