118 of the Best Black-and-White Dog Names for Your Dual-Toned Pup
If your dog is a mix of black and white, there are a ton of options when it comes to naming him. These are some of our favorite black-and-white dog names for a pup with a dual color scheme.
We’re mutts about dogs with a mix of black and white fur! These cute canines come in a wide range of hues and patterns, giving us pet parents plenty of flexibility when it comes to choosing the perfect name.
If your dog has a speckled pattern on her fur, a name like Dottie, Perdita, or Domino are a fun way to connect her name to her appearance. Or, if your pup loves cuddling up with you on the couch for a good Netflix or Disney+ binge session, incorporate his passion for film with a name like Mickey, Snoopy, Fly, or Meeko.
Whether your new dog is a Dalmatian, border collie, German shorthaired pointer, Afghan hound, Bernedoodle, English springer spaniel, or any other beautiful breed, this list of names for black-and-white dogs can serve as some inspiration.
Black-and-White Dogs Names for Girl Dogs
- Millie
- Coco
- Bellatrix
- Cece
- Dottie
- Eve
- Sky
- Star
- Merle
- Stella
- Clarity
- Diamond
- Luna
- Zara
- Quinn
- Maggie
- Peppa
Black-and-White Dog Names for Boy Dogs
- Domino
- Ace
- Snoopy
- Bandit
- Sylvester
- Elvis
- Roscoe
- Flyer
- Milo
- Max
- Chester
- Pepe (Le Pew)
- Felix
- Charlie
- Harley
Black-and-White Dog Names Inspired by Disney Characters
- Pongo
- Perdita
- Cruella
- Mickey
- Minnie
- Goofy
- Max
- Pete
- Clarabelle
- Horace
- Ursula
- Maleficent
- Jack
- Figaro
- Flower
- Meeko
Black-and-White Dog Names Based on Design Patterns
- Marble
- Stripes
- Checkers
- Spot
- Pinstripe
- Patch
- Freckles
- Zig Zag
- Chevron
- Houndstooth
- Dot
- Gingham
- Monochrome
- Grayscale
- Harlequin
Black-and-White Dog Names Inspired by Foods
- Almond Joy
- Oreo
- Cupcake
- Sushi
- Macaron
- Cookie
- Chocolate Chip
- Donut
- Milkshake
- Swirl
- Sundae
- Pepper
- Frosting
- Sprinkles
- Beans
- Truffles
Black-and-White Pokemon Dog Names
- Houndoom
- Blitzle
- Duskull
- Absol
- Pancham
- Shelgon
- Zekrom
- Reshiram
Black-and-White Dog Names Based on Pop Culture
- Fly (Babe)
- Snoopy (Peanuts)
- Bo (President Obama’s Portuguese Water Dog)
- Carmela (Jonah Hill’s French bulldog)
- Droopy (The classic basset hound cartoon character)
- Loki (The Husky/Malamute/Arctic wolf social media star with 2M+ followers on Instagram)
- Nana (Snow Dogs)
- Jack (Eight Below)
Black-and-White Dog Names Inspired by Other Members of the Animal Kingdom
- Orca
- Panda
- Penguin
- Lemur
- Zebra
- Skunky
- Bear
- Bunny
- Badger
- Puffin
- Cricket
- Bessie (cow)
- Magpie
- Raccoon
Other Cute Black-and-White Dog Names
- Dice
- Mittens
- Chess
- Domino
- Coda or Koda
- Tuxedo
- Motley
- Boots
- Lucky