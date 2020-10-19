We’re mutts about dogs with a mix of black and white fur! These cute canines come in a wide range of hues and patterns, giving us pet parents plenty of flexibility when it comes to choosing the perfect name.

If your dog has a speckled pattern on her fur, a name like Dottie, Perdita, or Domino are a fun way to connect her name to her appearance. Or, if your pup loves cuddling up with you on the couch for a good Netflix or Disney+ binge session, incorporate his passion for film with a name like Mickey, Snoopy, Fly, or Meeko.