200+ Best Black Lab Names for Your Canine Cutie
We went all out for this list of black Lab names! You'll find cute, clever, and unique monikers that will fit your pup to a tee.
You would think gathering a list of black Lab names for your new Labrador retriever would be a cakewalk. After all, there's tons of creative names for black dogs already out there, but you want a name that truly captures who your black Lab pup is. No worries, we've got tons of inspiration for picking the perfect name for your pooch!
Whether you're looking for black Lab puppy names or monikers for your newly adopted adult dog, you're going to have so much fun choosing from this list of names that parents of this special breed can truly appreciate.
Female Black Lab Names
That old nursery rhyme is on the money—"Sugar and spice and everything nice." Except that time she sank her teeth into your favorite pair of boots. Can't really blame her. Dogs are very attracted to stinky stuff, after all! Check out these girl black Lab names befitting your queen.
- Raven
- Ebony
- Matilda
- Gidget
- Lulu
- Ivy
- Xena
- Liberty
- Jazzy
- Sasha
- Zara
- Wren
- Lark
- Darcie
- Amaya
- Li
- Flo
- Eve
- Tempest
- Dara
Male Black Lab Names
Look no further for the signature moniker for your very own good boy (Well, on most days anyway—when he's not rolling around in poop or digging holes in your yard.) Claim one of these boy black Lab names for your very own pup.
- Duke
- Brutus
- Zeus
- Soren
- Fletch
- Jagger
- Thor
- Mateo
- Gus
- Tug
- Flynn
- Asher
- Gambit
- Dex
- Bruno
- Leriel
- Nash
- Ezra
- Zakai
- Po
Cute Black Lab Names
Sweet, playful, and even a bit comical, these black Lab names are just so stinkin' cute! And wouldn't they look adorable monogrammed on a custom dog bowl?
- Smokey
- Frankie
- Pippa
- Daisy May
- Bailey
- Roxy
- Ziggy
- Fluffy
- Gigi
- Banjo
- Loki
- Domino
- Bolt
- Cassidy
- Moxie
- Roo
- Evie
- Finley
- Bingo
- Blackjack
Unique Black Lab Names
Looking for a black Lab name that is out of the ordinary yet still reflects the mystique of that gorgeous black coat your pooch is donning? Look no further, here's some delightfully obscure names to ponder.
- Vanta (after the MIT-created blackest black coating)
- Crow
- Mondo
- Quincy
- Kuro
- Ophelia
- Morticia
- Athena
- Nova
- Apollo
- Phoenix
- Phantom
- Hex
- Magic
- Sabrina
- Dare
- Keiko
- Jaya
- Nisha
- Pooka
Famous Black Lab Names
Like humans, sometimes dogs are famous for just being famous. Or maybe they're legit canine superheroes. Whatever the case may be, take a peek at these great black Lab names that are worthy of borrowing for your own doggo.
- Olive (in honor of the real-life pup of BBC sportscaster Andrew Cotter's book, Olive, Mabel & Me: Life and Adventures with Two Very Good Dogs)
- Sabi (a special forces explosives detection dog)
- Jake (a search and rescue dog who worked following September 11 and Hurricane Katrina)
- Bubba (Minnie Driver's black Lab)
- Rex (Sarah Ann McLachlan's black Lab)
- Holden (Gwyneth Paltrow's black Lab)
- Treo (British Bomb-sniffing black Lab)
- Dickens (IRL and on-screen name of the black Lab in crime drama, Grantchester)
- Inca (British broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle's black Lab)
- Snare, Sabre, and Sherry (all hunting dogs owned by Queen Elizabeth)
Funny Black Lab Names
There's not a day that goes by that you haven't laughed at your dog's silly antics. These funny dog names are perfect for the clever, goofy, or zany prankster in your life.
- Dracula
- Shady
- Moody
- Zany
- Voodoo
- Joker
- Rogue
- Zip
- Smudge
- Boom
- Hoot
- Boo
- Woofer
- Quipster
- Hijink
- Crush
- Goofy
Cool Black Lab Names
You noticed right away—the undeniable swagger your doggo has when he's trading muzzle snuggles at the dog park. Or maybe your black beauty is deserving of a cool black Lab name that embodies her irresistible charm. Either way, there's something here you'll love.
- Jet
- Guinness
- Quincy
- Bond
- Adonis
- Sansa
- Nitro
- Kona
- Bentley
- Viper
- Lux
- True
- Gambino
- Jax
- Maddox
- Baron
- Garbo
- Kitana
- Hok
- Novella
Names for Black Lab Hunting Dogs
Even if your black Lab never retrieves a duck, the hunting instinct runs deep in their genes. Whether your pup is a bonafide hunting companion or would prefer to hunt stuffed toy ducks and peanut butter treats, one of these names will hit the mark.
- Goose
- Remmi
- Tracker
- Flare
- Archer
- Cabela
- Chaser
- Gunner
- Trigger
- Trapper
- Dash
- Camo
- Oakley
- Maverick
- Buck
- Bear
- Decoy
- Lynx
- Radar
- Sprint
- Wesson
Water-Loving Black Lab Names
It doesn't matter if it's a crystal clear lake or a muddy puddle, Labs are one of the water-loving dog breeds who can't resist the urge to take a dip or play in the pool. Create a splash with one of these unique black lab names for your water baby.
- Scuba
- Phelps (after Olympic swimmer Micheal Phelps)
- Emma (after Olympic swimmer Emma McKeown)
- Splash
- Koi
- Grouper
- Speedo
- River
- Ariel
- Flipper
- Hudson
- Triton
- Mera
- Laguna
- Gator
- Bikini
- Finn
- Lake
- Hydro
- Bobber
Names for Black Labs Who Love to Sneak Treats
If you don't already know, you will soon. Labs are chow hounds, and they'll happily woof down your homemade dog biscuits or nonchalantly swipe your PB&J while you're distracted on a Zoom call. Check out this menu of names.
- Donut
- Guzzler
- Biscuit
- Foodie
- Cookie
- Meatball
- Gumbo
- Buffet
- Nugget
- Oreo
- Tater
- Tidbit
- Jello
- Waffle
- Taco
- Mocha
- Nibbles
- Java
- Twix
- Ziti
Names That Pay Tribute to the Labrador Retriever's Newfoundland Origin
America's most popular dog breed actually comes from Newfoundland, a province of Canada. Take a peek at the unique black Lab names that pay homage to their country of origin.
- Newfie, Newfy, or Newf (a folksy term for someone who is from Newfoundland)
- Jiggs (a traditional boiled dinner of salt beef, potatoes, carrots, turnips, and cabbage)
- Touton (pronounced tow-ton, a deep-fried ball of dough with a drizzle of molasses)
- Jelly bean (after the colorful row houses in St. John's, Newfoundland's capital)
- Avalon (a stunning peninsula on the southeast portion of Newfoundland)
- Sherwink (for the ruggedly picturesque coastline trail featuring humpback whales, bald eagles, and sea stacks)
- Puffin (the adorable and official provincial bird of Newfoundland)
- Fogo (the largest offshore island)
- Cabot (as in John Cabot, the first known European explorer to set foot in Newfoundland in 1497)
- Ethel (after Ethel Cochrane, Newfoundland's first female senator)
- Screech (a local rum)
- Fisher (Newfoundland is known for its Atlantic salmon and brook trout fishing)