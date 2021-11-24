200+ Best Black Lab Names for Your Canine Cutie

We went all out for this list of black Lab names! You'll find cute, clever, and unique monikers that will fit your pup to a tee.

You would think gathering a list of black Lab names for your new Labrador retriever would be a cakewalk. After all, there's tons of creative names for black dogs already out there, but you want a name that truly captures who your black Lab pup is. No worries, we've got tons of inspiration for picking the perfect name for your pooch!

Whether you're looking for black Lab puppy names or monikers for your newly adopted adult dog, you're going to have so much fun choosing from this list of names that parents of this special breed can truly appreciate.

young cute black Labrador retriever puppy sleeping on owner's lap Credit: manushot / Adobe Stock

Female Black Lab Names

That old nursery rhyme is on the money—"Sugar and spice and everything nice." Except that time she sank her teeth into your favorite pair of boots. Can't really blame her. Dogs are very attracted to stinky stuff, after all! Check out these girl black Lab names befitting your queen.

Raven

Ebony

Matilda

Gidget

Lulu

Ivy

Xena

Liberty

Jazzy

Sasha

Zara

Wren

Lark

Darcie

Amaya

Li

Flo

Eve

Tempest

Dara

Male Black Lab Names

Look no further for the signature moniker for your very own good boy (Well, on most days anyway—when he's not rolling around in poop or digging holes in your yard.) Claim one of these boy black Lab names for your very own pup.

Duke

Brutus

Zeus

Soren

Fletch

Jagger

Thor

Mateo

Gus

Tug

Flynn

Asher

Gambit

Dex

Bruno

Leriel

Nash

Ezra

Zakai

Po

Cute Black Lab Names

Sweet, playful, and even a bit comical, these black Lab names are just so stinkin' cute! And wouldn't they look adorable monogrammed on a custom dog bowl?

Smokey

Frankie

Pippa

Daisy May

Bailey

Roxy

Ziggy

Fluffy

Gigi

Banjo

Loki

Domino

Bolt

Cassidy

Moxie

Roo

Evie

Finley

Bingo

Blackjack

Unique Black Lab Names

Looking for a black Lab name that is out of the ordinary yet still reflects the mystique of that gorgeous black coat your pooch is donning? Look no further, here's some delightfully obscure names to ponder.

Vanta (after the MIT-created blackest black coating)

Crow

Mondo

Quincy

Kuro

Ophelia

Morticia

Athena

Nova

Apollo

Phoenix

Phantom

Hex

Magic

Sabrina

Dare

Keiko

Jaya

Nisha

Pooka

Famous Black Lab Names

Like humans, sometimes dogs are famous for just being famous. Or maybe they're legit canine superheroes. Whatever the case may be, take a peek at these great black Lab names that are worthy of borrowing for your own doggo.

Olive (in honor of the real-life pup of BBC sportscaster Andrew Cotter's book, Olive, Mabel & Me: Life and Adventures with Two Very Good Dogs)

Sabi (a special forces explosives detection dog)

Jake (a search and rescue dog who worked following September 11 and Hurricane Katrina)

Bubba (Minnie Driver's black Lab)

Rex (Sarah Ann McLachlan's black Lab)

Holden (Gwyneth Paltrow's black Lab)

Treo (British Bomb-sniffing black Lab)

Dickens (IRL and on-screen name of the black Lab in crime drama, Grantchester)

Inca (British broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle's black Lab)

Snare, Sabre, and Sherry (all hunting dogs owned by Queen Elizabeth)

Funny Black Lab Names

There's not a day that goes by that you haven't laughed at your dog's silly antics. These funny dog names are perfect for the clever, goofy, or zany prankster in your life.

Dracula

Shady

Moody

Zany

Voodoo

Joker

Rogue

Zip

Smudge

Boom

Hoot

Boo

Woofer

Quipster

Hijink

Crush

Goofy

Cool Black Lab Names

You noticed right away—the undeniable swagger your doggo has when he's trading muzzle snuggles at the dog park. Or maybe your black beauty is deserving of a cool black Lab name that embodies her irresistible charm. Either way, there's something here you'll love.

Jet

Guinness

Quincy

Bond

Adonis

Sansa

Nitro

Kona

Bentley

Viper

Lux

True

Gambino

Jax

Maddox

Baron

Garbo

Kitana

Hok

Novella

Names for Black Lab Hunting Dogs

Even if your black Lab never retrieves a duck, the hunting instinct runs deep in their genes. Whether your pup is a bonafide hunting companion or would prefer to hunt stuffed toy ducks and peanut butter treats, one of these names will hit the mark.

Goose

Remmi

Tracker

Flare

Archer

Cabela

Chaser

Gunner

Trigger

Trapper

Dash

Camo

Oakley

Maverick

Buck

Bear

Decoy

Lynx

Radar

Sprint

Wesson

Water-Loving Black Lab Names

It doesn't matter if it's a crystal clear lake or a muddy puddle, Labs are one of the water-loving dog breeds who can't resist the urge to take a dip or play in the pool. Create a splash with one of these unique black lab names for your water baby.

Scuba

Phelps (after Olympic swimmer Micheal Phelps)

Emma (after Olympic swimmer Emma McKeown)

Splash

Koi

Grouper

Speedo

River

Ariel

Flipper

Hudson

Triton

Mera

Laguna

Gator

Bikini

Finn

Lake

Hydro

Bobber

Names for Black Labs Who Love to Sneak Treats

If you don't already know, you will soon. Labs are chow hounds, and they'll happily woof down your homemade dog biscuits or nonchalantly swipe your PB&J while you're distracted on a Zoom call. Check out this menu of names.

Donut

Guzzler

Biscuit

Foodie

Cookie

Meatball

Gumbo

Buffet

Nugget

Oreo

Tater

Tidbit

Jello

Waffle

Taco

Mocha

Nibbles

Java

Twix

Ziti

Names That Pay Tribute to the Labrador Retriever's Newfoundland Origin

America's most popular dog breed actually comes from Newfoundland, a province of Canada. Take a peek at the unique black Lab names that pay homage to their country of origin.