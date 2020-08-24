175 Creative Names for Your New Black Dog

Black is one of the most popular colors for dogs, so if you've got a new black pup in need of a name, check out this list of cool & clever ideas for black dog names.

There are so many breeds of dogs that come with black coats. From tiny Chihuahuas to massive Great Danes, from thick-coated Newfoundlands to glossy Labrador Retrievers, black is one of the most popular hair colors for dogs. Literature and myth are populated with black dogs that serve as metaphors for both good and evil.

Many famous people have welcomed black dogs into their homes and hearts. Former President Barack Obama has a black-and-white DOTUS (Dog of The United States), a Portuguese water dog named Bo. Gwyneth Paltrow has a black Labrador named Holden. There was also Togo, a well-known black Siberian husky that helped save the town of Nome, Alaska, by delivering serum during an outbreak of diphtheria in 1925.

When you own a dog with black fur, you have many name options to choose from. For example, if you're a foodie, select a name that reflects rich, dark, delicious foods and drinks, such as Espresso, Cocoa, or Blackberry. For the literalists in the crowd, find inspiration from a list of dark, earthy, organic words like Coal, Midnight, and Nightfall. This list of unique naming options for black dogs has something for everyone.

Image zoom Credit: Getty

Black Dog Names Inspired by Food & Cooking

Espresso

Roast

Burnt

Pepper

Grit

Smoke

Caviar

Forge

Smelt

Blackberry

Berry

Blueberry

Kettle

Guinness

Pepsi

Coke

Dr. Pepper

Mr. Pibb

Rum

Whiskey

Bourbon

Cola

Cocoa

Coca

Licorice

Cocoa Puff

Butler

Tuxedo

Tux

Bosco

Oreo

Chocolate

Anise

Hershey

Fudge

Godiva

Black Dog Names Inspired by Organic Substances

Ink

Inky

Cinder

Ash

Jet

Soot

Witch

Onyx

Ebony

Slate

Mica

Ore

Charcoal

Coal

Iron

Castiron

Mildew

Mold

Hole

Magma

Lava

Stone

Obsidian

Lead

Carbon

Sooty

Mud

Muddy

Char

Ember

Diesel

Smudge

Oil

Metallica

Metal

Heavy Metal

Agate

Tar

Asphalt

Orion

Skye

Velvet

Satin

Diamond

Pearl

Graphite

Flint

Indigo

Slag

Pit

Steam

Dust

Dirt

Soil

Pitch

Black Dog Names Inspired by Animals

Seal

Whale

Raven

Crow

Starling

Bear

Panther

Momba

Angus

Batman

Bat

Shamu

Orka

Panda

Stallion

Snake

Black Dog Names Inspired by Games

Blackjack

Domino

Eight Ball

Dice

Knight

Pawn

Checker

Spade

Ace (of Spades)

King/Queen

Chess

Black Dog Names Inspired by Weather, Climate, or Time

Night

Nightfall

Dark

Midnight

Shade

Shadow

Shady

Dusk

Storm/Stormy

Mist/Misty

Fog/Foggy

Mountain

Nightshade

Twilight

Eclipse

Nocturne

Thunder

Black Dog Names Inspired by Dark Associations

Murk

Gloom

Doom

Enigma

Grim

Black Magic (nickname Magic)

Black Beauty (nickname Beauty)

Mystery

Shine

Gloss

Angst

Ink Spot (nickname Spot)

Spot

Stain

Phantom

Ghost

Goth

Poe (for Edgar Allen Poe)

Groucho

Darth Vader

Morticia

Voodoo

Arrow

Mascara

Ninja

Rebel

Badboy

Bad

Sabbath (after Black Sabbath)

Styx

Black Dog Names that Mean Black in Other Languages