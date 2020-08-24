175 Creative Names for Your New Black Dog
Black is one of the most popular colors for dogs, so if you've got a new black pup in need of a name, check out this list of cool & clever ideas for black dog names.
There are so many breeds of dogs that come with black coats. From tiny Chihuahuas to massive Great Danes, from thick-coated Newfoundlands to glossy Labrador Retrievers, black is one of the most popular hair colors for dogs. Literature and myth are populated with black dogs that serve as metaphors for both good and evil.
Many famous people have welcomed black dogs into their homes and hearts. Former President Barack Obama has a black-and-white DOTUS (Dog of The United States), a Portuguese water dog named Bo. Gwyneth Paltrow has a black Labrador named Holden. There was also Togo, a well-known black Siberian husky that helped save the town of Nome, Alaska, by delivering serum during an outbreak of diphtheria in 1925.
When you own a dog with black fur, you have many name options to choose from. For example, if you're a foodie, select a name that reflects rich, dark, delicious foods and drinks, such as Espresso, Cocoa, or Blackberry. For the literalists in the crowd, find inspiration from a list of dark, earthy, organic words like Coal, Midnight, and Nightfall. This list of unique naming options for black dogs has something for everyone.
Black Dog Names Inspired by Food & Cooking
- Espresso
- Roast
- Burnt
- Pepper
- Grit
- Smoke
- Caviar
- Forge
- Smelt
- Blackberry
- Berry
- Blueberry
- Kettle
- Guinness
- Pepsi
- Coke
- Dr. Pepper
- Mr. Pibb
- Rum
- Whiskey
- Bourbon
- Cola
- Cocoa
- Coca
- Licorice
- Cocoa Puff
- Butler
- Tuxedo
- Tux
- Bosco
- Oreo
- Chocolate
- Anise
- Hershey
- Fudge
- Godiva
Black Dog Names Inspired by Organic Substances
- Ink
- Inky
- Cinder
- Ash
- Jet
- Soot
- Witch
- Onyx
- Ebony
- Slate
- Mica
- Ore
- Charcoal
- Coal
- Iron
- Castiron
- Mildew
- Mold
- Hole
- Magma
- Lava
- Stone
- Obsidian
- Lead
- Carbon
- Sooty
- Mud
- Muddy
- Char
- Ember
- Diesel
- Smudge
- Oil
- Metallica
- Metal
- Heavy Metal
- Agate
- Tar
- Asphalt
- Orion
- Skye
- Velvet
- Satin
- Diamond
- Pearl
- Graphite
- Flint
- Indigo
- Slag
- Pit
- Steam
- Dust
- Dirt
- Soil
- Pitch
Black Dog Names Inspired by Animals
- Seal
- Whale
- Raven
- Crow
- Starling
- Bear
- Panther
- Momba
- Angus
- Batman
- Bat
- Shamu
- Orka
- Panda
- Stallion
- Snake
Black Dog Names Inspired by Games
- Blackjack
- Domino
- Eight Ball
- Dice
- Knight
- Pawn
- Checker
- Spade
- Ace (of Spades)
- King/Queen
- Chess
Black Dog Names Inspired by Weather, Climate, or Time
- Night
- Nightfall
- Dark
- Midnight
- Shade
- Shadow
- Shady
- Dusk
- Storm/Stormy
- Mist/Misty
- Fog/Foggy
- Mountain
- Nightshade
- Twilight
- Eclipse
- Nocturne
- Thunder
Black Dog Names Inspired by Dark Associations
- Murk
- Gloom
- Doom
- Enigma
- Grim
- Black Magic (nickname Magic)
- Black Beauty (nickname Beauty)
- Mystery
- Shine
- Gloss
- Angst
- Ink Spot (nickname Spot)
- Spot
- Stain
- Phantom
- Ghost
- Goth
- Poe (for Edgar Allen Poe)
- Groucho
- Darth Vader
- Morticia
- Voodoo
- Arrow
- Mascara
- Ninja
- Rebel
- Badboy
- Bad
- Sabbath (after Black Sabbath)
- Styx
Black Dog Names that Mean Black in Other Languages
- Noir/Noire (French)
- Svart (Norwegian)
- Musta (Finnish)
- Du (Welsh)
- Pango (Maoria)
- Beltza (Basque)
- Kuro (Japanese)
- Preta/Preto (Porteguese)