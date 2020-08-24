150 Names for Big Dogs from Classic to Clever
Choose the perfect name for your large breed dog from this list of 150 awesome big dog names, from adorable to intimidating, bookish to regal, and more.
Big dogs often have big personalities, and you'll want to find them the perfect name to match. You’ll want to consider the breed, and whether your dog’s personality is that of a big softie, or more aloof and intimidating. You’ll recognize these characteristics within days of bringing your puppy home.
There are some basic rules to follow when choosing a name for your puppy: One or two syllable names are easier for your dog to understand, and for you to have to call out repeatedly. Ensure that name will work for your dog’s entire life—Mr. Fluffybutt might not be so cute when your dog reaches his full height (and you might not love calling that out at the dog park). It’s best to avoid names that sound like other commands, like ‘sit,’ ‘no,’ or ‘come’ to avoid confusion.
Inspiration for your big dog’s name can come from anywhere. There are plenty of wonderful big dog names to be found in Disney movies, like Nana in Peter Pan or Pongo in 101 Dalmatians, and countless other dogs from TV shows and movies. Maybe you’ll choose a funny name that jokes about your dog’s colossal size, like Tank or Hercules, or something more serious that lets people know your dog means business.
10 Classic Names for Giant Breed Dogs
- Heathcliff
- Marmaduke
- Duke
- Brutus
- Spartacus
- Spike
- Baroness
- Vixen
- Sheba
- Tyson
10 Big Dog Names Inspired by Male Superheroes and Villains
- Thanos
- Hulk
- Wolverine
- Apocalypse
- Beast
- Bucky
- Diablo
- Colossus
- Groot
- Juggernaut
10 Big Dog Names Inspired by Female Superheroes and Villains
- Bella Donna
- Cyclone
- Dagger
- Big Bertha
- Domino
- Elektra
- Gamora
- Pantha
- Rogue
- Zatanna
10 Big Dog Names for Book Lovers
- Baskerville
- Keats
- Balzac
- Poe
- Sherlock
- Marlowe
- Kerouac
- Hemingway
- Huxley
- London
10 Big Girl Dog Names with Added Drama
- Stormy
- Athena
- Medusa
- Lilith
- Ursula
- Morgana
- Jengu
- Freya
- Amazon
- Gaia
10 Dramatic and Cool Names for Large Male Dogs
- Tornado
- Zephyr
- Blaze
- Thunder
- Tsunami
- Godzilla
- T-Rex
- Rocky
- Yeti
- Goliath
10 Names for Big Dogs Who Are Really Big Babies
- Tiny
- Bear
- Chunk
- Sweetie
- Nugget
- Peanut
- Babe
- Peaches
- Beau
- Button
10 Slightly Intimidating Big Dog Names
- Beast
- Cujo
- Lucifer
- Banshee
- Brutus
- Knox
- Fang
- Wrath
- Sargeant
- Colt
10 Big Dog Names from Disney Movies
- Pongo (101 Dalmatians)
- Nana (Peter Pan)
- Max (The Little Mermaid)
- Bruno (Cinderella)
- Roscoe (Oliver and Company)
- Dodger (Oliver and Company)
- Napoleon (The Aristocrats)
- Stella (The Princess and the Frog)
- Danny (101 Dalmatians)
- Thunderbolt (101 Dalmatians)
10 Regal Sounding Names for Big Dogs
- Prince
- Duchess
- Bentley
- Regis
- Kingston
- Royce
- Marquis
- Harry
- Regan
- Princess
10 Funny Names for Big Dogs
- Tank
- Chunk
- Gizmo
- Pudge
- Jabba (the Hutt)
- Chica
- Baby
- Bigfoot
- Muffin
- Biggie Smalls
10 Names for Happy-Go-Lucky Big Male Dogs
- Chance
- Lucky
- Tucker
- Ziggy
- Marley
- Chico
- Chase
- Scout
- Harley
- Chester
10 Names for Happy-Go-Lucky Big Female Dogs
- Pippi
- Stella
- Roxy
- Coco
- Dakota
- Sahara
- Layla
- Sasha
- Gracey
- Sunny
10 Big Dog Names Inspired by Game of Thrones
- Hound
- Arya
- Sansa
- Giantsbane
- Brienne
- Tormund
- Lannister
- Mountain
- Cersei
- Bran
10 Big Dog Names Inspired by Famous TV Hounds
- Rin Tin Tin
- Scooby-Doo
- Buddy
- Beethoven
- Astro
- Clifford
- Hercules
- Comet
- Rex
- Hooch