150 Names for Big Dogs from Classic to Clever

Choose the perfect name for your large breed dog from this list of 150 awesome big dog names, from adorable to intimidating, bookish to regal, and more.

Big dogs often have big personalities, and you'll want to find them the perfect name to match. You’ll want to consider the breed, and whether your dog’s personality is that of a big softie, or more aloof and intimidating. You’ll recognize these characteristics within days of bringing your puppy home.

There are some basic rules to follow when choosing a name for your puppy: One or two syllable names are easier for your dog to understand, and for you to have to call out repeatedly. Ensure that name will work for your dog’s entire life—Mr. Fluffybutt might not be so cute when your dog reaches his full height (and you might not love calling that out at the dog park). It’s best to avoid names that sound like other commands, like ‘sit,’ ‘no,’ or ‘come’ to avoid confusion.

Inspiration for your big dog’s name can come from anywhere. There are plenty of wonderful big dog names to be found in Disney movies, like Nana in Peter Pan or Pongo in 101 Dalmatians, and countless other dogs from TV shows and movies. Maybe you’ll choose a funny name that jokes about your dog’s colossal size, like Tank or Hercules, or something more serious that lets people know your dog means business.

sleepy saint bernard lying on floor Credit: Getty

10 Classic Names for Giant Breed Dogs

Heathcliff Marmaduke Duke Brutus Spartacus Spike Baroness Vixen Sheba Tyson

10 Big Dog Names Inspired by Male Superheroes and Villains

Thanos Hulk Wolverine Apocalypse Beast Bucky Diablo Colossus Groot Juggernaut

10 Big Dog Names Inspired by Female Superheroes and Villains

Bella Donna Cyclone Dagger Big Bertha Domino Elektra Gamora Pantha Rogue Zatanna

10 Big Dog Names for Book Lovers

Baskerville Keats Balzac Poe Sherlock Marlowe Kerouac Hemingway Huxley London

10 Big Girl Dog Names with Added Drama

Stormy Athena Medusa Lilith Ursula Morgana Jengu Freya Amazon Gaia

10 Dramatic and Cool Names for Large Male Dogs

Tornado Zephyr Blaze Thunder Tsunami Godzilla T-Rex Rocky Yeti Goliath

10 Names for Big Dogs Who Are Really Big Babies

Tiny Bear Chunk Sweetie Nugget Peanut Babe Peaches Beau Button

10 Slightly Intimidating Big Dog Names

Beast Cujo Lucifer Banshee Brutus Knox Fang Wrath Sargeant Colt

10 Big Dog Names from Disney Movies

Pongo (101 Dalmatians) Nana (Peter Pan) Max (The Little Mermaid) Bruno (Cinderella) Roscoe (Oliver and Company) Dodger (Oliver and Company) Napoleon (The Aristocrats) Stella (The Princess and the Frog) Danny (101 Dalmatians) Thunderbolt (101 Dalmatians)

10 Regal Sounding Names for Big Dogs

Prince Duchess Bentley Regis Kingston Royce Marquis Harry Regan Princess

10 Funny Names for Big Dogs

Tank Chunk Gizmo Pudge Jabba (the Hutt) Chica Baby Bigfoot Muffin Biggie Smalls

10 Names for Happy-Go-Lucky Big Male Dogs

Chance Lucky Tucker Ziggy Marley Chico Chase Scout Harley Chester

10 Names for Happy-Go-Lucky Big Female Dogs

Pippi Stella Roxy Coco Dakota Sahara Layla Sasha Gracey Sunny

10 Big Dog Names Inspired by Game of Thrones

Hound Arya Sansa Giantsbane Brienne Tormund Lannister Mountain Cersei Bran

10 Big Dog Names Inspired by Famous TV Hounds