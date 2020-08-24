150 Names for Big Dogs from Classic to Clever

Choose the perfect name for your large breed dog from this list of 150 awesome big dog names, from adorable to intimidating, bookish to regal, and more.

By Lola Augustine Brown
August 24, 2020
Big dogs often have big personalities, and you'll want to find them the perfect name to match. You’ll want to consider the breed, and whether your dog’s personality is that of a big softie, or more aloof and intimidating. You’ll recognize these characteristics within days of bringing your puppy home. 

There are some basic rules to follow when choosing a name for your puppy: One or two syllable names are easier for your dog to understand, and for you to have to call out repeatedly. Ensure that name will work for your dog’s entire life—Mr. Fluffybutt might not be so cute when your dog reaches his full height (and you might not love calling that out at the dog park). It’s best to avoid names that sound like other commands, like ‘sit,’ ‘no,’ or ‘come’ to avoid confusion. 

Inspiration for your big dog’s name can come from anywhere. There are plenty of wonderful big dog names to be found in Disney movies, like Nana in Peter Pan or Pongo in 101 Dalmatians, and countless other dogs from TV shows and movies. Maybe you’ll choose a funny name that jokes about your dog’s colossal size, like Tank or Hercules, or something more serious that lets people know your dog means business. 

10 Classic Names for Giant Breed Dogs

  1. Heathcliff
  2. Marmaduke
  3. Duke
  4. Brutus
  5. Spartacus
  6. Spike
  7. Baroness
  8. Vixen
  9. Sheba
  10. Tyson

10 Big Dog Names Inspired by Male Superheroes and Villains

  1. Thanos
  2. Hulk
  3. Wolverine
  4. Apocalypse
  5. Beast
  6. Bucky
  7. Diablo
  8. Colossus
  9. Groot
  10. Juggernaut

10 Big Dog Names Inspired by Female Superheroes and Villains 

  1. Bella Donna
  2. Cyclone
  3. Dagger
  4. Big Bertha
  5. Domino
  6. Elektra
  7. Gamora
  8. Pantha
  9. Rogue
  10. Zatanna

10 Big Dog Names for Book Lovers 

  1. Baskerville
  2. Keats
  3. Balzac
  4. Poe
  5. Sherlock
  6. Marlowe
  7. Kerouac
  8. Hemingway
  9. Huxley
  10. London

10 Big Girl Dog Names with Added Drama

  1. Stormy
  2. Athena
  3. Medusa
  4. Lilith
  5. Ursula
  6. Morgana
  7. Jengu
  8. Freya
  9. Amazon
  10. Gaia

10 Dramatic and Cool Names for Large Male Dogs

  1. Tornado
  2. Zephyr
  3. Blaze
  4. Thunder
  5. Tsunami
  6. Godzilla
  7. T-Rex
  8. Rocky
  9. Yeti
  10. Goliath 

10 Names for Big Dogs Who Are Really Big Babies

  1. Tiny
  2. Bear
  3. Chunk
  4. Sweetie
  5. Nugget
  6. Peanut
  7. Babe
  8. Peaches
  9. Beau
  10. Button

10 Slightly Intimidating Big Dog Names

  1. Beast
  2. Cujo
  3. Lucifer
  4. Banshee
  5. Brutus
  6. Knox
  7. Fang
  8. Wrath
  9. Sargeant
  10. Colt

10 Big Dog Names from Disney Movies

  1. Pongo (101 Dalmatians)
  2. Nana (Peter Pan)
  3. Max (The Little Mermaid)
  4. Bruno (Cinderella)
  5. Roscoe (Oliver and Company)
  6. Dodger (Oliver and Company)
  7. Napoleon (The Aristocrats)
  8. Stella (The Princess and the Frog)
  9. Danny (101 Dalmatians)
  10. Thunderbolt (101 Dalmatians)

10 Regal Sounding Names for Big Dogs

  1. Prince
  2. Duchess
  3. Bentley
  4. Regis
  5. Kingston
  6. Royce
  7. Marquis
  8. Harry
  9. Regan
  10. Princess

10 Funny Names for Big Dogs

  1. Tank
  2. Chunk
  3. Gizmo
  4. Pudge
  5. Jabba (the Hutt)
  6. Chica
  7. Baby 
  8. Bigfoot
  9. Muffin
  10. Biggie Smalls

10 Names for Happy-Go-Lucky Big Male Dogs 

  1. Chance
  2. Lucky
  3. Tucker
  4. Ziggy
  5. Marley
  6. Chico
  7. Chase
  8. Scout
  9. Harley
  10. Chester

10 Names for Happy-Go-Lucky Big Female Dogs

  1. Pippi
  2. Stella
  3. Roxy
  4. Coco
  5. Dakota
  6. Sahara
  7. Layla
  8. Sasha
  9. Gracey
  10. Sunny

10 Big Dog Names Inspired by Game of Thrones

  1. Hound
  2. Arya
  3. Sansa
  4. Giantsbane
  5. Brienne
  6. Tormund
  7. Lannister
  8. Mountain
  9. Cersei
  10. Bran

10 Big Dog Names Inspired by Famous TV Hounds

  1. Rin Tin Tin
  2. Scooby-Doo
  3. Buddy
  4. Beethoven
  5. Astro
  6. Clifford
  7. Hercules
  8. Comet
  9. Rex
  10. Hooch
