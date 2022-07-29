Here Are the 150+ Best Dog Names of All Time
Humans and dogs have shared their lives together for thousands of years. In fact, archaeologists have evidence of people in Siberia with (somewhat) domesticated dogs approximately 23,000 years ago. So choosing from the best dog names of all time means you're simply following the path of a long and storied relationship.
There's never a "wrong" name, only what fits your unique doggo—and if they'll respond to it! So as you review the list below, create a short list of favorites and see what fits your dog's personality and if your pup perks up when you call out each one. In no time at all, you'll know exactly what to inscribe on their dog tags.
Best Female Dog Names
When your fluffy girl exceeds the adorable scale, you want everyone to know it! These are the best female dog names for her personality.
- Fluffy
- Angel
- Ginger
- Lucy
- Bella
- Belle
- Molly
- Ellie
- Penny
- Daisy
- Grace
- Gracie
- Nala
- Cassie
- Allie
- Princess
- Bailey
- Stella
- Lily
- Dixie
- Athena
- Luna
- Cricket
- Willow
- Winnie
- Rosie
- Pepper
- Kona
- Zoey
- Sadie
- Patches
- Lola
- Queenie
- Roxy
- Abby
- Harley
- Izzy
- Piper
- Millie
- Layla
- Riley
Best Male Dog Names
Your good boy is so cool, there's a moniker on this list he'll be proud to sport on his bandana.
- Rover
- Spot
- Buck
- Duke
- Champ
- Max
- Jack
- Rex
- Buddy
- Charlie
- Ace
- Oggie
- Tucker
- Winston
- Bruno
- Scout
- Leo
- Blue
- Finn
- Henry
- Barry
- Ollie
- Oliver
- Rocky
- Fido
- Cooper
- Moose
- Jake
- Bandit
- King
- Lucky
- Samson
- Archie
- Hunter
- Beau
- Loki
- Murphy
- Gus
- Apollo
- Hank
- Buster
- Thor
Best Dog Names From TV and Film
Need more ideas? Think about the amazing canine stars who've entertained us since the 1910 American film debut of Jean, a tri-color Scotch collie. One's bound to be the right fit for your little showstopper.
- Rin Tin Tin (various films and TV shows)
- Toto (Wizard of Oz)
- Bruiser (Legally Blonde)
- Chance (Homeward Bound)
- Shadow (Homeward Bound)
- Snoopy (Peanuts)
- Lassie (Lassie)
- Dug (Up)
- Togo (Togo)
- Rex (Babe)
- Fly (Babe)
- Slinky Dog (Toy Story)
- Scooby-Doo (various films and TV shows)
- Pete the Pup (The Little Rascals)
- Beethoven (Beethoven)
- Brian (Family Guy)
- Wishbone (Wishbone)
- Milo (The Mask)
- Eddie (Frasier)
- Pongo (101 Dalmatians)
- Perdita (101 Dalmatians)
- Oddball (102 Dalmations)
- Benji (Benji)
- Hooch (Turner and Hooch)
- Santa's Little Helper (The Simpsons)
- Marley (Marley and Me)
- Astro (The Jetsons)
- Comet (Full House)
- Lady (Lady and the Tramp)
- Tramp (Lady and the Tramp)
- Trusty (Lady and the Tramp)
- Lulu (Dog)
- Bolt (Bolt)
- Marmaduke (Marmaduke)
- Hachiko (Hachiko: A Dog's Story)
- Digby (Pushing Daisies)
- Fang (Harry Potter franchise)
- Balto (Balto)
- Pluto (various Disney films)
- Winn-Dixie (Because of Winn-Dixie)
- Sparky (Frankenweenie)
- Enzo (The Art of Racing in the Rain)
- Clifford (Clifford the Big Red Dog)
- Hercules (The Sandlot)
- Brutus (The Ugly Dachshund)
- Bobby (Greyfriars Bobby)
Best Food-Related Dog Names
Any tidbit or drink works well as a unisex name option. All that matters is celebrating how your pet is full of goodness!
- Pumpkin
- Biscuit
- Marshmallow
- Nacho
- Brandy
- Honey
- Cookie
- Peanut
- Tofu
- Coco
- Beans
- Dumpling
- Tater
- Nugget
- Brownie
- Candy
- Peaches
- Sugar
- Alfalfa
- Cupcake
- Inky
- Puppuccino
- Barley
- Chowder
Additional reporting by Jennifer Aldrich.