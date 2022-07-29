You can't go wrong with naming your pup one of these top-tier options.

Here Are the 150+ Best Dog Names of All Time

two dogs looking up at the camera laying in a bed of violets

Humans and dogs have shared their lives together for thousands of years. In fact, archaeologists have evidence of people in Siberia with (somewhat) domesticated dogs approximately 23,000 years ago. So choosing from the best dog names of all time means you're simply following the path of a long and storied relationship.

There's never a "wrong" name, only what fits your unique doggo—and if they'll respond to it! So as you review the list below, create a short list of favorites and see what fits your dog's personality and if your pup perks up when you call out each one. In no time at all, you'll know exactly what to inscribe on their dog tags.

Best Female Dog Names

When your fluffy girl exceeds the adorable scale, you want everyone to know it! These are the best female dog names for her personality.

Fluffy

Angel

Ginger

Lucy

Bella

Belle

Molly

Ellie

Penny

Daisy

Grace

Gracie

Nala

Cassie

Allie

Princess

Bailey

Stella

Lily

Dixie

Athena

Luna

Cricket

Willow

Winnie

Rosie

Pepper

Kona

Zoey

Sadie

Patches

Lola

Queenie

Roxy

Abby

Harley

Izzy

Piper

Millie

Layla

Riley

Best Male Dog Names

Your good boy is so cool, there's a moniker on this list he'll be proud to sport on his bandana.

Rover

Spot

Buck

Duke

Champ

Max

Jack

Rex

Buddy

Charlie

Ace

Oggie

Tucker

Winston

Bruno

Scout

Leo

Blue

Finn

Henry

Barry

Ollie

Oliver

Rocky

Fido

Cooper

Moose

Jake

Bandit

King

Lucky

Samson

Archie

Hunter

Beau

Loki

Murphy

Gus

Apollo

Hank

Buster

Thor

Best Dog Names From TV and Film

Need more ideas? Think about the amazing canine stars who've entertained us since the 1910 American film debut of Jean, a tri-color Scotch collie. One's bound to be the right fit for your little showstopper.

Rin Tin Tin (various films and TV shows)

Toto (Wizard of Oz)

Bruiser (Legally Blonde)

Chance (Homeward Bound)

Shadow (Homeward Bound)

Snoopy (Peanuts)

Lassie (Lassie)

Dug (Up)

Togo (Togo)

Rex (Babe)

Fly (Babe)

Slinky Dog (Toy Story)

Scooby-Doo (various films and TV shows)

Pete the Pup (The Little Rascals)

Beethoven (Beethoven)

Brian (Family Guy)

Wishbone (Wishbone)

Milo (The Mask)

Eddie (Frasier)

Pongo (101 Dalmatians)

Perdita (101 Dalmatians)

Oddball (102 Dalmations)

Benji (Benji)

Hooch (Turner and Hooch)

Santa's Little Helper (The Simpsons)

Marley (Marley and Me)

Astro (The Jetsons)

Comet (Full House)

Lady (Lady and the Tramp)

Tramp (Lady and the Tramp)

Trusty (Lady and the Tramp)

Lulu (Dog)

Bolt (Bolt)

Marmaduke (Marmaduke)

Hachiko (Hachiko: A Dog's Story)

Digby (Pushing Daisies)

Fang (Harry Potter franchise)

Balto (Balto)

Pluto (various Disney films)

Winn-Dixie (Because of Winn-Dixie)

Sparky (Frankenweenie)

Enzo (The Art of Racing in the Rain)

Clifford (Clifford the Big Red Dog)

Hercules (The Sandlot)

Brutus (The Ugly Dachshund)

Bobby (Greyfriars Bobby)

Best Food-Related Dog Names

Any tidbit or drink works well as a unisex name option. All that matters is celebrating how your pet is full of goodness!