298 Bernese Mountain Dog Names For the Big, Beautiful Berner in Your Life
Congratulations on your new Bernese mountain dog! We already know that they come equipped with a lot to love, including that goofy grin, lazy demeanor, and beautiful, tri-colored coat. But one thing they don't come with straight from the litter is a great name! That's where you (and this list) come in.
Once you've taken a little time to get to know your Bernese mountain dog and have a good idea of her personality, you can really get down to the business of picking a truly great Bernese mountain dog name. And even if this list doesn't have exactly the name you're looking for, hopefully it'll help push you in the right direction to find inspiration on your own. Happy hunting!
Female Bernese Mountain Dog Names
One thing that all Berners have in common is their size. With their big frames, thick muscles, and floofy coats, these pups are hard to miss. Because of that big size, it's a popular choice to find a powerful name for your female Bernese mountain dog. Something that conveys a sense of strength, loyalty, or steadfastness. Because of their history, names of Germanic, Swiss, or Roman origin are also good ideas.
- Adira
- Alessia
- Alexia
- Audrey
- Ayesha
- Bella
- Belisama
- Bree
- Brigitta
- Charlotte
- Claudette
- Constantia
- Erica
- Erinna
- Ermintrude
- Fallon
- Freja
- Gabriella
- Gesa
- Gwendolyn
- Harlow
- Harriet
- Hera
- Hilda
- Indra
- Jaiyana
- Jara
- Kaimana
- Mary
- Matilda
- Millicent
- Nimerah
- Philomena 33
- Rǫskva
- Sabira
- Shakti
- Sharla
- Sigrid
- Simone
- Tahmina
- Treasa
- Trudi
- Valencia
- Valerie
- Velda
- Vilja
- Wei
- Wilma
- Yennenga
- Yi
Male Bernese Mountain Dog Names
Much like the list of female names, people looking for male Bernese mountain dog names are often looking for something that conveys a sense of size, power, or strength. Here again, names with Germanic, Norse, or Mediterranean origins are going to serve you very well.
- Abelardo
- Adam
- Aldric
- Alexander
- Anders
- Angus
- Armstrong
- Arne
- Arsenio
- Autry
- Ayele
- Aziel
- Baldric
- Barlas
- Barrett
- Benhail
- Beren
- Bernard
- Berthold
- Chasin
- Conall
- Deandre
- Denzel
- Drew
- Egon
- Elfried
- Enzi
- Eric
- Ethan
- Evander
- Ezekiel
- Gabriel
- Garrett
- Griffin
- Hamza
- Harric
- Ikemba
- Jabbar
- Kenji
- Kenzo
- Kevin
- Malthe
- Maska
- Montgomery
- Misneach
- Njord
- Onan
- Osiris
- Oz
- Ragnar
- Richard
- Roderick
- Rostam
- Sisu
- Tahmuras
- Takeshi
- Uzziah
- Valens
- Waylon
- Xerxes
- Zale
Cute Names for Bernese Mountain Dog Puppies
But let's not forget: Bernese mountain are also goofy, sweet natured, gentle giants! So maybe you want to play up just how adorable your Berner is. If that's your plan, then this list of cute Bernese mountain dog names might just fit the bill.
- Aggy
- Alfie
- Angus
- Archie
- Arlo
- Augie
- Autumn
- Avery
- Bacon
- Bailey
- Banjo
- Barkley
- Benji
- Bingo
- Biscuit
- Blue
- Bosco
- Bowie
- Brady
- Bucky
- Buddy
- Casper
- Charlie
- Chewy
- Coby
- Copper
- Cora
- Dino
- Dusty
- Finn
- Fonzie
- Ghost
- Gizmo
- Gus
- Jasper
- Jinx
- Jojo
- Josie
- Kirby
- Lady
- Laika
- Lincoln
- Louie
- Lucky
- Marley
- Meeko
- Milo
- Moose
- Mowgli
- Nugget
- Oscar
- Pluto
- Ripley
- Scout
- Simba
- Snowball
- Sofie
- Spencer
- Teddy
- Tito
- Waffles
- Willie
- Wrigley
- Yogi
- Yoshi
- Ziggy
Big Dog Names for Bernese Mountain Dogs
Size and strength don't always go hand in hand. If a powerful, rugged name doesn't feel right for your goofy guy, try one of these large, cuddly names out instead. Berners are well known for how gentle they are around smaller animals and children, so a name that conveys size while still feeling cuddly can be a great choice. Check out these "big dog" Bernese mountain dog names and see if one of them is more your pup's speed.
- Albion
- Aloeus
- Argus
- Athos
- Atlas
- Baloo
- Bear
- Boomer
- Cacus
- Clifford
- Enzo
- Garm
- Gerald
- Groot
- Hagrid
- Hallmar
- Hanska
- Harley
- Hercules
- Humphrey
- Jupiter
- Kentaro
- Langston
- Magnus
- Montaro
- Neptune
- Olvadi
- Olwyn
- Oni
- Polaris
- Porthos
- Reis
- Samson
- Sequoia
- Snuffy
- Titan
- Titus
- Whopper
Unique Bernese Mountain Dog Names
Sometimes, you just want a name that stands out—from pop culture or a favorite book, or maybe it's just a word that sounds good when you shout it across a dog park. Either way, these unique Bernese mountain dog names will help your pup show off his one-of-a-kind style.
- Alucard
- Apple
- Audi
- Baja Blast
- Bandit
- Bantha
- Bart
- Batman
- Beemer
- Bizness
- Blazer
- Bluebell
- Bobo
- Bodhi
- Bubba
- Burger
- Buzzer
- Cherry
- Chips (for siblings of Fish)
- Cricket
- Destry
- Diva
- Fifi
- Fish (for siblings of Chips)
- Friday
- Jano
- Jellybean
- Jigsaw
- Kix
- Lazslo
- Meta
- Michelangelo
- Mustard
- Nutella
- Puma
- Ringo
- Royal
- Sansa
- Satchel
- Seven
- Sparrow
- Zealand
Bernese Mountain Dog Names by Color
Aside from their size and sweet demeanor, Bernese mountain dogs are known for their thick, floofy, tricolor coats. And what better way to honor that stunning coat than with a name inspired by its distinctive color? Check out some of these color- and pattern-inspired Bernese mountain dog names and brighten your world a little.
- Almond
- Amaretto
- Brandy
- Brownie
- Camo
- Caramel
- Choco
- Chroma
- Copper
- Ginger
- Latte
- Mahogany
- Marble
- Mezcla
- Oreo
- Sienna
- Toffee
- Truffle
Swiss-inspired Names For Bernese Mountain Dogs
In the strictest sense, there is no "Swiss" language: the country's four official languages are German, French, Italian, and Romansh. Within each, there are localized dialects unique to Switzerland, but for the most part the words and character names from Swiss folklore are going to derive from one of those four languages. Still, if you want to pull your pup's name from the motherland, here are some of the best Swiss-inspired Bernese mountain dog names to choose from.
- Adolphus - "noble wolf"
- Bärli - "little bear"
- Bern
- Bleume - "flower"
- Dieter
- Florina
- Geneva
- Gerard
- Gisele
- Häsli - "hare"
- Ingrid
- Irene
- Lausanne
- Lucerne
- Lugano
- Minka
- Montreux
- Olov
- Rolex
- Rosette
- Schatzi - "little treasure"
- Schwarz
- Zurich