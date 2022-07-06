298 Bernese Mountain Dog Names For the Big, Beautiful Berner in Your Life

Congratulations on your new Bernese mountain dog! We already know that they come equipped with a lot to love, including that goofy grin, lazy demeanor, and beautiful, tri-colored coat. But one thing they don't come with straight from the litter is a great name! That's where you (and this list) come in.

Once you've taken a little time to get to know your Bernese mountain dog and have a good idea of her personality, you can really get down to the business of picking a truly great Bernese mountain dog name. And even if this list doesn't have exactly the name you're looking for, hopefully it'll help push you in the right direction to find inspiration on your own. Happy hunting!

Female Bernese Mountain Dog Names

One thing that all Berners have in common is their size. With their big frames, thick muscles, and floofy coats, these pups are hard to miss. Because of that big size, it's a popular choice to find a powerful name for your female Bernese mountain dog. Something that conveys a sense of strength, loyalty, or steadfastness. Because of their history, names of Germanic, Swiss, or Roman origin are also good ideas.

Adira

Alessia

Alexia

Audrey

Ayesha

Bella

Belisama

Bree

Brigitta

Charlotte

Claudette

Constantia

Erica

Erinna

Ermintrude

Fallon

Freja

Gabriella

Gesa

Gwendolyn

Harlow

Harriet

Hera

Hilda

Indra

Jaiyana

Jara

Kaimana

Mary

Matilda

Millicent

Nimerah

Philomena 33

Rǫskva

Sabira

Shakti

Sharla

Sigrid

Simone

Tahmina

Treasa

Trudi

Valencia

Valerie

Velda

Vilja

Wei

Wilma

Yennenga

Yi

Male Bernese Mountain Dog Names

Much like the list of female names, people looking for male Bernese mountain dog names are often looking for something that conveys a sense of size, power, or strength. Here again, names with Germanic, Norse, or Mediterranean origins are going to serve you very well.

Abelardo

Adam

Aldric

Alexander

Anders

Angus

Armstrong

Arne

Arsenio

Autry

Ayele

Aziel

Baldric

Barlas

Barrett

Benhail

Beren

Bernard

Berthold

Chasin

Conall

Deandre

Denzel

Drew

Egon

Elfried

Enzi

Eric

Ethan

Evander

Ezekiel

Gabriel

Garrett

Griffin

Hamza

Harric

Ikemba

Jabbar

Kenji

Kenzo

Kevin

Malthe

Maska

Montgomery

Misneach

Njord

Onan

Osiris

Oz

Ragnar

Richard

Roderick

Rostam

Sisu

Tahmuras

Takeshi

Uzziah

Valens

Waylon

Xerxes

Zale

Cute Names for Bernese Mountain Dog Puppies

But let's not forget: Bernese mountain are also goofy, sweet natured, gentle giants! So maybe you want to play up just how adorable your Berner is. If that's your plan, then this list of cute Bernese mountain dog names might just fit the bill.

Aggy

Alfie

Angus

Archie

Arlo

Augie

Autumn

Avery

Bacon

Bailey

Banjo

Barkley

Benji

Bingo

Biscuit

Blue

Bosco

Bowie

Brady

Bucky

Buddy

Casper

Charlie

Chewy

Coby

Copper

Cora

Dino

Dusty

Finn

Fonzie

Ghost

Gizmo

Gus

Jasper

Jinx

Jojo

Josie

Kirby

Lady

Laika

Lincoln

Louie

Lucky

Marley

Meeko

Milo

Moose

Mowgli

Nugget

Oscar

Pluto

Ripley

Scout

Simba

Snowball

Sofie

Spencer

Teddy

Tito

Waffles

Willie

Wrigley

Yogi

Yoshi

Ziggy

Big Dog Names for Bernese Mountain Dogs

Size and strength don't always go hand in hand. If a powerful, rugged name doesn't feel right for your goofy guy, try one of these large, cuddly names out instead. Berners are well known for how gentle they are around smaller animals and children, so a name that conveys size while still feeling cuddly can be a great choice. Check out these "big dog" Bernese mountain dog names and see if one of them is more your pup's speed.

Albion

Aloeus

Argus

Athos

Atlas

Baloo

Bear

Boomer

Cacus

Clifford

Enzo

Garm

Gerald

Groot

Hagrid

Hallmar

Hanska

Harley

Hercules

Humphrey

Jupiter

Kentaro

Langston

Magnus

Montaro

Neptune

Olvadi

Olwyn

Oni

Polaris

Porthos

Reis

Samson

Sequoia

Snuffy

Titan

Titus

Whopper

Unique Bernese Mountain Dog Names

Sometimes, you just want a name that stands out—from pop culture or a favorite book, or maybe it's just a word that sounds good when you shout it across a dog park. Either way, these unique Bernese mountain dog names will help your pup show off his one-of-a-kind style.

Alucard

Apple

Audi

Baja Blast

Bandit

Bantha

Bart

Batman

Beemer

Bizness

Blazer

Bluebell

Bobo

Bodhi

Bubba

Burger

Buzzer

Cherry

Chips (for siblings of Fish)

Cricket

Destry

Diva

Fifi

Fish (for siblings of Chips)

Friday

Jano

Jellybean

Jigsaw

Kix

Lazslo

Meta

Michelangelo

Mustard

Nutella

Puma

Ringo

Royal

Sansa

Satchel

Seven

Sparrow

Zealand

Bernese Mountain Dog Names by Color

Aside from their size and sweet demeanor, Bernese mountain dogs are known for their thick, floofy, tricolor coats. And what better way to honor that stunning coat than with a name inspired by its distinctive color? Check out some of these color- and pattern-inspired Bernese mountain dog names and brighten your world a little.

Almond

Amaretto

Brandy

Brownie

Camo

Caramel

Choco

Chroma

Copper

Ginger

Latte

Mahogany

Marble

Mezcla

Oreo

Sienna

Toffee

Truffle

Swiss-inspired Names For Bernese Mountain Dogs

In the strictest sense, there is no "Swiss" language: the country's four official languages are German, French, Italian, and Romansh. Within each, there are localized dialects unique to Switzerland, but for the most part the words and character names from Swiss folklore are going to derive from one of those four languages. Still, if you want to pull your pup's name from the motherland, here are some of the best Swiss-inspired Bernese mountain dog names to choose from.