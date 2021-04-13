LIVE

200 of the Best Beagle Names for Your Lovable Hound

If you and your beagle are going to be best buds for the next 10–15 years, you'll need to give him a timeless name that really fits his personality and makes him part of the family.

By Vince Finch-Brand
April 13, 2021
Credit: MaFelipe / Getty

Affectionate, intelligent, playful, and completely adorable, it's no wonder that beagles are the seventh most popular dog breed in America. Initially bred for hunting small game, such as rabbits and hare, beagles possess an excellent sense of smell and an inquisitive, active demeanor. Their large dark brown or hazel eyes are offset by long floppy ears and a face that could melt your heart into a puddle.

Finding the perfect name for your sweet beagle companion can be overwhelming. Luckily, we're here to help! Whether you're looking for a name inspired by your beagle's expert sniffing abilities, cute coloring, tendency to sing, or love of food, you're sure to find the right name to suit your new best friend.

Best Female Beagle Names

Adorable and elegant, find the perfect name for your girl beagle puppy that will have everyone cooing over her at the dog park. 

  • Sally 
  • Lottie 
  • Bell 
  • Daisy  
  • Penny
  • Sadie 
  • Mia
  • Alice
  • Brandi 
  • Ginny
  • Maggie 
  • Robin 
  • Sasha
  • Layla 
  • Misty 
  • Alma
  • Hazel
  • Willow
  • Lexie 
  • Zoey
  • Gigi
  • Holly
  • Ella
  • Diva
  • Agatha 
  • Bonnie
  • Amber
  • Brooklyn
  • Dakota
  • Buttercup
  • Eve
  • Fleur
  • Luna
  • Rosie
  • Adelaide 

Best Male Beagle Names

Pick a name that perfectly suits your buddy's handsome coat and playful personality.

  • Franklin 
  • Otis 
  • Duke
  • Bruce
  • Miles
  • Shiloh
  • Marcel 
  • Henri
  • Benedict
  • Ollie
  • Tobias 
  • Wyatt
  • Jake
  • Finn
  • Milo
  • Clarke 
  • Tucker
  • Copper
  • Fritz 
  • Grover 
  • Baxter
  • Rusty
  • Charlie
  • Arthur
  • Colby
  • Noah
  • Ethan 
  • Sebastian 
  • Levi
  • Ezra
  • Hudson
  • Lucus
  • Eli
  • Leo
  • Wes
  • Rowan
  • Rhett
  • Silas
  • Theo
  • Oscar
  • Felix
  • Nico
  • Regis
  • Jett
  • Reece
  • Clive 
  • Isaac
  • Orion

Names for Beagles Who Live for the Hunt

Curious and determined personalities combine with excellent senses of smell and superior tracking abilities to make beagles the perfect hunting companion.

  • Hunter
  • Arrow
  • Fisher
  • Bear
  • Chase
  • Scout
  • Sniffer
  • Snout
  • Wolf
  • Sherlock 
  • Bandit
  • Scamper 
  • Hawkeye 
  • Fox
  • Shadow
  • Ace
  • Buck
  • Echo
  • Artemis
  • Ranger
  • Blaze
  • Radar
  • Trapper
  • Bane  
  • Colt
  • Fletch 
  • Dash
  • Lynx

Best Food Names for Beagles 

Does your beagle love to snack? They aren't alone! Lots of dogs are food-motivated, making them perfectly suited to one of these food names!

  • Muffin
  • Cheese 
  • Honey
  • Mocha 
  • Biscuit
  • Waffles
  • Peanut
  • Dill
  • Miso
  • Olive
  • Cinnamon
  • Pickles
  • Basil
  • Fig
  • Candy
  • Nugget
  • Kimchi
  • Skittles
  • Clove
  • Pepper
  • Radish
  • Sriracha  
  • Eclair
  • Caramel
  • Nutmeg
  • Gouda
  • Saffron
  • Pretzel
  • Brie
  • Dumpling
  • Ginger
  • Cocoa

Beagle Names for Dogs That Like to Be One With Nature

Take your beagle for a walk in the woods and you'll immediately understand why they're known to be nature-lovers. Every few feet, there is a new patch of grass to sniff or a new bush to investigate. Your energetic pup will do you proud allowing no leaf to remain unturned!

  • Leaf 
  • Dewy 
  • Rocky 
  • Berry 
  • Pumpkin
  • Moss
  • Thunder
  • River
  • Bambi 
  • Goose
  • Juniper 
  • Cedar
  • Aspen 
  • Fern
  • Cricket
  • Birch
  • Aurora
  • Stormy
  • Willow
  • Sky
  • Oak
  • Brook
  • Everest
  • Jasper
  • Ivy
  • Laurel 
  • Maple
  • Clover
  • Lily
  • Quill
  • Thistle
  • Breeze
  • Alpine
  • Flora
  • Marigold
  • Truffle
  • Chestnut
  • Pebbles

Best Names for Beagles Who Like to Sing

Though relatively small dogs, Beagles are known for their distinct voices and trademark howls and bays. Choose a name to suit your little singer from the list below!

  • Melody
  • Howl
  • Barkley
  • Hooter 
  • Banjo
  • Chirp 
  • Thunder
  • Babbles
  • Calliope
  • Beethovan 
  • Siren 
  • Crescendo 
  • Trumpet
  • Allegro
  • Harmony
  • Aria 
  • Lyric
  • Cher
  • Andante
