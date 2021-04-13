If you and your beagle are going to be best buds for the next 10–15 years, you'll need to give him a timeless name that really fits his personality and makes him part of the family.

200 of the Best Beagle Names for Your Lovable Hound

Affectionate, intelligent, playful, and completely adorable, it's no wonder that beagles are the seventh most popular dog breed in America. Initially bred for hunting small game, such as rabbits and hare, beagles possess an excellent sense of smell and an inquisitive, active demeanor. Their large dark brown or hazel eyes are offset by long floppy ears and a face that could melt your heart into a puddle.

Finding the perfect name for your sweet beagle companion can be overwhelming. Luckily, we're here to help! Whether you're looking for a name inspired by your beagle's expert sniffing abilities, cute coloring, tendency to sing, or love of food, you're sure to find the right name to suit your new best friend.

Best Female Beagle Names

Adorable and elegant, find the perfect name for your girl beagle puppy that will have everyone cooing over her at the dog park.

Sally

Lottie

Bell

Daisy

Penny

Sadie

Mia

Alice

Brandi

Ginny

Maggie

Robin

Sasha

Layla

Misty

Alma

Hazel

Willow

Lexie

Zoey

Gigi

Holly

Ella

Diva

Agatha

Bonnie

Amber

Brooklyn

Dakota

Buttercup

Eve

Fleur

Luna

Rosie

Adelaide

Best Male Beagle Names

Pick a name that perfectly suits your buddy's handsome coat and playful personality.

Franklin

Otis

Duke

Bruce

Miles

Shiloh

Marcel

Henri

Benedict

Ollie

Tobias

Wyatt

Jake

Finn

Milo

Clarke

Tucker

Copper

Fritz

Grover

Baxter

Rusty

Charlie

Arthur

Colby

Noah

Ethan

Sebastian

Levi

Ezra

Hudson

Lucus

Eli

Leo

Wes

Rowan

Rhett

Silas

Theo

Oscar

Felix

Nico

Regis

Jett

Reece

Clive

Isaac

Orion

Names for Beagles Who Live for the Hunt

Curious and determined personalities combine with excellent senses of smell and superior tracking abilities to make beagles the perfect hunting companion.

Hunter

Arrow

Fisher

Bear

Chase

Scout

Sniffer

Snout

Wolf

Sherlock

Bandit

Scamper

Hawkeye

Fox

Shadow

Ace

Buck

Echo

Artemis

Ranger

Blaze

Radar

Trapper

Bane

Colt

Fletch

Dash

Lynx

Best Food Names for Beagles

Does your beagle love to snack? They aren't alone! Lots of dogs are food-motivated, making them perfectly suited to one of these food names!

Muffin

Cheese

Honey

Mocha

Biscuit

Waffles

Peanut

Dill

Miso

Olive

Cinnamon

Pickles

Basil

Fig

Candy

Nugget

Kimchi

Skittles

Clove

Pepper

Radish

Sriracha

Eclair

Caramel

Nutmeg

Gouda

Saffron

Pretzel

Brie

Dumpling

Ginger

Cocoa

Beagle Names for Dogs That Like to Be One With Nature

Take your beagle for a walk in the woods and you'll immediately understand why they're known to be nature-lovers. Every few feet, there is a new patch of grass to sniff or a new bush to investigate. Your energetic pup will do you proud allowing no leaf to remain unturned!

Leaf

Dewy

Rocky

Berry

Pumpkin

Moss

Thunder

River

Bambi

Goose

Juniper

Cedar

Aspen

Fern

Cricket

Birch

Aurora

Stormy

Willow

Sky

Oak

Brook

Everest

Jasper

Ivy

Laurel

Maple

Clover

Lily

Quill

Thistle

Breeze

Alpine

Flora

Marigold

Truffle

Chestnut

Pebbles

Best Names for Beagles Who Like to Sing

Though relatively small dogs, Beagles are known for their distinct voices and trademark howls and bays. Choose a name to suit your little singer from the list below!