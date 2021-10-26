260+ Australian Shepherd Names for Your Amazing Adventure Buddy

Adding an Aussie to your fam? One of these names might be perfect for your fluffy pup.

Australian shepherds, or Aussies as they're affectionately called by lovers of the breed, are whip-smart and rambunctious dogs fit for adventurous, active pet parents. If you see adopting an Australian shepherd in your near future (or maybe you already have, and in that case congrats!) then you probably need to figure out how to pick the perfect name for your new pooch. Whether you choose a name inspired by an Aussie's beautiful coloring or your new dog's favorite snack, one of these names for Australian shepherds will surely match your active new pup's personality.

Female Australian Shepherd Names

When Adam Levine croons, "She wiiiiiiill be looooooved" he must be talking about an Australian shepherd.

Paisley

Lily

Sadie

Sakura

Fiona

Zuri

Daisy

Nala

Alexa

Margarita

Luna

Bella

Rae

Juno

Mia

Ichika

Helena

Lizbeth

Rosa

Zendaya

Maya

Chloe

Imani

Adeline

Thalia

Zoey

Kyra

Male Australian Shepherd Names

Aussies are good family dogs who just want to exercise and play ... A LOT. Better start taking up jogging before you head to the shelter to adopt one of these lively, bouncy boys.

Kai

Ace

Cowboy

Duke

Adonis

Flynn

Hugo

Luca

Frederico

Oakley

Hakim

Akira

Milo

Charlie

Prince

Scout

Tiger

Alexis

Bear

Wallace

Alejandro

Sora

Amari

Adorable Aussie Names Inspired by Famous Australians

We're willing to bet your Australian shepherd's cuteness is equal to or greater than the Hemsworths', which is truly an incredible feat. You're probably so proud.

Chris

Liam

Luke

Hemsworth

Miranda

Steve

Bindi

Irwin

Cate

Rebel

Isla

Naomi

Hugh

Heath

Nicole

Keith

Urban

Portia

Russell

Iggy

Azalea

Eric

Toni

Badass Australian Shepherd Names

Most Australian shepherds are just happy goofballs, but you can give your pup a badass name and hope for the best. Worst case, other people at the dog park think you're both cool AF.

Tank

Axel

Serena

Venus

Viking

Thor

Hulk

Maven

Simone

Harley

Daenerys

Arya

Zeus

Spike

Maddox

Ninja

Xena

Diana

Raven

Hawk

Cersei

Brienne

Pirate

Disney Australian Shepherd Names

A name based on a fluffy Disney character like Pooh, Thumper, or Pumba seems fitting for one of the fluffiest of dogs.

Pluto

Mickey

Minnie

Hercules

Aladdin

Jasmine

Abu

Aurora

Maleficent

Goofy

Donald

Hades

Elsa

Olaf

Pooh

Oogie Boogie

Toulouse

Duchess

Tiana

Mulan

Flynn

Rapunzel

Simba

Pumba

Cinderella

Wendy

Mushu

Yzma

Kuzco

Quasimodo

Belle

Lumier

Mrs. Potts

Moana

Scuttle

Ariel

Thumper

Nana

Zazu

Cute Dog Names for Your Mini Australian Shepherd

Try calling out "Bubbles" or "Tater Tot" and try not to smile. It can't be done.

Bubbles

Twinkie

Tiny

Tater Tot

Lassie

Princess

Pikachu

Sparkles

Dottie

Panda

Bunny

Fuzzy

Dopey

Cheeks

Teddy

Ducky

Lovey

Marshmallow

Boba

Sprinkles

Star

Fox

Buttons

Cool Names for Blue Merle Aussies

Many of the most magnificent things in the world are blue—the sky, the ocean, birds, flowers ... the list goes on and on. And that includes your beautiful blue merle Australian shepherd!

Aqua

Indigo

Blueberry

Iris

Lake

Skye

Bluebell

Robin

Orchid

Azure

Calypso

Marina

Spot

Pepper

Dory

Sapphire

Fiery Names for Red Merle Aussies

They say redheads have more fun.

Scarlet

Cinnamon

Rowan

Chili

Redmond

Sienna

Ruby

Merlot

Derry

Maroon

Strawberry

Rusty

Rosy

Brick

Cherry

Coral

Poppy

Blaze

Autumn

Phoenix

Ladybug

Aussie Names for Dogs That Love Food More Than Anything Else on This Earth

If your Aussie is a chonky boy under all that fluff, one of these names will have him going absolutely bonkers with excitement every time you call his name. Make sure to have the treats ready at all times!

Cupcake

Coffee

Cheeto

Waffles

Meatball

Cheese

Cookie

Dumpling

Potato

Egg

Apple

Oreo

Chip

Noodle

Cocoa

Toast

Butternut

Candy

Brownie

Pumpkin

Taco

Sushi

Peaches

Ginger

Brie

Muffin

Pancake

Bran

Peanut

Beans