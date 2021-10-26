260+ Australian Shepherd Names for Your Amazing Adventure Buddy

Adding an Aussie to your fam? One of these names might be perfect for your fluffy pup.

By Leah Lopez Cardenas October 26, 2021
Credit: Inti St. Clair / Getty

Australian shepherds, or Aussies as they're affectionately called by lovers of the breed, are whip-smart and rambunctious dogs fit for adventurous, active pet parents. If you see adopting an Australian shepherd in your near future (or maybe you already have, and in that case congrats!) then you probably need to figure out how to pick the perfect name for your new pooch. Whether you choose a name inspired by an Aussie's beautiful coloring or your new dog's favorite snack, one of these names for Australian shepherds will surely match your active new pup's personality.

Female Australian Shepherd Names

When Adam Levine croons, "She wiiiiiiill be looooooved" he must be talking about an Australian shepherd.

  • Paisley
  • Lily
  • Sadie
  • Sakura
  • Fiona
  • Zuri
  • Daisy
  • Nala
  • Alexa
  • Margarita
  • Luna
  • Bella
  • Rae
  • Juno
  • Mia
  • Ichika
  • Helena
  • Lizbeth
  • Rosa
  • Zendaya
  • Maya
  • Chloe
  • Imani
  • Adeline
  • Thalia
  • Zoey
  • Kyra

Male Australian Shepherd Names

Aussies are good family dogs who just want to exercise and play ... A LOT. Better start taking up jogging before you head to the shelter to adopt one of these lively, bouncy boys.

  • Kai
  • Ace
  • Cowboy
  • Duke
  • Adonis
  • Flynn
  • Hugo
  • Luca
  • Frederico
  • Oakley
  • Hakim
  • Akira
  • Milo
  • Charlie
  • Prince
  • Scout
  • Tiger
  • Alexis
  • Bear
  • Wallace
  • Alejandro
  • Sora
  • Amari

Adorable Aussie Names Inspired by Famous Australians

We're willing to bet your Australian shepherd's cuteness is equal to or greater than the Hemsworths', which is truly an incredible feat. You're probably so proud.

  • Chris
  • Liam
  • Luke
  • Hemsworth
  • Miranda
  • Steve
  • Bindi
  • Irwin
  • Cate
  • Rebel
  • Isla
  • Naomi
  • Hugh
  • Heath
  • Nicole
  • Keith
  • Urban
  • Portia
  • Russell
  • Iggy
  • Azalea
  • Eric
  • Toni

Badass Australian Shepherd Names

Most Australian shepherds are just happy goofballs, but you can give your pup a badass name and hope for the best. Worst case, other people at the dog park think you're both cool AF.

  • Tank
  • Axel
  • Serena
  • Venus
  • Viking
  • Thor
  • Hulk
  • Maven
  • Simone
  • Harley
  • Daenerys
  • Arya
  • Zeus
  • Spike
  • Maddox
  • Ninja
  • Xena
  • Diana
  • Raven
  • Hawk
  • Cersei
  • Brienne
  • Pirate

Disney Australian Shepherd Names

A name based on a fluffy Disney character like Pooh, Thumper, or Pumba seems fitting for one of the fluffiest of dogs.

  • Pluto
  • Mickey
  • Minnie
  • Hercules
  • Aladdin
  • Jasmine
  • Abu
  • Aurora
  • Maleficent
  • Goofy
  • Donald
  • Hades
  • Elsa
  • Olaf
  • Pooh
  • Oogie Boogie
  • Toulouse
  • Duchess
  • Tiana
  • Mulan
  • Flynn
  • Rapunzel
  • Simba
  • Pumba
  • Cinderella
  • Wendy
  • Mushu
  • Yzma
  • Kuzco
  • Quasimodo
  • Belle
  • Lumier
  • Mrs. Potts
  • Moana
  • Scuttle
  • Ariel
  • Thumper
  • Nana
  • Zazu

Cute Dog Names for Your Mini Australian Shepherd

Try calling out "Bubbles" or "Tater Tot" and try not to smile. It can't be done.

  • Bubbles
  • Twinkie
  • Tiny
  • Tater Tot
  • Lassie
  • Princess
  • Pikachu
  • Sparkles
  • Dottie
  • Panda
  • Bunny
  • Fuzzy
  • Dopey
  • Cheeks
  • Teddy
  • Ducky
  • Lovey
  • Marshmallow
  • Boba
  • Sprinkles
  • Star
  • Fox
  • Buttons

Cool Names for Blue Merle Aussies

Many of the most magnificent things in the world are blue—the sky, the ocean, birds, flowers ... the list goes on and on. And that includes your beautiful blue merle Australian shepherd!

  • Aqua
  • Indigo
  • Blueberry
  • Iris
  • Lake
  • Skye
  • Bluebell
  • Robin
  • Orchid
  • Azure
  • Calypso
  • Marina
  • Spot
  • Pepper
  • Dory
  • Sapphire

Fiery Names for Red Merle Aussies

They say redheads have more fun.

  • Scarlet
  • Cinnamon
  • Rowan
  • Chili
  • Redmond
  • Sienna
  • Ruby
  • Merlot
  • Derry
  • Maroon
  • Strawberry
  • Rusty
  • Rosy
  • Brick
  • Cherry
  • Coral
  • Poppy
  • Blaze
  • Autumn
  • Phoenix
  • Ladybug

Aussie Names for Dogs That Love Food More Than Anything Else on This Earth

If your Aussie is a chonky boy under all that fluff, one of these names will have him going absolutely bonkers with excitement every time you call his name. Make sure to have the treats ready at all times!

  • Cupcake
  • Coffee
  • Cheeto
  • Waffles
  • Meatball
  • Cheese
  • Cookie
  • Dumpling
  • Potato
  • Egg
  • Apple
  • Oreo
  • Chip
  • Noodle
  • Cocoa
  • Toast
  • Butternut
  • Candy
  • Brownie
  • Pumpkin
  • Taco
  • Sushi
  • Peaches
  • Ginger
  • Brie
  • Muffin
  • Pancake
  • Bran
  • Peanut
  • Beans

