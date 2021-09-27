Whether you have a great Australian dog breed or just love shrimp on the barbie, these names are bonzer (good)!

Choosing an Australian dog name for your new pup is a terrific idea. After all, the wonders of this remote continent are apparent in culture, language, food, attitude—and top dog breeds!

Whether you've just adopted an Australian dog breed, can't stop streaming Tame Impala or Keith Urban, or totally fell in love with Australia after watching Finding Nemo for the 10th time, we have a ripper (really cool!) list to help you pick the perfect name your dog.

Australian Girl Dog Names

Sia

Bindi

Sydney

Isa

Adelaide

Harper

Moira

Sheila

Alice

Jannali

Matilda

Coral

Ariah

Willow

Zoe

Indigo

Junee

Cassia

Summer

Imogen

Piper

Hazel

Australian Boy Dog Names

Irwin

Hogan

Baz

Joey

Foster

Bowen

Clifton

Alvie

Darwin

Weston

Coen

Zanthus

Oliver

Jack

Dundee

Jervis

Ranger

Wentworth

Angus

Kai

Malcom

Levi

Dog Names Inspired by Australian Slang

G'dog! (G'day!—short for good day or hello)

Dog Under ('Down Under')

Oz or Ozzie (short for Australia)

Straya (also short for Australia)

Barbie (barbeque)

Arvo (afternoon)

Boonie (safari hat)

'Roo (short for kangaroo)

Lollies (sweets)

Mate (friend)

Biccy (biscuit)

Cooee (come here)

Bennie (Eggs Benedict)

Ripper (really cool)

True Blue (genuine Australian)

Chook (chicken)

Woop Woop (middle of nowhere)

Sammie (sandwich)

Bonzer (good, great)

Mozzie (mosquito)

Avo (avocado)

Grommet (young surfer)

Chockers or Chocka (very full)

Crackin' (what's going on)

Taz (Tasmania)

Australian Working Dog Names for Your Dedicated Doggo

Archer

Roxy

Maggie

Yakka

Bitzer

Max

Archie

Luna

Monty

Scout

Lady

Marley

Bear

Hunter

Lulu

Ace

Jasper

Boomer

Popular Dog Names in Australia

Kiwi

Dingo

Bella

Loki

Coco

Jet

Harley

Tilly

Banjo

Zeus

Molly

Buddy

Ruby

Nala

Oscar

Bentley

Charlie

Jax

Lucy

Milo

Pepper

Bailey

Dog Names Inspired by Australian Nature

Uluru

Croc

Poppy

Wallabee

Golden Wattle

Acacia

Brumby

Huntsman

Flying fox

Kakadu

Lilly Pilly

Mungo

Kooka or Kookaburra

Bungle

Euca or Eucalyptus

Wombat

Banksia

Beachy Australian Dog Names

Byron

Coolangatta

Bondi

Manly

Cable

Noosa

Pinky

Coogee

Mooloolaba

Sandy

Hyams

Cossies

Dog Name Ideas from Australian Towns and Cities

Toowoomba (Queensland)

Talia (South Australia)

Kurri Kurri (New South Wales)

Ding-a-Ding (Victoria)

Tuggeranong (Canberra)

Borroloola (Northern Territory)

Ringarooma (Tasmania)

Dog Names Inspired By Attractive Australian Actors

Chris

Hemsworth

OK, Fine, More Dog Names Inspired By Australian Actors

Liam (Hemsworth)

Margot (Robbie)

Simon (Baker)

Nicole (Kidman)

Hugh (Jackman)

Charlotte (Nicdao)

Geoffrey (Rush)

Toni (Collette)

Heath (Ledger)

Kylie (Minogue)

Isla (Fisher)

Hugo (Weaving)

Aisha (Dee)

Ryan (Kwanten)

Naomi (Watts)

Jordan (Rodrigues)

Cate (Blanchett)

Eric (Bana)

Jackie (Weaver)

Luke (Hemsworth)

Rose (Byrne)

David (Gulpilil)

Abbie (Cornish)

Alex (Dimitriades and O'Loughlin)

Rebel (Wilson)

Keiynan (Lonsdale)

Melissa (George)

Guy (Pearce)

Rachel (Griffiths)

Russell (Crowe)

Aboriginal Australian Dog Names

The indigenous people of Australia and its surrounding islands are the Aborigines and the Torres Strait Islanders. History indicates the Aborigines might be the oldest human civilization, migrating from Africa more than 70,000 years ago. If you'd like to honor this ancient heritage, consider naming your dog with words from Aboriginal languages.