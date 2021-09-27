G'day! 200 Australian Dog Names Perfect for Your Best Mate

Whether you have a great Australian dog breed or just love shrimp on the barbie, these names are bonzer (good)!

By Tracey L. Kelley
September 27, 2021
Credit: Inti St. Clair / Getty

Choosing an Australian dog name for your new pup is a terrific idea. After all, the wonders of this remote continent are apparent in culture, language, food, attitude—and top dog breeds! 

Whether you've just adopted an Australian dog breed, can't stop streaming Tame Impala or Keith Urban, or totally fell in love with Australia after watching Finding Nemo for the 10th time, we have a ripper (really cool!) list to help you pick the perfect name your dog.

Australian Girl Dog Names

  • Sia
  • Bindi
  • Sydney
  • Isa
  • Adelaide 
  • Harper
  • Moira
  • Sheila 
  • Alice
  • Jannali
  • Matilda
  • Coral
  • Ariah
  • Willow
  • Zoe
  • Indigo
  • Junee
  • Cassia
  • Summer
  • Imogen
  • Piper
  • Hazel

Australian Boy Dog Names

  • Irwin
  • Hogan
  • Baz
  • Joey
  • Foster
  • Bowen 
  • Clifton
  • Alvie
  • Darwin
  • Weston
  • Coen
  • Zanthus
  • Oliver
  • Jack
  • Dundee
  • Jervis
  • Ranger
  • Wentworth
  • Angus
  • Kai
  • Malcom
  • Levi

Dog Names Inspired by Australian Slang

  • G'dog! (G'day!—short for good day or hello)
  • Dog Under ('Down Under')
  • Oz or Ozzie (short for Australia)
  • Straya (also short for Australia)
  • Barbie (barbeque)
  • Arvo (afternoon)
  • Boonie (safari hat)
  • 'Roo (short for kangaroo)
  • Lollies (sweets)
  • Mate (friend)
  • Biccy (biscuit) 
  • Cooee (come here)
  • Bennie (Eggs Benedict)
  • Ripper (really cool)
  • True Blue (genuine Australian)
  • Chook (chicken)
  • Woop Woop (middle of nowhere)
  • Sammie (sandwich)
  • Bonzer (good, great)
  • Mozzie (mosquito)
  • Avo (avocado)
  • Grommet (young surfer)
  • Chockers or Chocka (very full)
  • Crackin' (what's going on) 
  • Taz (Tasmania)

Australian Working Dog Names for Your Dedicated Doggo

  • Archer
  • Roxy
  • Maggie
  • Yakka
  • Bitzer
  • Max
  • Archie
  • Luna
  • Monty
  • Scout
  • Lady
  • Marley
  • Bear
  • Hunter
  • Lulu
  • Ace 
  • Jasper
  • Boomer

Popular Dog Names in Australia

  • Kiwi
  • Dingo
  • Bella
  • Loki
  • Coco
  • Jet
  • Harley
  • Tilly
  • Banjo
  • Zeus
  • Molly
  • Buddy
  • Ruby
  • Nala
  • Oscar
  • Bentley
  • Charlie
  • Jax
  • Lucy 
  • Milo
  • Pepper
  • Bailey

Dog Names Inspired by Australian Nature

  • Uluru
  • Croc
  • Poppy
  • Wallabee
  • Golden Wattle
  • Acacia 
  • Brumby
  • Huntsman
  • Flying fox
  • Kakadu
  • Lilly Pilly
  • Mungo
  • Kooka or Kookaburra
  • Bungle
  • Euca or Eucalyptus
  • Wombat
  • Banksia

Beachy Australian Dog Names

  • Byron
  • Coolangatta
  • Bondi 
  • Manly
  • Cable
  • Noosa
  • Pinky
  • Coogee
  • Mooloolaba
  • Sandy
  • Hyams
  • Cossies

Dog Name Ideas from Australian Towns and Cities

  • Toowoomba (Queensland)
  • Talia (South Australia)
  • Kurri Kurri (New South Wales) 
  • Ding-a-Ding (Victoria)
  • Tuggeranong (Canberra)
  • Borroloola (Northern Territory)
  • Ringarooma (Tasmania)

Dog Names Inspired By Attractive Australian Actors

  • Chris 
  • Hemsworth

OK, Fine, More Dog Names Inspired By Australian Actors

  • Liam (Hemsworth)
  • Margot (Robbie)
  • Simon (Baker)
  • Nicole (Kidman)
  • Hugh (Jackman)
  • Charlotte (Nicdao)
  • Geoffrey (Rush)
  • Toni (Collette)
  • Heath (Ledger)
  • Kylie (Minogue) 
  • Isla (Fisher)
  • Hugo (Weaving)
  • Aisha (Dee) 
  • Ryan (Kwanten)
  • Naomi (Watts)
  • Jordan (Rodrigues)
  • Cate (Blanchett)
  • Eric (Bana)
  • Jackie (Weaver)
  • Luke (Hemsworth)
  • Rose (Byrne) 
  • David (Gulpilil)
  • Abbie (Cornish)
  • Alex (Dimitriades and O'Loughlin)
  • Rebel (Wilson)  
  • Keiynan (Lonsdale)
  • Melissa (George)
  • Guy (Pearce)
  • Rachel (Griffiths)
  • Russell (Crowe)

Aboriginal Australian Dog Names

The indigenous people of Australia and its surrounding islands are the Aborigines and the Torres Strait Islanders. History indicates the Aborigines might be the oldest human civilization, migrating from Africa more than 70,000 years ago. If you'd like to honor this ancient heritage, consider naming your dog with words from Aboriginal languages.

  • Aari (mountain of strength)
  • Adina (good, pleasant)
  • Amarina (rain)
  • Aruma (happy)
  • Bunji (modern term for friend or mate)
  • Bardo (water)
  • Carinya (happy home)
  • Dulili (together)
  • Euroa (joyful) 
  • Karri (type of eucalyptus tree)
  • Kaya (hello)
  • Kirra (leaf)
  • Kylie (type of boomerang)
  • Kuranya (rainbow)
  • Mandu (sun)
  • Malparara (two friends)
  • Migaloo (ghost or spirit)
  • Miki (moon)
  • Nala (earth)
  • Norin (honorable)
  • Nunkeri (beautiful)
  • Pankina (be happy)
  • Tidda (sister or best female friend)
