215 Anime Dog Names for Your Kawaii Canine
Consider yourself an anime enthusiast? You'll love these name ideas for your new best friend ("... in a world we must defend.")
Anime has given us so many kawaii names from their series that it only makes sense to name our new pup after a character we love most. Whether you're a casual fan of a super-fan, we've compiled a list of the best anime dog names for your best friend!
Female Anime Dog Names
From brave and bold to silly and sweet, here are some ideas based on female anime characters to name your new girl dog!
- Artemis
- Satsuke
- Mana
- Diva
- Kiko
- Chihiro
- Eboshi
- Keiko
- Sinon
- Izumi
- Rin
- Sakura
- Pakunoda
- Yubaba
- Historia
- Yuno
- Io
- Nami
- Suzu
- Luna
- Nui
- Katsumi
- Tsuyu
- Lu
- Sayuri
- Isaki
- Nao
- Miki
- Nina
- Mikasa
- Yuuki
- Moro
- Kira
- Hinata
- Riza
- Rik
- Mei
- Ai
- Wakana
- Eri
- Okita
- Akame
- Erza
- Asuna
- Mercury
- Misty
- Kurisu
- Chi-Chi
- Faye
Male Anime Dog Names
Looking for a name based on a male anime character? Whether you root for the protagonist or antagonist, one of these choices is sure to suit your canine companion.
- Totoro
- Sesshōmaru
- Yunyun
- Kirito
- Edward
- Zepile
- Tetsuya
- Toshio
- Ashitaka
- Saitama
- Howl
- Kazuto
- Kai
- Zatch Bell
- Oboro
- Hisoka
- Lancer
- Tetsuro
- Inuyasha
- Gintoki
- Alucard
- Izuku
- Daisuke
- Zeref
- Yusuke
- Ash
- Zeke
- Nori
- Killua
- Rem
- Levi
- Yukio
- Haku
- Sasuke
- Jobim
- Minato
- Ikki
- Aizen
- Shachi
- Kazuma
- Naruto
- Kiba
- Roy
- Fujimoto
- Alphonse
- Bonta-kun
- L
- Piccolo
- Tombo
- Gonza
- Goku
- Jet
- Kaede
- Hawks
- Okabe
- Rin
- Michio
- Katsuki
- Eugeo
- Sora
- Riku
Names Inspired by Famous Anime Dogs
Regardless of how big or small their role, these dogs made our favorite anime even more pawesome!
- Ein
- Charo
- Pompompurin
- Zeke
- Koromaru
- Buddy
- Maru
- Espresso
- Hiroyuki
- Heen
- Wanta
- Detective Kunkun
- Sadaharu
- Growlithe
- Pluto
- Cinnamoroll
- Pakkun
- Genta
- Akamaru
- Apo
- Shiro
- Black Hayate
- Tadakichi-San
- Holy
- Gin
- Pochacco
- Menchi
- Den
- Tatsumaki
- Rockbell
- Jirou
- Blue
- Muttley
- Guts
- Tetsuya
- Kazuhito Harumi
- Alexander
- Hayate
- Ruth
- Bee
Badass Anime Dog Names
Have one tough pup? The kind that somehow always destoys the "indestructible" dog toys, and does it unapologetically? These character names epitomize "badass."
- Smoker
- Armageddon
- Osamu
- Ackerman
- Cerberos
- Thorfinn
- Takeo
- Vash
- Masashi
- Vegeta
- Elric
- Tatsuhiro
- Isamu
- Rize
- Genos
- Porunga
- Kenshiro
- Itachi
- Michio
- Jiraiya
- Escanor
- Gilgamesh
- Romero
- Friender
Cute Anime Dog Names
In search of an adorable anime name for your adorable pooch? These are too cute not to consider!
- Chouchou
- Potato
- Kedama
- Pochi
- Cherry
- Shiro
- Tanuki
- Lillipup
- Beck
- Monkey
- Owner
- Enek
- Luffy
- Charmy
- Kouki
- Menchi
- Tobimaru
- Fuzzy
- Iggy
- Aiko
- Makkachin
- Inu
- Sadaharu
- Tenten
- Hamtaro
- Bijou
Dog Names Inspired by Other Japanese Pop Culture
From pop stars and celebrities to video games and animated characters, Japan has given us so many incredible things to love (especially the food!). You'll recognize a few of these name ideas!
- Shabu
- Pikachu
- Udon
- Ryu
- Mario
- Kyary
- Kirby
- Koda
- Hatsune
- Koji
- Astro
- Arashi
- Bowser
- Yoko
- Hikaru