215 Anime Dog Names for Your Kawaii Canine

Consider yourself an anime enthusiast? You'll love these name ideas for your new best friend ("... in a world we must defend.")

Anime has given us so many kawaii names from their series that it only makes sense to name our new pup after a character we love most. Whether you're a casual fan of a super-fan, we've compiled a list of the best anime dog names for your best friend!

Female Anime Dog Names

From brave and bold to silly and sweet, here are some ideas based on female anime characters to name your new girl dog!

Artemis

Satsuke

Mana

Diva

Kiko

Chihiro

Eboshi

Keiko

Sinon

Izumi

Rin

Sakura

Pakunoda

Yubaba

Historia

Yuno

Io

Nami

Suzu

Luna

Nui

Katsumi

Tsuyu

Lu

Sayuri

Isaki

Nao

Miki

Nina

Mikasa

Yuuki

Moro

Kira

Hinata

Riza

Rik

Mei

Ai

Wakana

Eri

Okita

Akame

Erza

Asuna

Mercury

Misty

Kurisu

Chi-Chi

Faye

Male Anime Dog Names

Looking for a name based on a male anime character? Whether you root for the protagonist or antagonist, one of these choices is sure to suit your canine companion.

Totoro

Sesshōmaru

Yunyun

Kirito

Edward

Zepile

Tetsuya

Toshio

Ashitaka

Saitama

Howl

Kazuto

Kai

Zatch Bell

Oboro

Hisoka

Lancer

Tetsuro

Inuyasha

Gintoki

Alucard

Izuku

Daisuke

Zeref

Yusuke

Ash

Zeke

Nori

Killua

Rem

Levi

Yukio

Haku

Sasuke

Jobim

Minato

Ikki

Aizen

Shachi

Kazuma

Naruto

Kiba

Roy

Fujimoto

Alphonse

Bonta-kun

L

Piccolo

Tombo

Gonza

Goku

Jet

Kaede

Hawks

Okabe

Rin

Michio

Katsuki

Eugeo

Sora

Riku

Names Inspired by Famous Anime Dogs

Regardless of how big or small their role, these dogs made our favorite anime even more pawesome!

Ein

Charo

Pompompurin

Zeke

Koromaru

Buddy

Maru

Espresso

Hiroyuki

Heen

Wanta

Detective Kunkun

Sadaharu

Growlithe

Pluto

Cinnamoroll

Pakkun

Genta

Akamaru

Apo

Shiro

Black Hayate

Tadakichi-San

Holy

Gin

Pochacco

Menchi

Den

Tatsumaki

Rockbell

Jirou

Blue

Muttley

Guts

Tetsuya

Kazuhito Harumi

Alexander

Hayate

Ruth

Bee

Badass Anime Dog Names

Have one tough pup? The kind that somehow always destoys the "indestructible" dog toys, and does it unapologetically? These character names epitomize "badass."

Smoker

Armageddon

Osamu

Ackerman

Cerberos

Thorfinn

Takeo

Vash

Masashi

Vegeta

Elric

Tatsuhiro

Isamu

Rize

Genos

Porunga

Kenshiro

Itachi

Michio

Jiraiya

Escanor

Gilgamesh

Romero

Friender

Cute Anime Dog Names

In search of an adorable anime name for your adorable pooch? These are too cute not to consider!

Chouchou

Potato

Kedama

Pochi

Cherry

Shiro

Tanuki

Lillipup

Beck

Monkey

Owner

Enek

Luffy

Charmy

Kouki

Menchi

Tobimaru

Fuzzy

Iggy

Aiko

Makkachin

Inu

Sadaharu

Tenten

Hamtaro

Bijou

Dog Names Inspired by Other Japanese Pop Culture

From pop stars and celebrities to video games and animated characters, Japan has given us so many incredible things to love (especially the food!). You'll recognize a few of these name ideas!