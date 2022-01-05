215 Anime Dog Names for Your Kawaii Canine

Consider yourself an anime enthusiast? You'll love these name ideas for your new best friend ("... in a world we must defend.")

By Yvonne Villasenor January 05, 2022
Anime has given us so many kawaii names from their series that it only makes sense to name our new pup after a character we love most. Whether you're a casual fan of a super-fan, we've compiled a list of the best anime dog names for your best friend!

Female Anime Dog Names

From brave and bold to silly and sweet, here are some ideas based on female anime characters to name your new girl dog!

  • Artemis
  • Satsuke
  • Mana
  • Diva
  • Kiko
  • Chihiro
  • Eboshi
  • Keiko
  • Sinon
  • Izumi
  • Rin
  • Sakura
  • Pakunoda
  • Yubaba
  • Historia
  • Yuno
  • Io
  • Nami
  • Suzu
  • Luna
  • Nui
  • Katsumi
  • Tsuyu
  • Lu
  • Sayuri
  • Isaki
  • Nao
  • Miki
  • Nina
  • Mikasa
  • Yuuki
  • Moro
  • Kira
  • Hinata
  • Riza
  • Rik
  • Mei
  • Ai
  • Wakana
  • Eri
  • Okita
  • Akame
  • Erza
  • Asuna
  • Mercury
  • Misty
  • Kurisu
  • Chi-Chi
  • Faye

Male Anime Dog Names

Looking for a name based on a male anime character? Whether you root for the protagonist or antagonist, one of these choices is sure to suit your canine companion.

  • Totoro
  • Sesshōmaru
  • Yunyun
  • Kirito
  • Edward
  • Zepile
  • Tetsuya
  • Toshio
  • Ashitaka
  • Saitama
  • Howl
  • Kazuto
  • Kai
  • Zatch Bell
  • Oboro
  • Hisoka
  • Lancer
  • Tetsuro
  • Inuyasha
  • Gintoki
  • Alucard
  • Izuku
  • Daisuke
  • Zeref
  • Yusuke
  • Ash
  • Zeke
  • Nori
  • Killua
  • Rem
  • Levi
  • Yukio
  • Haku
  • Sasuke
  • Jobim
  • Minato
  • Ikki
  • Aizen
  • Shachi
  • Kazuma
  • Naruto
  • Kiba
  • Roy
  • Fujimoto
  • Alphonse
  • Bonta-kun
  • L
  • Piccolo
  • Tombo
  • Gonza
  • Goku
  • Jet
  • Kaede
  • Hawks
  • Okabe
  • Rin
  • Michio
  • Katsuki
  • Eugeo
  • Sora
  • Riku

Names Inspired by Famous Anime Dogs

Regardless of how big or small their role, these dogs made our favorite anime even more pawesome!

  • Ein
  • Charo
  • Pompompurin
  • Zeke
  • Koromaru
  • Buddy
  • Maru
  • Espresso
  • Hiroyuki
  • Heen
  • Wanta
  • Detective Kunkun
  • Sadaharu
  • Growlithe
  • Pluto
  • Cinnamoroll
  • Pakkun
  • Genta
  • Akamaru
  • Apo
  • Shiro
  • Black Hayate
  • Tadakichi-San
  • Holy
  • Gin
  • Pochacco
  • Menchi
  • Den
  • Tatsumaki
  • Rockbell
  • Jirou
  • Blue
  • Muttley
  • Guts
  • Tetsuya
  • Kazuhito Harumi
  • Alexander
  • Hayate
  • Ruth
  • Bee

Badass Anime Dog Names

Have one tough pup? The kind that somehow always destoys the "indestructible" dog toys, and does it unapologetically? These character names epitomize "badass."

  • Smoker
  • Armageddon
  • Osamu
  • Ackerman
  • Cerberos
  • Thorfinn
  • Takeo
  • Vash
  • Masashi
  • Vegeta
  • Elric
  • Tatsuhiro
  • Isamu
  • Rize
  • Genos
  • Porunga
  • Kenshiro
  • Itachi
  • Michio
  • Jiraiya
  • Escanor
  • Gilgamesh
  • Romero
  • Friender

Cute Anime Dog Names

In search of an adorable anime name for your adorable pooch? These are too cute not to consider!

  • Chouchou
  • Potato
  • Kedama
  • Pochi
  • Cherry
  • Shiro
  • Tanuki
  • Lillipup
  • Beck
  • Monkey
  • Owner
  • Enek
  • Luffy
  • Charmy
  • Kouki
  • Menchi
  • Tobimaru
  • Fuzzy
  • Iggy
  • Aiko
  • Makkachin
  • Inu
  • Sadaharu
  • Tenten
  • Hamtaro
  • Bijou

Dog Names Inspired by Other Japanese Pop Culture

From pop stars and celebrities to video games and animated characters, Japan has given us so many incredible things to love (especially the food!). You'll recognize a few of these name ideas!

  • Shabu
  • Pikachu
  • Udon
  • Ryu
  • Mario
  • Kyary
  • Kirby
  • Koda
  • Hatsune
  • Koji
  • Astro
  • Arashi
  • Bowser
  • Yoko
  • Hikaru

