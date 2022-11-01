Could these names be any more adorable?

These 209 '90s Dog Names Are All That and a Bag of Chips

For many people, the 1990s prompt happy memories, like the sweet togetherness of swaying and singing at a Dave Matthews Band concert or watching Friends in real time. Dubbing your pup with a '90s dog name helps you reminisce on this era and brings out the fun of simpler days—you know, when the sound of a dial-up modem meant there were only 10 more minutes before you could check email.

So whether you're a true child of the '90s, still airwalking at the skate park in flannel and overalls while listening to Pearl Jam on your Walkman, or simply find comfort after a hectic day by streaming endless episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, unpack a Lunchable, and pop a straw into a Capri Sun. We've pulled together a list of 90s-inspired dog names that are da bomb.

1990s Sitcom-inspired Female Dog Names

Some might say the '90s were the last best years of TV sitcoms before we discovered binge streaming was hella better. Fortunately, now we can curl up with our pups and laugh with these fly women all over again. Let's go, girls.

Monica (Friends)

Phoebe (Friends)

Rachel (Friends)

Ashley (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air)

Grace (Will and Grace)

Karen (Will and Grace)

Daphne (Frasier)

Roz (Frasier)

Lilith (Frasier)

Maris (Frasier)

Synclaire (Living Single)

Khadijah (Living Single)

Regine (Living Single)

Maxine (Living Single)

Elaine (Seinfeld)

Margaret (All-American Girl)

Yung-hee (All-American Girl)

Katherine (All-American Girl)

Gloria (All-American Girl)

Jill (Home Improvement)

Lisa (Home Improvement)

Gina (Martin)

Pamela (Martin)

Dharma (Dharma & Greg)

Jane (Dharma & Greg)

Abby (Dharma & Greg)

Marlene (Dharma & Greg)

Susan (Dharma & Greg)

Moesha (Moesha)

Niecy (Moesha)

Dee (Moesha)

Andell (Moesha)

Topanga (Boy Meets World)

Angela (Boy Meets World)

Jackie (That 70s Show)

Donna (That 70s Show)

Kitty (That 70s Show)

Carrie (Sex and the City)

Miranda (Sex and the City)

Samantha (Sex and the City)

Charlotte (Sex and the City)

'90s Sitcom-Inspired Male Dog Names

'Sup, dudes? Peer over Tim Taylor's fence, grunt a little, and, you know, yada yada yada.

Chandler (Friends)

Joey (Friends)

Ross (Friends)

Will (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air)

Carlton (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air)

Jazz (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air)

Jack (Will and Grace)

Leslie (Will and Grace)

A.C. (Saved by the Bell)

Screech (Saved by the Bell)

Slater (Saved by the Bell)

Frasier (Frasier)

Niles (Frasier)

Martin (Frasier)

Eddie (Frasier)

Overton (Living Single)

Jerry (Seinfeld)

George (Seinfeld)

Kramer (Seinfeld)

Newman (Seinfeld)

Jackie (Seinfeld)

Peterman (Seinfeld)

Benny (All-American Girl)

Tim (Home Improvement)

Al (Home Improvement)

Wilson (Home Improvement)

Mark (Home Improvement)

Randy (Home Improvement)

Brad (Home Improvement)

Cole (Martin)

Stan (Martin)

Tommy (Martin)

Greg (Dharma & Greg)

Pete (Dharma & Greg)

Larry (Dharma & Greg)

Edward (Dharma & Greg)

Myles (Moesha)

Hakeem (Moesha)

Quinton (Moesha)

Cory (Boy Meets World)

Shawn (Boy Meets World)

Feeny (Boy Meets World)

Fez (That 70s Show)

Michael (That 70s Show)

Steven (That 70s Show)

Red (That 70s Show)

'90s Cartoon-inspired Dog Names

Ready to do your best Lisa Simpson air saxophone impression or count how many times Kenny dies? Animated shows were a big hit in the '90s—not just for kids—so while picking at the fringe of your ripped jeans, give your favorite real-life pooch some ear scritches, too.

Lisa (The Simpsons)

Bart (The Simpsons)

Homer (The Simpsons)

Marge (The Simpsons)

Mr. Burns (The Simpsons)

Moe (The Simpsons)

Tony (The Simpsons)

Bubbles (The Powerpuff Girls)

Blossom (The Powerpuff Girls)

Buttercup (The Powerpuff Girls)

Mitch (The Powerpuff Girls)

Mojo Jojo (The Powerpuff Girls)

Courage (Courage the Cowardly Dog)

Murial (Courage the Cowardly Dog)

Eustace (Courage the Cowardly Dog)

Katz (Courage the Cowardly Dog)

SpongeBob (SpongeBob Squarepants)

Patrick (SpongeBob Squarepants)

Squidward (SpongeBob Squarepants)

Sandy (SpongeBob Squarepants)

Mr. Crabs (SpongeBob Squarepants)

Plankton (SpongeBob Squarepants)

Hank (King of the Hill)

Dale (King of the Hill)

Bobby (King of the Hill)

Peggy (King of the Hill)

Bill (King of the Hill)

Khan (King of the Hill)

Luanne (King of the Hill)

Yakko (Animaniacs)

Minerva (Animaniacs)

Slappy (Animaniacs)

Phar (Animaniacs)

Cartman (South Park)

Kyle (South Park)

Stan (South Park)

Kenny (South Park)

Butters (South Park)

Chef (South Park)

Shelia (South Park)

Marcy (South Park)

Nicole (South Park)

Pinky (Pinky and the Brain)

Daria (Daria)

Jane (Daria)

Jake (Daria)

Tiffany (Daria)

Trent (Daria)

Jodie (Daria)

'90s Movie-inspired Dog Names

These '90s classics should inspire a dog name that makes both you and canine buddy feel "All right, all right, all right."

Chance (Homeward Bound)

Shadow (Homeward Bound)

Sassy (Homeward Bound)

David (Dazed and Confused)

Randall (Dazed and Confused)

Darla (Dazed and Confused)

Rose (Titanic)

Jack (Titanic)

Benny (Sandlot)

Cher (Clueless)

Forrest (Forrest Gump)

Jenny (Forrest Gump)

Dan (Forrest Gump)

Lloyd (Dumb and Dumber)

Harry (Dumb and Dumber)

Woody (Toy Story)

Buzz (Toy Story)

Slinky (Toy Story)

Rex (Toy Story)

Little Bo Peep (Toy Story)

Sid (Toy Story)

Pumpkin (Pulp Fiction)

Mia (Pulp Fiction)

Honey Bunny (Pulp Fiction)

Winston (Pulp Fiction)

Butch (Pulp Fiction)

Vincent (Pulp Fiction)

Jules (Pulp Fiction)

Marsellus (Pulp Fiction)

The Dude (The Big Lebowski)

Lucky (Poetic Justice)

Justice (Poetic Justice)

Iesha (Poetic Justice)

Chicago (Poetic Justice)

Batty (FernGully)

Pips (FernGully)

Crysta (FernGully)

Hexxus (FernGully)

Goanna (FernGully)

Stump (FernGully)

Root (FernGully)

Vivian (Pretty Woman)

Kit (Pretty Woman)

Barney (Pretty Woman)

'90s Band- and Singer-inspired Dog Names

From hair bands to rap, grunge to teen pop, you and your pooch can totally vogue or slam with a musical moniker.

Christina

Britney

Prince

Whitney

Madonna

Elton

Jackson

Snoop

Nirvana

Dave

Garth

Hanson

Pixie

Elastica

Aaliyah

Mariah

Andre

Trisha

Alanis

Eminem

Selena

Faith

Beck

Paisley

Trixter

Keith

Bush

Celine

Shania