116 '80s Dog Names That Are Totally Tubular

Whether you were a Valley girl floating on a cloud of Aqua Net or a rad dude riffin' on Crockett and Tubbs from Miami Vice, the 1980s were iconic. From preppies to surfers, everyone cruised the mall slurping an Orange Julius or camped out in the basement of the only neighbor with MTV eagerly awaiting the debut of Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

So if you're a child of the '80s and are adding a new pooch to your family, why not take a little inspo from your favorite decade and try one of these '80s dog names? Use the ideas below to bring a smile to your face and a spring to every step in your jelly shoes.

When naming your pet, make sure it's short and sweet so they can learn it easily. (It'll make training simpler, too!) So if you're a true '80s fanatic and want to name your dog Don Johnson, take some inspiration from show dogs and shorten the fancy name to something you can shout across the dog park, like Don. Now, on to our full list of '80s-inspired dog names.

'80s Music-inspired Dog Names

Now, we couldn't exactly have a list of righteous '80s-inspired dog names without featuring some of the most legit recording artists (and a few one-hit wonders) of the decade, could we?

ZZ

Def

Michael

Jackson

Madonna

Elton

Billy

Joel

Bowie

Freddie

Bruce

Vixen

Queen

Aldo

Halen

Ziggy

Nenah

Crüe

Janet

Duran

Pat

Journey

Whitney

Wham

Tina

Cyndi

Jovi

Collins

RELATED: 158 Rare Dog Names for Your Exceptionally Distinctive Doggo

'80s Sitcom-inspired Dog Names

Comet the golden retriever was the star of Full House in our minds—and we think the show can be considered a beloved sitcom of both the '80s and '90s.

Alf (Alf)

Mork (Mork & Mindy)

Mindy (Mork & Mindy)

Rose (The Golden Girls)

Dorothy (The Golden Girls)

Blanche (The Golden Girls)

Sophia (The Golden Girls)

Larry (Perfect Strangers)

Balki (Perfect Strangers)

Denise (A Different World)

Whitley (A Different World)

Dwayne (A Different World)

Sam (Cheers)

Diane (Cheers)

Norm (Cheers)

Jesse (Full House)

D.J. (Full House)

Comet (Full House)

Al (Married… With Children)

Peggy (Married… With Children)

Mary (227)

Lester (227)

Sandra (227)

Harry (Night Court)

Mac (Night Court)

Punky (Punky Brewster)

Alex (Family Ties)

Mallory (Family Ties)

Angela (Who's the Boss?)

Tony (Who's the Boss?)

Murphy (Murphy Brown)

Webster (Webster)

Mike (Growing Pains)

Seaver (Growing Pains)

'80s Cartoon-inspired Dog Names

By the power of Grayskull, you have the power to give your pooch a name he'll love to the max.

Prince Adam (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)

Battle Cat (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)

Skeletor (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)

Snarf (ThunderCats)

Cheetara (ThunderCats)

Kermit (Muppet Babies)

Miss Piggy (Muppet Babies)

Jem (Jem and the Holograms)

Jerrica (Jem and the Holograms)

Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Donatello (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Raphael (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Alvin (Alvin and the Chipmunks)

Simon (Alvin and the Chipmunks)

Theodore (Alvin and the Chipmunks)

Smurfette (The Smurfs)

Optimus (Transformers)

Bumblebee (Transformers)

Megatron (Transformers)

Inspector (Inspector Gadget)

Penny (Inspector Gadget)

Dr. Claw (Inspector Gadget)

Starlite (Rainbow Brite)

Moonglow (Rainbow Brite)

Adora (She-Ra, Princess of Power)

Glimmer (She-Ra, Princess of Power)

Howler (Pound Puppies)

Whopper (Pound Puppies)

RELATED: 150 Cartoon Dog Names for Your Goofy Sidekick

'80s Movie-inspired Dog Names

Great Scott! If you feel the need for speed, choose one of these most excellent names from standout film characters.