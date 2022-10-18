There's nothing better than admiring the adorable, smushy face of a boxer, especially when that sweet face is all yours. They are extremely loyal pups, making them an excellent addition to any family. Not only are they great companions, but they're bursting with spunk—that goofy personality is sure to keep you on your toes. If you've recently decided to add one of these silly pups to your pack and are in search of the perfect name for your one-of-a-kind canine,you've come to the right place.