123 Boxer Dog Names for Your Loyal Sidekick

You tell us: Who could resist petting a boxer named Waffles?
By Paige Mountain October 18, 2022
Credit: mbframes / Getty

There's nothing better than admiring the adorable, smushy face of a boxer, especially when that sweet face is all yours. They are extremely loyal pups, making them an excellent addition to any family. Not only are they great companions, but they're bursting with spunk—that goofy personality is sure to keep you on your toes. If you've recently decided to add one of these silly pups to your pack and are in search of the perfect name for your one-of-a-kind canine,you've come to the right place. 

Whether you want to pay homage to your boxer's German heritage or bring out your pup's bold side, there are plenty of options when it comes to choosing the perfect name for your newest family member. 

Male Boxer Dog Names 

These fun names are sure to suit your good boy's bubbly personality. 

  • Jasper 
  • Nash 
  • Clyde 
  • Buster 
  • Luca 
  • Walter 
  • Rocky 
  • Chance 
  • Duke 
  • Archie 
  • Enzo 
  • Champ 
  • Hudson 
  • Dallas 
  • Ozzy 
  • Beau 
  • Murphy 
  • Samson 
  • Winston 
  • Charlie 
  • Roscoe 
  • Theo 
  • Bernie 
  • Milo 
  • Dexter 

Female Boxer Dog Names 

Crown your precious girl with a name fit for a queen. 

  • Zara 
  • Phobe 
  • Iris 
  • Winnie 
  • Aspen 
  • Darla 
  • Olive 
  • Sierra 
  • Elsie 
  • Yasmin 
  • Roxie 
  • Brooklyn 
  • Billie 
  • Trixie 
  • Piper 
  • Cleo 
  • Ruby 
  • Demi 
  • Mabel 
  • Annie 
  • Scout 
  • Cali 
  • Fern 
  • Harper 
  • Juno 
  • Maggie 

German Boxer Dog Names 

Pay tribute to your boxer's roots with these unique German inspired names. 

  • Fritz
  • Greta
  • Hugo 
  • Bruno
  • Ada 
  • Caspar 
  • Otto
  • Heidi 
  • Schnitzel 
  • Hans 
  • Porsche 
  • Sabine 
  • Bach 
  • Millie 
  • Haribo 
  • Ludwig 
  • Hilda
  • Arlo 
  • Elsa 
  • Stein 
  • Ingrid 
  • Ludwig 
  • Adele 

Badass Boxer Dog Names 

Although cuddly and playful—boxers are also powerful athletes. Showcase your puppy's rugged personality with these badass names. 

  • Maximus 
  • Zelda 
  • Rambo 
  • Conan 
  • Ash 
  • Queen 
  • Bruiser 
  • Hercules 
  • Blair 
  • Motley 
  • Thor 
  • Phoenix 
  • Cardi 
  • Ryder 
  • Koda 
  • Serena 
  • Bolt 
  • Vader 
  • Buffy 
  • Major 
  • Athena 
  • Kai 
  • Nova 
  • Floyd 
  • Barley 

Cute Boxer Dog Names Names 

Embrace your boxer's cuteness with these adorable names sure to have everyone swooning. 

  • Maisie 
  • Romeo 
  • Lottie 
  • Paris 
  • Darcy 
  • Waffles 
  • Boogie 
  • Willow 
  • Indy 
  • Ollie 
  • Biscuit 
  • Watson 
  • Penny 
  • Mavis 
  • Tater 
  • Vinnie 
  • Chanel 
  • Stitch 
  • Juniper 
  • Pippa 
  • Ziggy 
  • Chip 
  • Tilly 
  • Walter 

