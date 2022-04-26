You're Not Prepared For How Much Fur Comes Off This Samoyed Who's Blowing Her Coat

Samoyeds are some of the most beautiful dogs around. They're snow white, have a perpetual smile on their soft, round faces, and are so, so floofy. People love their happy dispositions and cold-weather hiking skills but, really, it's the floof we're all here for.

However, as you might expect, the floof giveth and the floof taketh away. It's heavenly to look at, but combing through all that fur takes forever. If you've never done that before, then please believe me when I say you are not ready for how much fur comes off this little land cloud named Meeko.

That's just half a doggo! Meeko's owner (tinkandmeek on TikTok) said it took "just about an hour," and there's seemingly enough fur brushed off to spawn a whole additional Samoyed. If you're the type of person who needs to see Meeko's other half brushed so you don't feel lopsided all day, side two is available. Together, both videos have earned nearly 6 million views after they were posted on March 31.

The TikTok account follows the adventures of two Denver-based Samoyed sisters, Meeko and Tink. And while there are videos of hikes and outdoor adventures, the vast majority of the content is indeed fur-based.