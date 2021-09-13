Try One of These 6 Adorable Yorkie Haircuts Next Time Your Pooch Goes to the Groomer

Part of pet ownership is giving your little furball the same TLC you enjoy yourself. You know, like a day at the salon. Many breeds require regular grooming, including the Yorkshire terrier, one of the smallest of the terrier group. These tiny but mighty pups have lush gold, black, or white coats that may be silky, soft, or wiry in texture.

Because their lush locks can grow quite long, it's recommended to maintain their floof with one of plenty adorable Yorkie haircuts available to choose from. From the teddy bear cut to the show dog cut, here are our top picks to make sure your furry pal will be the talk of the dog park.

1. Teddy Bear Cut

As you can guess from the name, the teddy bear Yorkie haircut could take the cake on the cuteness factor. This mid-length cut frames your Yorkie's face, so she resembles a teddy bear while keeping the body fluffy and full.

Katy Nelson, DVM, a senior veterinarian at Chewy, says the hair should be around two to three inches long throughout with this cut, which gives a nice layer of warmth during the cooler months.

While it may be super-adorable, this style does require more frequent grooming to keep up the trim. It could be worth it, though, if you prefer the cuddly style.

2. Summer Cut

A summer cut could be the most comfortable during the hottest months or for pet parents who live in a warmer climate. After all, as Nelson puts it, no one wants their beloved furball to feel hot or overheat. "This cut is equivalent to a buzz-cut style making it very low maintenance and allowing for more time between grooming sessions," she adds.

If your pup is the type that prefers to play outside all day, every day, consider this Yorkie haircut. It keeps them cool and makes for a quick rinse and dry once they're inside for the evening.

3. Puppy Cut

Sadly, your doggo can't stay a puppy forever … but they can look like one! This Yorkie haircut involves cutting the entire body and face coat close to the Yorkshire terrier's natural body shape, leaving the length around 1–2 inches long. "This no-fuss cut gives pups a youthful look and offers a thin layer of insulation during cooler months," Nelson says. "Yorkies also won't have to worry about getting dirty, playing in the mud, or simple backyard fun since a quick rinse and brush is all that's needed to keep their coat healthy and tangle-free."

For pet parents who want a low-maintenance hairstyle that doesn't require frequent trips to the groomer, this one will meet your needs (and steal your heart).

4. Show Dog Cut

Sure, your sweet love nugget might not be competing anytime soon, but in your mind, they're always a winner. If you want them to show off their silky coat and strut their stuff, Nelson recommends to go for the (appropriately-named) show dog cut. "The hair on their body should fall to the floor, while the hair around their face calls for a top knot to avoid any stragglers blocking their vision," she describes. "The hair on their face should also blend seamlessly into the rest of their coat and reach the floor."

If it sounds beautiful, it's because it is—but it comes with some legwork. Nelson warns it's the highest maintenance cut that will need to be kept up regularly—including shampooing, conditioning, and regular brushing.

5. Schnauzer Trim

You love your Yorkie, but do you also enjoy the style of a schnauzer? If so, you can have the best of both worlds with a schnauzer trim hairstyle. Nelson describes this as a refined look for a pup who isn't afraid to rock something bold. "The hair should be kept longer around the mustache, chin, chest, and legs," she says. "An easy way to follow this cut is to keep the black part of their coat shorter and tan hair longer."

6. Long Length Cut

Rather than going fancy with trimming, manicuring, and framing, some pet parents choose to go with a classic Yorkie haircut: the long-length cut. As you can probably gather, this means the luscious, silky coat is kept in its pristine natural form. Though gorgeous, Nelson says it will require regular brushing and upkeep to avoid tangles and matting.

How Often Should a Yorkie Be Groomed?

As a general rule, Nelson says Yorkies should be groomed every six to eight weeks, but the time between groomer visits will vary depending on the type of cut they have. "To keep coats healthy and shiny, shampoo and yes, even condition, during bath time. Some Yorkie parents go as far as to use a leave-in conditioner," she recommends. "In between baths and grooming appointments, daily brushing of a Yorkie's coat is needed to prevent matting and tangling."

Should You Cut Your Yorkie's Hair at Home?

Generally speaking, Nelson doesn't recommend at-home grooming. Since you never want to cut your beloved pet, it's best to leave it to the professionals. However, there are ways that you can keep their coat fresh and cared for in between appointments.

Nelson warns if you don't brush your Yorkshire terrier (or any dog) regularly, most of their grooming session will be spent having their hair unmatted and detangled. Not only is this unpleasant and time-consuming, but it can also be painful for your Yorkie. "An easy solution to this is to brush daily. That way, when it's time to be trimmed, pet parents can focus on the task at hand," she suggests.