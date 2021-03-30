Keep your dog looking and smelling fresh with a regular bath—but follow these tips to make sure you’re doing what’s best for his health.

When your dog gets dirty, they get a bath, right? Board certified veterinary surgeon Courtney Campbell, DVM, walks us through all the important details when it comes to bathing and brushing your dog—including when and how to do so according to your dogs coat type.

Bathing and brushing are important for keeping your dog looking good, but it's even more important to keep your dog healthy, tick-and parasite-free. Whether you have a short-haired furry family member like a beagle, a pet with an oily coat like a Labrador, or a double-coated dog like a Siberian husky, Campbell's pro tips for how often and when to bathe your pooch are incredibly helpful for determining bath time frequency depending on their individual coat type.